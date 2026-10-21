Beyond Oil Enters The Romanian Market With Initial Order From New Distributor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distribution arrangement marks the Company's entry into Romania

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it has entered the Romanian market through a new distribution arrangement with GRUP GENERAL ID (the“ Distributor”), a leading provider of professional kitchen and hygiene solutions to Romania's HoReCa (hotel, restaurant and catering) sector, which has placed an initial order for one container of Beyond Oil's product valued at approximately US$75,600.

The Distributor will market and distribute Beyond Oil's product to foodservice customers across Romania's HoReCa market, which is estimated at roughly EUR 7.3 billion in 2024 (Hospitality Culture Institute). The initial order marks Beyond Oil's entry into the Romanian market and extends the Company's growing European distribution footprint.

“Romania represents an attractive new market for Beyond Oil, and we are pleased to begin our entry with GRUP GENERAL ID, a partner that shares our focus on food quality, health and sustainability,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Oil.“This initial order is the first step in what we believe can become a meaningful presence in the Romanian foodservice market, and it reflects the continued momentum of our European distribution strategy as we expand our reach across the region.”

“Romania's foodservice operators are under growing pressure to control frying-oil costs without compromising food quality, and Beyond Oil answers that need directly,” said Ionut Roatis, CEO of GRUP GENERAL ID.“We have dedicated nearly two decades to equipping and servicing Romania's professional kitchens, and we see every day how much oil quality and cost matter to our customers. Beyond Oil's technology is a genuine step change, and we are excited to bring it to the market through a phased rollout that begins with live demonstrations and pilots with our leading customers before expanding across the country.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

About GRUP GENERAL ID

Founded in 2007 and based in Baia Mare, GRUP GENERAL ID supplies professional solutions to Romania's HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering) sector. For nearly two decades, GRUP GENERAL ID has evolved from hygiene and professional cleaning into the full commercial-kitchen cycle: design, supply, installation, servicing and maintenance carried out by its own technicians.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the Company's entry into the Romanian market and the expansion of its European distribution footprint; the potential for the initial order from GRUP GENERAL ID to lead to additional orders or broader adoption of the Company's product in Romania; and the Company's ability to grow revenue through new distributor relationships. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that the initial order does not lead to additional orders or broader adoption in Romania; the timing, pace, and extent of customer adoption in new markets; supply chain and distribution capabilities in new markets; competitive pressures in commercial kitchen and oil management solutions; and general economic and market conditions affecting the foodservice industry. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

...