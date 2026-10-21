Safety Training Seminars Opens New American Heart Association CPR And BLS Training School In Tulare, CA

Safety Training Seminars' new location will provide affordable, convenient, and professional life-saving training to professionals, businesses and others.

TULARE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of American Heart Association (AHA) certification courses since 1989, is excited to announce the opening of its newest CPR and BLS certification training school at 140 South K Street, Tulare, CA 93274. The new location provides affordable, convenient, and professional lifesaving training for healthcare professionals, students, businesses, and residents throughout Tulare County.

The Tulare training center offers American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), CPR, and First-aid certification courses. Classes are designed to accommodate busy schedules, with convenient training options and flexible availability.

One of the biggest advantages of Safety Training Seminars is its commitment to providing some of the lowest certification course prices in California. Students can complete their required training efficiently and receive their official American Heart Association certification eCard on the same day they successfully complete their course.

"We are thrilled to bring affordable, high-quality American Heart Association certification training to Tulare," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our mission is to make lifesaving education accessible to everyone. By offering low prices, convenient class schedules, and same-day certification cards, we help healthcare professionals and community members obtain the certifications they need without unnecessary delays."

The new Tulare location serves nurses, physicians, nursing students, dentists, EMTs, paramedics, teachers, childcare providers, and other professionals who require CPR certification for employment or licensing.

Safety Training Seminars also offers innovative learning options, including online coursework combined with hands-on skills testing using advanced CPR Verification Stations. These flexible training methods allow students to complete certification requirements efficiently while maintaining American Heart Association standards.

Conveniently located in downtown Tulare, the new training school also welcomes students from Visalia, Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay, Porterville, and surrounding Tulare County communities.

About Safety Training Seminars

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is an American Heart Association Training Center providing affordable BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First-aid courses in Tulare.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars use the contact details below:

Danielle Bell

Safety Training Seminars

+1 559-827-4695

email us here

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Safety Training Seminars Opens New American Heart Association CPR and BLS Training School in Tulare, CA News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 21, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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