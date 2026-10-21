New Becker's Healthcare Podcast Examines The Alignment Of Workforce And Margin

Ben Mirtes

Ingenovis Health CEO Benjamin Mirtes Speaks About Hospital Profit Margins, Staff Retention and Staffing Models Designed for Performance

- Benjamin Mirtes, CEO of Ingenovis Health. CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The newest episode of the Becker's Healthcare Podcast, released today, features Benjamin Mirtes, the CEO of Ingenovis Health, a leading healthcare talent solutions company. As healthcare staffing continues to generate headlines and concerns due to hospital and healthcare system cost pressures, an aging population, and a compounding shortage of nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, Mirtes shared his unique approach for tackling these challenges together with clients in strategic partnerships. Podcast host Erika Spicer Mason spoke to Mirtes about the following topics:.Workforce labor models – Mirtes discusses how fixed and variable staffing allows healthcare systems to adjust to spikes and ensure quality care and positive outcomes by mitigating issues that could drive liabilities..Retention – A friction point in staffing, especially because it can cost upwards of $60,000 to replace a single nurse. With clinicians retiring earlier and burnout still a real concern, health systems need more flexible, sustainable workforce models..How the shift to ambulatory care is creating staffing gaps in acute settings..Using data to make smarter decisions around contingent labor, capacity planning and financial performanceAs Mirtes notes,“Healthcare staffing is not just a hospital issue, it is a community issue, and if we do not find solutions to improve this situation, the tidal wave of Baby Boomers who need care and countless others won't receive it at the level they deserve. Being a part of the solution is our passion and it's what drives all of us at Ingenovis Health.”Mirtes goes on to convey the importance of providers like Ingenovis Health and others to provide strategic, consultative partnerships which customized tailored solutions for complex problems challenging healthcare systems nationwide.Listeners will walk away with a deeper understanding of the customizable solutions that can be tailored when experienced workforce providers are engaged as strategic partners.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands-including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon-as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at .

Beth Balsam

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New Becker's Healthcare Podcast Examines the Alignment of Workforce and Margin News Provided By Pushkin PR October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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