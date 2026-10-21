QCT Announces Full Support For NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer Portfolio At NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026

Companies showcase next-generation NVIDIA ARC MGX servers

- Mike Yang, President of QCTBERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced full support for the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) portfolio at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026. Following the NVIDIA MGX reference design, QCT's latest NVIDIA ARC platform-based servers come in different MGX form factors to meet varying AI-RAN requirements across central Mobile Switching Offices (MSOs) and distributed cell sites. NVIDIA MGX is a modular reference architecture for accelerated computing, helping system builders design future-compatible systems faster, reducing costs, accelerating time to market, and improving ROI. Delivering both carrier-grade connectivity and accelerated computing capabilities, these servers help telcos unlock new service opportunities while accelerating their transition from traditional RAN to a scalable, software-defined AI-RAN architecture.QCT's server portfolio is designed around the NVIDIA ARC MGX platform and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition and RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell GPUs, providing communications service providers with a flexible infrastructure foundation capable of supporting both AI and RAN workloads on a software-defined, GPU-accelerated architecture.“The rapid expansion of edge AI is reshaping network requirements and creating new opportunities for telco service providers,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT.“QCT's latest NVIDIA ARC platform-based servers bring AI and network processing together to help operators improve resource utilization, streamline deployment, and bring new AI-powered services to market faster.”Supporting both distributed RAN (D-RAN) and centralized RAN (C-RAN) deployment models, the portfolio provides operators with a seamless transition path from cloud-native RAN to AI-native 5G and 6G networks. Aligned with the industry's evolving AI-RAN vision spanning AI-for-RAN, AI-and-RAN, and AI-on-RAN, NVIDIA ARC MGX platforms built by QCT are available for ecosystem partners and telecommunications operators to evaluate, validate, and deploy emerging AI-RAN use cases from the network core to the edge.●QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U (NVIDIA ARC MGX 2U Short) - Designed for space-constrained, telco-grade distributed deployments, the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U is optimized for D-RAN cell-site environments. The platform integrates one NVIDIA Grace CPU, three NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs, and up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition (BSE) GPUs, enabling operators to run AI inference workloads alongside RAN functions at the network edge. This architecture supports advanced AI services while opening new opportunities for edge-based revenue generation.●QuantaGrid D66Q-2U (NVIDIA ARC MGX 2U) - Built for centralized AI-RAN environments, the QuantaGrid D66Q-2U supports deployment in MSOs, Central Offices, and regional points of presence (PoPs). The system features two NVIDIA Vera CPUs, two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition (BSE) GPUs, two NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuprerNICs and one NVIDIA BlueField DPU in an air-cooled design, delivering a balanced platform for large-scale C-RAN deployments and integrated AI workloads. NVIDIA Vera is the CPU for agents, delivering 80% faster agentic CPU performance for longer-thinking agents, faster-learning RL systems, and data-driven AI factories.●QuantaGrid D75E-4U (NVIDIA ARC MGX 4U) - For operators requiring maximum AI acceleration and capacity, the QuantaGrid D75E-4U supports centralized deployments across MSOs, Central Offices, and regional PoPs. Powered by two x86 CPUs, four NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs and one NVIDIA BlueField DPU, the platform can be configured with up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 BSE GPUs, providing the compute density needed to support demanding AI-RAN workloads, large-scale inference services, and future intelligent network applications.This announcement extends QCT's AI-RAN momentum from MWC 2026, where the company introduced the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U, an AI-RAN platform supporting Nokia anyRAN and NVIDIA AI Aerial. With full support for the NVIDIA ARC portfolio, QCT now delivers a comprehensive range of AI-RAN platforms that enable service providers to deploy Nokia-powered AI-RAN capabilities across diverse locations and operational requirements, from distributed cell sites to centralized network facilities.“Operators need infrastructure that can handle demanding radio workloads while making room for new agentic services,” said Soma Velayutham, vice president of telecoms at NVIDIA.“QCT's servers based on NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer platforms bring those critical capabilities together across cell sites and centralized facilities. This gives operators a flexible foundation to expand their networks to deliver the next generation of services.”Attendees can learn more about NVIDIA ARC MGX platforms built by QCT by visiting the Nokia booth (#7056, Hall 7) and the NVIDIA booth (H949) at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, where these platforms will be showcased as part of an ongoing collaboration between QCT, Nokia, and NVIDIA to advance AI-native mobile network infrastructure.For more information, please visit:About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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QCT Announces Full Support for NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer Portfolio at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026 News Provided By ComTruth Communications Consultants Co., Ltd. (for QCT) October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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