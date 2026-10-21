Bombardier Celebrates 40 Years Of Smart Services Programs During NBAA-BACE In Las Vegas, Nevada



For 40 years, Bombardier Smart Services programs have been delivering comprehensive cost coverage across major systems, including component exchanges, avionics, tires, brakes and corrosion protection, giving customers greater cost predictability and peace of mind

Today, more than 1,500 Bombardier aircraft are enrolled in Smart Services programs, which have logged more than 11 million total flight hours

Smart Services' portfolio continues to evolve with offerings such as Smart Services Elite and Smart Services Defense, providing tailored support solutions for both business aviation and defense customers With top rankings in both Aviation International News for three years in a row and Professional Pilot Product Support surveys for two years in a row, Bombardier continues to exceed the standard for industry-leading service and support for its customers worldwide

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today celebrated the 40th anniversary of its industry-leading Smart Services cost-per-flight-hour programs. More than 1,500 Bombardier aircraft are enrolled in Smart Services programs, representing more than 11 million total flight hours.

Bombardier's Smart Services programs – including Smart Services Elite and Smart Services Defense – deliver comprehensive cost coverage for major systems such as cost coverage for component exchanges, avionics, tires, brakes, corrosion protection and more, providing customers with essential peace of mind and budget predictability. Today, leading operators around the world, including many fleet customers, rely on Smart Services programs to help ensure predictable maintenance costs while benefiting from an elevated client experience. In addition to comprehensive maintenance cost coverage, Smart Services go beyond standard support. With a dedicated account manager assigned to every customer, operators benefit from proactive, personalized guidance from someone who knows their aircraft, understands their operational needs and helps ensure they get the most value from their program.

"For 40 years, Smart Services have helped redefine what customers expect from aircraft support by delivering predictable maintenance costs and a premium ownership experience," said Bill Molloy, Vice-President, Aftermarket Sales, Defense & Parts at Bombardier. "As we celebrate this milestone, we are not only reflecting on four decades of innovation and customer collaboration – we are looking ahead to the next 40 years of support excellence. Our customers' needs continue to evolve, and we remain committed to expanding our capabilities and delivering increasingly comprehensive support solutions that provide confidence for years to come."

That commitment to customer support continues to be recognized today, byAIN Product Support Survey and the Professional Pilot Magazine Product Support Survey. These recognitions reflect the dedication of Bombardier teams around the world and their continued focus on delivering confidence, care and convenience to customers.

This focus on customer support has continued to shape the evolution of Smart Services. The origins of today's Smart Services programs trace back 40 years to the launch of Bombardier's pioneering Smart Parts program, one of the industry's first cost-per-flight-hour solutions. Bombardier was first in the aviation industry to launch cost-per-flight-hour coverage on airframe system components with the Smart Parts program in 1986. What began with predictable parts cost coverage has steadily expanded over the decades, with the introduction of new capabilities and services that have kept pace with the evolution of business aviation. Today, the Smart Services portfolio reflects four decades of continuous evolution, delivering broader, more integrated support throughout the aircraft lifecycle.

Smart Services Elite builds on Bombardier's existing Smart Services portfolio with expanded maintenance cost coverage for major components, including scheduled and unscheduled aircraft systems and landing gear overhauls, as well as cost coverage for parts shipping, technical publications and support, a guaranteed flight-hour rate for the term, subject to annual adjustments, and Mobile Response Team (MRT) cost coverage. Smart Services Defense extends this offering through cost-per-flight-hour programs tailored specifically for defense customers, leveraging Bombardier's 40 years of Smart Services expertise to ensure predictable maintenance costs for essential aircraft parts and services.

As Bombardier continues to expand its global aftermarket capabilities and invest in innovative customer support solutions, Smart Services will remain a cornerstone of the company's customer support strategy. As part of the milestone, Bombardier will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Smart Services during NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas from October 20 to 22, with an evening event on October 21 bringing together customers and stakeholders.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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