Sisters Of The Valley Launches Podcast Led By Younger Generation

For the Sisters, farming is one way to stay attuned to the natural cycles of earth's rhythms

Prayers and all important conversations happen at the fire circle.

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Exploring Women's History, Patriarchy, and Economic Systems

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley, the internationally recognized California sisterhood known for its plant-based medicine making and advocacy for women's empowerment, have launched a new Spotify podcast called 'Sit Down With The Sisters' where the discussion centers around women's experiences, historical injustice, economic systems, and the possibilities for a more equitable society.The podcast is led by Halla, a resident and member of the Sisters of the Valley community, with Sister Camilla and Sister Hilda as regular contributors. Founder Sister Kate joins occasionally, along with other members of the sisterhood. Driven largely by the curiosity and initiative of the community's younger women, the program examines how historical events and social structures have shaped contemporary life, with particular attention to women's experiences and economic independence.The podcast debuted September 9, 2026, with "The Ways Patriarchy Steals from Women," an examination of the ways patriarchal systems have historically diminished women's contributions, opportunities, and autonomy. Two additional episodes were released October 16. "Caliban and the Witch: Chapter 1 " introduces a continuing book-club discussion of Silvia Federici's Caliban and the Witch: Women, the Body and Primitive Accumulation. The work examines the emergence of capitalism from feudal society, including the persecution of women, the destruction of communal traditions, and the transformation of women's labor. "Invisible Labor " examines the essential but frequently unrecognized work that sustains households, communities, and economies, combining personal experiences with research and social commentary.While the Sisters of the Valley have attracted international attention for their unconventional sisterhood and plant-based medicine business, the podcast moves beyond the organization's daily activities to explore broader questions about the history and organization of society. The initiative reflects a growing interest among the younger women of the sisterhood in understanding the historical origins of contemporary social and economic institutions and examining alternative models for the future.Founded in 2015, the Sisters of the Valley have developed an international following through their advocacy for women's empowerment, economic self-sufficiency, and community-based living. Sit Down With The Sisters provides a new platform for those conversations, bringing together different generations of women in discussions that combine historical research, lived experience, and critical examination of established ideas.Three episodes are currently available on Spotify, with additional programming planned.About the Sisters of the ValleyFounded in 2015 in Merced County, California, the Sisters of the Valley are an independent sisterhood dedicated to plant-based healing, women's empowerment, and economic self-sufficiency. Their unconventional approach to community, entrepreneurship, and women's leadership has attracted international media attention.Podcast: Sit Down With The SistersAvailable on: SpotifyWebsite: and

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Sisters of the Valley Launches Podcast Led by Younger Generation News Provided By Sisters of the Valley October 21, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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