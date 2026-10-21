Rhonda Nance, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Elevates The Executive Assistant Role Into A Strategic Partnership

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Assistant to the Performance Products Leadership Team, She Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience Supporting Senior Executives and Driving Operational ExcellenceThe Woodlands, Texas – Rhonda Nance is an Executive Assistant at Huntsman Corporation, where she supports the President, four Vice Presidents, 1 Global HR Business Partner, many Directors locally and internationally, and other members of the Performance Products Team. With more than 25 years of experience supporting senior executives, she serves as a strategic business partner and trusted advisor and is regarded as an integral member of the leadership team. Her responsibilities include managing complex schedules, coordinating leadership initiatives, facilitating cross-functional communication, aligning priorities, and ensuring the execution of executive and organizational objectives. Known for her business acumen and her ability to anticipate organizational needs, she has moved beyond a traditional support role to become a thought partner. Her institutional knowledge helps leaders evaluate opportunities and make decisions, and she contributes insight and strategic support to key business choices.Rhonda's career began as an administrative assistant, and she advanced steadily into executive support roles through adaptability, professionalism, and a commitment to continuous growth. She studied at the University of Houston and Bradford School of Business. Over the past two years, she has earned certifications as a World Class Assistant, Elite Assistant, Strategic Partner Executive Assistant, and Certified Event Planner, and she holds the CEP, CESP, and CWCA credentials. She is a member of Office Dynamics International, Executive Support in the United Kingdom, The Assistant Room, and the American Society of Administrative Professionals. These professional communities connect her with executive assistants around the world and support her ongoing development. Her specialties include facilitating coordination across leadership, ensuring that communication flows from upper to lower levels of the organization, providing executive support to her team, and serving as a strategic partner to the President.Rhonda attributes her success to her dedication to the executive support profession and her commitment to continuous growth over 25 years. Supporting senior leaders has given her a broad view of how the organization works. She considers becoming a strategic partner to her executives one of her greatest accomplishments, as it has helped strengthen communication, alignment, and collaboration across the organization. The certifications she has earned in recent years expanded her skills and reinforced her passion for bringing value, organization, and strategic support to the people she works with. She is passionate about elevating the executive assistant profession and believes administrative professionals contribute to organizational success through leadership, influence, and execution.The best career advice Rhonda has received is to always strive to be an amazing asset and leader, regardless of title or position. She believes success comes from staying motivated, working hard, improving continuously, and adding value to the people and organizations she supports. That approach, built on dedication, accountability, and a commitment to excellence, has driven both her personal and professional growth. It also reflects her conviction that leadership is shown through contribution rather than rank, and that any professional can lead from the role they hold. She has applied this principle at every stage of her career, from her first administrative role to her current place on the leadership team.For young women entering the profession, Rhonda encourages them to believe in their ability to build a successful and fulfilling career through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to growth. She advises them to look for opportunities to expand their knowledge, pursue certifications, and keep developing their skills. A willingness to keep learning and evolving, she says, creates long-term success and opens doors. Her own path, from administrative assistant to strategic partner for a senior leadership team, shows how steady growth can transform a career.Rhonda sees the greatest challenge and opportunity in her field as staying adaptable in an ever-changing environment. Executive assistants must remain eager and motivated to learn, grow, and develop new skills as the needs of leaders and organizations evolve. She believes that embracing change, seeking new knowledge, and improving continuously are essential to staying effective. Her recent certifications reflect that philosophy in practice, and she sees each new skill as a way to bring greater value to the executives she supports. Staying adaptable has allowed her to grow alongside the leaders she supports and to meet new demands with confidence.Hard work, perseverance, and making a meaningful impact are the values that guide Rhonda. Her professional growth is driven by determination, curiosity, and a commitment to reaching new goals. Family is central to her life, and she is proud of her four grandchildren. Her grandson was born with spina bifida five years ago, and his strength and resilience in overcoming many challenges inspired her to become involved with the Spina Bifida Association with her daughter, where they advocate for awareness and support. She also volunteers with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She and her husband are involved with the Association and Foundation at the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Parents' Association of Southeast Texas, and their son is expected to graduate from the Academy in summer 2027.Rhonda's approach to work and life is grounded in resilience, dedication, and a desire to keep learning and contributing. Her career shows how an executive assistant can become an integral member of a leadership team, helping shape decisions while keeping the work of many leaders aligned. Through her advocacy and community service, she extends that same commitment well beyond the workplace. Her story also offers encouragement to every administrative professional who aspires to a larger role. Rhonda Nance continues to demonstrate that the executive support profession, practiced with skill and heart, can shape the success of an entire organization.Learn More about Rhonda Nance:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Rhonda Nance, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Elevates The Executive Assistant Role Into A Strategic Partnership News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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