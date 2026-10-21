The Brooks Group Named 2027 America's Best Workplaces By Best Companies Group

The Brooks Group Named 2027 America's Best Workplaces

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience

- Will Brooks, CEO of The Brooks GroupGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brooks Group, a leading industrial sales training and development company, has been recognized as one of the 2027 America's Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group Award.“Being recognized as one of America's best workplaces for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said Will Brooks, CEO of The Brooks Group.“This recognition is a testament to the culture we've built together-one that values our people, supports their growth, and empowers them to succeed both personally and professionally.”2027 America's Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group award identifies and honors the finest places of employment across the United States. It's a celebration of excellence in company culture that ranks the Top 10 workplaces in small, medium, and large business categories. Winners were previously recognized by Best Companies Group in at least one other data-driven recognition program.Best Companies Group's ranking algorithm analyzed each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience.“The 2027 America's Best Workplaces are truly special organizations. These employers know you can do well and good at the same time and have built a people-first environment that helps everyone thrive,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.“At Best Companies Group, we are pleased to join with BridgeTower Media in celebrating these outstanding workplaces–the best of 2027.”America's Best Workplaces winners and final rankings will be announced at The Best Workplace Summit Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. (EST) and 1 p.m. (Pacific). The event hashtag is #AmericasBestWorkplaces.To sign up for The Best Workplace Summit, visit .For more information about the 2027 America's Best Workplaces, visit .About The Brooks GroupTurning technical experts into trusted advisors since 1977. The Brooks Group helps industrial organizations improve sales performance through training, coaching, assessments, and reinforcement. The company trains industrial salespeople to build profitable customer relationships through a consultative approach. Clients include Airbus, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks, SANY Americas, and Volvo Trucks. Learn more at brooksgroup.About Best Companies GroupSince 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.

Ginna Hall

The Brooks Group

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The Brooks Group Named 2027 America's Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group News Provided By The Brooks Group October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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