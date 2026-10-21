Shawna Macbeth, Showcased By Influential Women, Turns Resilience And Preparation Into A Career In Mortgage Underwriting

CLAWSON, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Underwriting Specialist at Ross Mortgage Corporation, She Brings Expertise in Credit Risk and Regulatory Compliance While Championing Education and Leadership in Her IndustryClawson, Michigan – Shawna MacBeth is a Senior Underwriting Specialist at Ross Mortgage Corporation, bringing more than a decade of progressive experience in mortgage lending to her work. She specializes in credit risk evaluation, regulatory compliance, and the underwriting of Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Shawna is known for high-quality loan decisions, accurate interpretation of complex financial profiles, and close alignment with investor, agency, and internal risk guidelines. Her work reflects a strong commitment to sound judgment, operational excellence, and the integrity of the lending process. Her specialties include mortgage underwriting, operations liaison work, credit risk, product development, and risk management.Shawna's path to mortgage lending was not a straight line. After high school, she moved to Iowa intending to pursue a career in medicine, but life circumstances led her to leave formal education and enter the workforce full-time. After a period of personal and professional challenges, she returned to Michigan and restarted her career in financial services. She began at Flagstar Bank in default servicing (loss mitigation) in 2009, where she built skills in loan servicing, risk analysis, and borrower support. From there, she progressed through increasingly complex underwriting roles to reach her current position.Shawna recently earned the Accredited Mortgage Professional designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association and is now pursuing the Certified Mortgage Banker credential. She also holds the Staff Appraisal Reviewer and Direct Endorsement designations, is a member of the Mortgage Action Alliance, and is a recipient of the Path to Diversity Scholarship. Her service to the industry includes roles as Vice President and President of the Southeast Chapter of the Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association, as well as a seat on its Board of Directors. Through the association, she helps organize educational events and supports industry initiatives. In 2026, she received the association's Vic Miller Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year.Shawna attributes her success to resilience, adaptability, and a strong sense of purpose shaped by her early life experiences. Raised by a single mother, she moved frequently throughout her childhood, learning early on how to embrace change and navigate uncertainty. At just 15 years old, she experienced the heartbreaking loss of her mother, a life-changing event that led her into the foster care system. Those formative years instilled in her a deep sense of independence, determination, and a desire to create the stability she once longed for. Rather than allowing life's challenges to define her, Shawna used them as motivation to build a better future for herself and, eventually, her own family. Today, as a mother of two, her children remain at the heart of her purpose, inspiring her to lead with compassion, persevere through challenges, and continue growing both personally and professionally.The best career advice Shawna received was that a person becomes the people they surround themselves with, so it is important to build a tribe intentionally. She has found that relationships in both personal and professional life shape mindset, opportunities, and growth. Surrounding herself with knowledgeable, supportive, and driven people helps her stay accountable, keep learning, and push past her comfort zone. A strong and positive network, she believes, opens professional doors while providing encouragement and perspective along the way.Shawna's message to young women entering the mortgage industry is not to shrink themselves. She encourages them to bring their full voice, perspective, and capabilities to their work. Confidence, paired with professionalism and preparation, can be a powerful tool, and she advises women not to underestimate their knowledge or hold back because of their experience level or title. She urges them to stay committed to learning, to ask questions, and to seek mentors who will both challenge and support them. In her view, lasting success is built on consistency, integrity, and a willingness to evolve.Shawna sees the mortgage industry facing increased competition in the post-pandemic market as more professionals have entered the field. Borrower demand remains sensitive to interest rate changes, and lenders must manage evolving regulatory requirements, tighter margins, and higher expectations for speed, accuracy, and compliance. At the same time, she sees strong demand for experienced underwriters with sound credit judgment and risk management skills. Technology and automation are increasing efficiency and allowing underwriters to focus on more complex credit scenarios. Professionals who adapt, expand their skills, and embrace both innovation and compliance, she believes, are well positioned for growth and leadership.Authenticity, openness, honesty, and trust are the values that guide Shawna. She believes genuine communication creates strong professional relationships and effective teamwork, and that transparency supports collaboration, clear expectations, and better decisions. Trust, in her view, is built through integrity, accountability, and consistent follow-through. In a reflection she wrote for Influential Women, she compared her 2006 graduation photo with a photo from the night she received her 2026 award, describing her greatest transformation as learning to value herself. Written as she prepared for her 20-year high school reunion, the piece reflects on motherhood, career growth, and leadership, and it encourages readers to value themselves now, speak up, and not dim their light. She writes that her worth is not defined by a scale, a title, or the opinions of others, and that her greatest change has been growth in confidence and self-respect. She defines success as the positive impact one has on others and credits mentors, colleagues, friends, and family for their support.Looking ahead, Shawna aspires to executive leadership roles that shape underwriting strategy, operational efficiency, and team development. She is also developing a mortgage operations podcast focused on best practices, innovation, and real-world insights. She also hopes to contribute to industry education, sharing knowledge with colleagues and supporting the development of future underwriters. Her journey from loss mitigation to senior underwriting reflects persistence, preparation, and a belief in continual growth. Through her work, her service, and her encouragement of others, Shawna MacBeth stands as a reminder that resilience and self-worth can become the foundation of a meaningful career.Learn More about Shawna MacBeth:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Shawna MacBeth, Showcased By Influential Women, Turns Resilience And Preparation Into A Career In Mortgage Underwriting News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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