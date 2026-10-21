The RCR|HUB RCM Job Board

RCR|HUB, Your RCM Online Resource

RCR|HUB unveils its third Job Board expansion, featuring 409 employment opportunities through human-led AI research and a continuously refreshed career resource

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RCR|HUB, a U.S. based research and connection platform serving the healthcare Revenue Cycle CommUnity, announces the third phase of its Job Board expansion, featuring 409 employment opportunities identified through human led AI research and industry submissions.

The initiative expands employment research across the top 100 healthcare provider organizations and Revenue Cycle opportunities identified through LinkedIn and other available employment sources.

The goal is straightforward: provide Revenue Cycle professionals with a convenient place to discover who's hiring and where, while giving healthcare organizations and Business Partners another opportunity to share open positions.

The expansion is already generating interest. Between September 22 and October 19, 2026, the Job Board recorded 6,340 views, becoming one of the most visited resources on RCR|HUB.

Identifying a Need and Creating a Resource

Launched in April 2026, the RCR|HUB Job Board was developed to meet a need within the Revenue Cycle CommUnity.

Healthcare organizations and Business Partners regularly seek experienced professionals across Patient Access, Billing, Coding, Revenue Integrity, Collections, Denials Management, and Revenue Cycle leadership. At the same time, professionals exploring career opportunities often research multiple employer websites and employment platforms to identify available positions.

RCR|HUB created a dedicated space to bring relevant opportunities together.

"We're not recruiters, and we're not a job placement agency," said Jena Eggert, Founder and CEO of RCR|HUB. "We recognized a need and created another resource for our RCM CommUnity. Our hope is that Revenue Cycle professionals find it convenient to explore who's hiring, where opportunities exist, and what organizations are looking for."

Healthcare organizations and Business Partners can also submit employment opportunities directly to the Job Board.

Human-Led AI Research Supports a Continuously Refreshed Job Board

The latest development introduces expanded automated research supported by human oversight.

Research currently focuses on employment opportunities across the top 100 healthcare provider organizations, along with Revenue Cycle positions identified through LinkedIn and other industry sources.

Positions span a variety of functions and experience levels, from Patient Access representatives and Billing specialists to Revenue Cycle managers, directors, and executive leadership.

To keep the resource focused on recently identified opportunities, positions are displayed on RCR|HUB for 14 days. Available employer information and source links vary by listing, depending on what is identified during the research process.

This marks the third phase of Job Board development. A fourth and final planned phase will introduce additional links to further support employment research and navigation.

The Job Board is available at .

Expanding the Ways Revenue Cycle Professionals Discover Information

The Job Board is part of a broader investment in resources designed to serve healthcare organizations, Business Partners, and Revenue Cycle professionals across the United States.

Since launching in 2023, RCR|HUB has continued to expand its offerings, including its searchable Business Partner Directory, RFP Access Network, RCM Connections, Shakers & Movers career updates, and educational resources.

Each serves a different purpose, but together they provide multiple ways for professionals to research industry information and discover relevant organizations, services, and opportunities.

For Business Partners participating in the platform, these resources also create additional opportunities for visibility as visitors explore the HUB.

"We want people to find the information they're looking for, whether that's a Business Partner, an employment opportunity, an RFP, or an article addressing a Revenue Cycle challenge," Eggert said. "When we continue adding useful resources, we're giving our CommUnity more reasons to visit, explore, and return."

### Strengthening Visibility in an AI Driven Search Environment

As artificial intelligence changes how professionals discover information, RCR|HUB continues investing in both Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

According to October 2026 data from AI visibility measurement platform Am I on AI, RCR|HUB ranked #1 among 731 tracked organizations in ChatGPT visibility and #1 among 634 tracked organizations in Google AI Overview visibility during the preceding 30 days.

The rankings represent RCR|HUB's position within the competitive sets and search topics monitored by Am I on AI.

For RCR|HUB, improving discoverability extends beyond traditional keywords and search rankings. The platform's approach includes developing relevant industry content, organizing specialized Business Partner categories, expanding research resources, and making information more accessible to both visitors and AI powered search systems.

"AI is changing how people research healthcare Revenue Cycle information," Eggert said. "Our focus isn't simply on being found. It's on building a resource worth finding. Everything we're developing, from the Business Partner Directory and RFP Access Network to the Job Board, contributes to that larger goal."

Continuing to Build for the Revenue Cycle CommUnity

With the third phase of its Job Board now introduced and additional enhancements planned, RCR|HUB continues expanding its role as a centralized destination for healthcare Revenue Cycle research and connections.

The platform remains focused on identifying industry needs, developing accessible resources, and helping healthcare professionals and Business Partners find relevant information without unnecessary barriers.

About RCR|HUB

Founded in February 2023, RCR|HUB is a U.S. focused healthcare Revenue Cycle research, visibility, and connection platform. The HUB brings together healthcare organizations and Business Partners through a searchable industry directory, RFP Access Network, Job Board, professional news, educational content, and other resources.

RCR|HUB provides free access to its Business Partner Directory and Job Board and does not operate as a recruiting or job placement agency.

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RCR|HUB Expands Nationwide Revenue Cycle Career Research With 409 Job Opportunities News Provided By Jena Eggert, RCR|HUB October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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