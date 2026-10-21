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Nokia advances AI-RAN toward commercial deployment and physical AI, launches sovereign agentic AI platform for telco autonomy with NVIDIA



New capabilities improve radio performance, enable real-time intelligence at the edge and extend governed AI agents across network operations.

Nokia AI-native anyRAN software and NVIDIA accelerated computing turn the radio access network into a distributed platform for sensing, intelligence and real-time action.

BT, Deutsche Telekom, Elisa and Orange provide growing evidence of AI-RAN progress among European operators. dApps and an expanding infrastructure ecosystem extend the platform for physical-AI and edge-AI applications.

21 October 2026

Berlin, Germany – Nokia today announced the next step in how it is bringing AI-native networks to commercial reality with NVIDIA, with new capabilities that apply AI within radio processing, support intelligence close to where data is generated and extend governed AI agents for cross-domain network operations. Building on the industry's first commercial AI-RAN platform, announced in July, AI-RAN is being integrated into live networks and moving closer to deployment. Together, Nokia and NVIDIA are creating the real-time network foundation needed for physical-AI applications while giving operators a practical path to improve today's 5G and 5G Advanced networks and evolve to AI-native 6G.

Customer progress moves AI-RAN closer to deployment

One year ago, Nokia and NVIDIA formed a partnership to add NVIDIA-powered, commercial-grade AI-RAN products to Nokia's radio access network portfolio. The companies are now applying AI within the 5G signal-processing chain, including channel estimation, beamforming, multi-user MIMO pairing and scheduling. Nokia AI-native anyRAN software, running on NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer, provides a software-defined foundation for integrating AI-powered radio functions that improve network capacity and performance.

“The next era of connectivity will be defined by networks that do far more than connect: They will distribute intelligence, continuously optimize performance and enable entirely new AI-powered services, including the emerging world of physical AI,” said Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Nokia.“Together with NVIDIA and leading operators, Nokia is turning this vision into reality by bringing AI into the radio network and across network operations. This creates a trusted, software-defined foundation that helps operators get more from their spectrum today while enabling new Physical AI use cases and opening a practical path toward increasingly autonomous, AI-native 6G networks.”

“The next generation of telecommunications infrastructure will be built on a software-defined architecture,” said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President, Telecom at NVIDIA.“NVIDIA and Nokia are combining CUDA accelerated computing and AI with Nokia's network software and expertise to improve radio performance and deploy trusted AI agents. Together, we are advancing software-defined, AI-native 5G and laying the foundation for 6G.”

Recent customer activity provides growing evidence of deployment progress:



In Helsinki, Elisa ran voice, mobile data and video analytics simultaneously on the same AI-RAN platform in its 5G network, demonstrating how AI-RAN can support radio and AI workloads in a live network environment. Distributed deployment and the evaluation of customer use cases and commercial AI-RAN services are expected in 2027.

BT is preparing to deploy a live-network trial in Birmingham in 2027.

Deutsche Telekom and Nokia are developing AI-based channel estimation as part of a broader set of AI-driven capabilities to improve network performance and efficiency. While this is just one element of the broader AI-RAN opportunity, initial laboratory measurements showed typical uplink throughput improvements of 10–15%, with greater gains under more complex radio conditions. The next phase will extend this work with additional AI spectral-efficiency algorithms and field validation. Orange plans to progress on testing AI-RAN in both lab and real network conditions.

Together, these customer programs are part of a broader platform built around three capabilities: AI-led spectral efficiency to extract more capacity from existing spectrum; integrated sensing and communications to help the network understand the physical environment; and localized inference to process intelligence close to where data is generated.

An open ecosystem for AI-RAN applications and deployment

In addition to its work with telecommunications providers, Nokia is extending its AI-RAN ecosystem through distributed applications (dApps) that run at the network edge and enable new services. Nokia's E3 interface gives these applications real-time access to RAN data, turning the radio network into a programmable platform for sensing and localized intelligence. Using dApps:



DeepSig, a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications, is developing spectrum-sensing software that uses existing radio infrastructure to identify RF threats, interference and rogue transmitters. ZaiNar, a Physical AI company building real-time spatial intelligence technology, is integrating its positioning software with Nokia Cloud AI-RAN to enable precise, network-based location capabilities using existing wireless infrastructure, without requiring changes to connected devices or radio hardware.

At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Nokia is demonstrating integrated sensing and communications, showing how the RAN can detect and understand activity in the physical environment. Nokia and NVIDIA are working with a growing infrastructure ecosystem to provide the deployment foundation for these capabilities:



Dell Technologies, Quanta Cloud Technology and Supermicro are supporting flexible NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer configurations for distributed and centralized deployments that run Nokia 5G anyRAN software alongside AI inference workloads. Red Hat is bringing AI-RAN technologies onto a common cloud-native platform with Red Hat OpenShift, creating a secure foundation for RAN functions and AI workloads on shared infrastructure.

Sovereign agentic AI platform for telco autonomy, co-created by Nokia and NVIDIA

Nokia and NVIDIA are also advancing their collaboration on agentic AI for trusted, sovereign, cross-domain network autonomy. NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVIDIA Nemotron models and libraries are being integrated into Nokia's agentic platform, allowing operators to build, evaluate, deploy and operate telco-specific agents across radio, core, transport and cloud networks. Nokia provides the network intelligence, operational context and governance needed for agents to understand network conditions and take controlled action. Glass-box autonomy maintains operator oversight, while agentic guardrails govern how actions are tested and executed.

The combined architecture, integrated with NVIDIA open models and libraries, supports on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments, giving operators control over where operational data, models and policies reside. It extends the Nokia and NVIDIA collaboration from AI in the radio network to autonomous operations, creating a common foundation to optimize the RAN, support AI workloads close to where data is generated and enable low-latency autonomy across network domains. Several telecommunication providers, including etisalat UAE, MEO and Airtel, are working with Nokia to identify advanced use cases and integration timelines.

High-performance solutions that link distributed AI infrastructure

At GTC, Nokia will also showcase high-performance IP and optical solutions required to link distributed AI infrastructure. Nokia's data center connectivity, IP gateway and wide-area networking solutions, including 800G coherent pluggables, help cloud and AI builders scale connectivity across a diverse and growing set of data center locations. By connecting radio, edge and data-center resources as one coordinated infrastructure environment, Nokia's technology supports AI workloads everywhere.

Multimedia, technical information, and related news

Webpage: AI-RAN

Webpage: Autonomous networks

Webpage: NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer

Press release: NVIDIA, Nokia and Europe's leading telecom operators turn networks into distributed intelligence platforms

Press release: Nokia defines the next era of radio with the industry's first AI-native RAN platform

Press release: Nokia accelerates AI-RAN adoption as global operators embrace AI-native network evolution on NVIDIA platforms

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

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