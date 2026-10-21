Alchemistudio Integrates With SUSE AI Factory For Enterprise-Wide Sovereign AI Governance

AlchemiStudio runs on top of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA as the enterprise AI operating layer, made up of four modules

Organizations get AI cost control, AI policy enforcement and auditability to support compliance efforts

- Aswath PremaradjBERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AlchemiStudio today announced its integration with SUSE AI Factory, giving organizations a way to govern sovereign AI and control what it costs across business and engineering teams. AlchemiStudio is Certified with SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and will be at NVIDIA GTC Berlin, October 21 to 22.As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI across business units, IT and executive teams often lack a single view of who or what is using it, what it can access and what it costs.The challenge grows as agents spread across the organization and its applications. Many run autonomously on models that differ widely in cost and performance, making it hard to control which models are used and what they spend. AlchemiStudio gives executives a single view and gives IT the controls behind it: access to models and data, agent permissions and budgets, and the approvals and audit evidence that show what happened."Business users get governed AI workspaces, engineers get a model gateway and secure agent runtime, and IT gets policy enforcement and cost and budget controls, all on one platform. Integrating with SUSE AI Factory lets organizations run sovereign AI on infrastructure they control, with the freedom to choose the models they use," said Aswath Premaradj, CEO and Chief Product Officer of AlchemiStudio.SUSE AI Factory provides the secure Kubernetes, lifecycle, security and observability foundation. AlchemiStudio runs on top as the enterprise AI operating layer, built on SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and powered by NVIDIA NIM and Nemotron. It is made up of four modules: AlchemiStudio Codesk for business users, AlchemiStudio Console for engineering teams, AlchemiStudio Compute for isolated code, file and browser execution, and AlchemiStudio Cockpit for IT and security teams, with budgets, approvals and audit evidence.AlchemiStudio lets each organization define what sovereign AI means for it. Customers choose where AI runs and which models their teams use, from privately hosted models that keep proprietary data inside their own environment to, where policy permits, commercial and hyperscaler models. The same budgets, permissions and audit trail apply to all of them, so cost and risk stay visible in one place. Agents are built by the customer, and sensitive actions can require human approval. The audit evidence the platform retains can help address requirements of governance and regulatory obligations faced by organizations especially in financial services, public sector, healthcare, telecommunications and critical infrastructure."Sovereign AI is about giving customers the choice and control to manage AI end to end in a way that meets their needs. SUSE AI Factory provides a secure, compliant foundation, while AlchemiStudio complements it with enterprise-wide governance across users, models, agents, and costs. Together, we give enterprises the flexibility to scale AI with the level of governance and control that works best for them," said Rhys Oxenham, VP and General Manager of AI at SUSE."In my conversations with CIOs, CTOs and Chief AI Officers, the same concern keeps coming up: AI is being adopted faster than anyone can govern it. Few say it out loud. AlchemiStudio gives them one place to see and govern their AI, and integrating with SUSE AI Factory extends that to enterprises that already run on SUSE, with the choice and flexibility they expect," said Moses Mathuram, Chief Revenue Officer of AlchemiStudio.Meet AlchemiStudio at NVIDIA GTC BerlinMoses Mathuram and Aswath Premaradj will be at the SUSE booth (3053) on October 21 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. To book time to meet them during GTC Berlin, visit .AvailabilityAlchemiStudio is Certified with SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and is listed in the SUSE Partner Certification & Solutions Catalog as AlchemiStudio Sovereign AI Platform: .About AlchemiStudioAlchemiStudio is the control plane for governing, managing and operating AI agents, from business copilots to developer infrastructure, as one platform that gives IT control over access, cost and compliance evidence. AlchemiStudio is a SUSE partner and a member of NVIDIA Inception. Learn more at alchemistudio.SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. NVIDIA, NVIDIA NIM and Nemotron are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Moses Mathuram

AlchemiStudio

+1 510-990-7360

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AlchemiStudio Integrates With SUSE AI Factory for Enterprise-Wide Sovereign AI Governance News Provided By Zentience Technologies private limited October 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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