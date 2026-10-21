Aiarty Image Enhancer Helps Designers Upscale And Improve Visual Assets For Print And Digital Projects

Aiarty Image Enhancer helps designers upscale images, refine image quality, and prepare visual assets for design projects through local, batch AI processing.

CHENGDU, CHINA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As visual design projects span digital campaigns, product packaging, and large-format displays, designers often need to adapt images to different output sizes and quality requirements. Existing assets may lack sufficient resolution for their intended use or need further upscaling and detail refinement, even when the original images are already high-resolution.

To help creative professionals streamline asset preparation and focus more on visual composition, Digiarty today highlights Aiarty Image Enhancer, a specialized desktop tool engineered to upscale, clean up, and refine design assets. Its design asset enhancement solution helps designers refine existing visuals and adapt them for different design applications, reducing the need for time-consuming manual adjustments.

Fitting Naturally into the Design Workflow

Designers don't need to replace the tools they already use to improve difficult images. Aiarty Image Enhancer adds a dedicated AI image quality recovery step to existing creative workflows, helping address issues such as noise, soft details, compression artifacts, and insufficient resolution before visual assets move into the final design.

Users can keep their preferred editing tools as their main workspace and turn to Aiarty when an image needs specialized enhancement.

The process is straightforward: collect and organize assets → rescue and enhance difficult images with Aiarty → bring the processed files into the design workflow → complete the final design.

Upscaling Design Assets for Print, Packaging, and Large Formats

Images prepared for websites or social media do not always have enough resolution for high-impact physical collateral, such as posters, billboards, and product packaging. Enlarging a small image using conventional scaling can make pixelation, soft edges, and a lack of detail more noticeable, limiting how the asset can be used in a larger design.

Aiarty Image Enhancer supports 2x, 4x, and 8x upscaling, along with custom scaling options. Its AI models can refine visible details as images are enlarged, with output resolutions of up to 32K on Windows and 16K on macOS. Designers can use it to enlarge low-resolution images for larger layouts or upscale high-resolution photos further when more output pixels are needed.

This capability ensures that smaller digital assets can be seamlessly adapted for high-impact physical formats. As highlighted in a PetaPixel review of Aiarty Image Enhancer, the software makes it practical to upscale visual assets for large prints and high-resolution displays "while keeping edges clean and natural," giving creative teams the confidence to produce sharp, print-ready files.

Elevating Asset Quality and Rescuing Unusable Visuals

A client may provide a product photo with noticeable noise, a downloaded image may show JPEG compression artifacts, and a screenshot or older marketing graphic may look soft or jagged when reused in a new layout. These issues can affect the quality of marketing and social media graphics, e-commerce product visuals, website banners, and other digital design materials.

Instead of discarding low-quality assets or spending hours on manual retouching, designers can use Aiarty to improve image clarity and refine details. The software can reduce noise, minimize compression artifacts, sharpen soft features, and enhance the appearance of textures such as hair and fabric. These adjustments can help designers reuse existing visuals in new campaigns, refreshed brand materials, and digital content, depending on the quality of the original image.

Preparing Mixed-Source Assets for Marketing, E-commerce, and Digital Design

In complex design projects such as brand identity systems, landing pages, and multi-page catalogs, designers often need to combine visuals from different sources, including professional photography, low-resolution client snapshots, stock images, and AI-generated drafts. These images can vary widely in resolution, sharpness, and overall quality. Aiarty Image Enhancer supports a range of formats, including camera RAW files (DNG, CR3, and ARW), PNG, JPG, TIFF, and WebP, allowing designers to work with different types of source images.

Designers can choose from different AI models and adjust the upscaling factor and enhancement strength to address each image's needs. This flexibility helps them improve image quality across a mixed set of assets before incorporating the visuals into marketing materials, e-commerce pages, or other design projects.

Batch Processing and Local Image Processing

For projects involving large collections of visual assets, processing images one at a time can add repetitive work to the design process. Aiarty Image Enhancer supports batch processing, allowing designers to apply their chosen enhancement settings to multiple images in one batch. This can help reduce repetitive steps when preparing product photos, marketing graphics, and other visual assets.

Aiarty also processes images locally on the user's computer using available GPU or CPU resources, without requiring cloud uploads for image enhancement. This can be useful when working with unreleased product photography, client-supplied images, or confidential brand materials.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer is available for Windows and macOS, with lifetime licenses currently available for $79, a 49% discount from the regular price of $155. License options include cross-platform coverage for one Windows PC and one Mac, as well as licenses for up to three PCs or three Macs. All lifetime licenses include free upgrades for life, with no recurring subscription fees.

For more information about the current offer, visit

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

Viola Nee

Digiarty Software Inc.

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Aiarty Image Enhancer Helps Designers Upscale and Improve Visual Assets for Print and Digital Projects News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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