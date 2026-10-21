ESTEVE / Key word(s): Expansion/ESG

ESTEVE CDMO strengthens its global manufacturing footprint with a major investment and new site in China

21.10.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



More than $80 million invested to expand and strengthen ESTEVE CDMO's manufacturing capabilities in China.

Three manufacturing workshops and 250 m3 of total reaction volume, adding new capabilities to our global manufacturing network. More than 20 years of manufacturing presence in China, marking a new chapter in ESTEVE CDMO's long-term commitment to the country. SHAOXING, China, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEVE CDMO, Esteve's Healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization, is strengthening its global manufacturing footprint through the relocation, expansion and modernization of its existing operations in China, with an investment of more than $80 million.



The new facility in Shaoxing significantly expands ESTEVE CDMO's manufacturing capabilities in Asia, combining increased capacity, advanced technologies, and flexibility for future growth. It complements the company's established manufacturing network across Europe, the Americas and Asia, strengthening its ability to support pharmaceutical partners worldwide. "This investment is an important step in the sustained growth of ESTEVE CDMO and our global manufacturing platform. Strengthening our presence in China allows us to bring our capabilities closer to customers in Asia while leveraging the expertise of our global network. Our ambition is clear: to build a leading global CDMO business with the capabilities and flexibility to support our partners worldwide. This is what drives us: making a difference for patients and contributing to our shared purpose of improving lives together," said Joan Petit, ESTEVE CDMO President. Increased capacity and advanced capabilities The facility includes three manufacturing workshops with a total reaction volume of 250 m3. The facility has been designed with space reserved for an additional 150+ m3, allowing potential total reaction volume to reach 400+ m3 as manufacturing needs evolve. The site includes the necessary service and utility infrastructure to support this future capacity. Advanced manufacturing, automation and digitalization are integrated throughout the facility, including a purpose-built centralized control center, alongside warehousing facilities, an office building and dedicated infrastructure. This design provides flexibility to expand capacity in line with customer and market needs. As part of ESTEVE CDMO's global technology platform, our China operations complement the capabilities available across our broader manufacturing network. Through this integrated footprint, ESTEVE CDMO offers technologies such as Spray Drying and HPAPI manufacturing, supporting the increasingly complex requirements of small-molecule API development and manufacturing. Environmental, health, and safety considerations are integrated into the design and operation of the facility. The new site has achieved a "Very Good" BREEAM rating, recognizing its sustainability performance and approach to responsible design and operation. The project has also been selected as a candidate for the BREEAM China Awards. These efforts are part of ESTEVE's broader commitment to creating positive impact, reinforced by its B Corp Certification and its focus on high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and responsible business practices. A new chapter after more than two decades in China ESTEVE's presence in China dates to 2000, when the company established its first joint venture in the country. Since then, ESTEVE has developed strong local capabilities, expertise, and long-term relationships, becoming an established high-end API manufacturer. "It is a privilege to witness ESTEVE's continued commitment to China and the region. This investment is a clear example of the value that long-term commitment, expertise and innovation can bring to the local community," said Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Consul General of Spain in Shanghai. China is an established part of ESTEVE CDMO's global manufacturing network, alongside operations in Spain, Mexico and the United States. The investment builds on more than two decades of local experience and further enhances ESTEVE CDMO's capabilities in China. ESTEVE has two strategic businesses, Pharma and CDMO, united by a shared purpose of Improving lives together. The continued development of ESTEVE CDMO's manufacturing platform strengthens its capabilities, technology and international reach, supporting the long-term needs of pharmaceutical partners. The investment in China combines ESTEVE CDMO's long-standing local experience with the scale of its global platform, reinforcing its ability to support customers across China, Asia and international markets. About ESTEVE CDMO ESTEVE CDMO, part of Esteve Healthcare, is a global pure-play partner specialized in small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech innovators in advancing complex molecules from early development to commercial supply. With over 60 years of experience in development and manufacturing, we combine deep scientific expertise, robust regulatory and quality systems, and a collaborative mindset. ESTEVE CDMO, with headquarters in Barcelona, has a global network of six development and manufacturing sites across Spain, the United States, Mexico, and China, enabling scalable, resilient, and reliable supply solutions, tailored to each program's evolving needs. About ESTEVE ESTEVE is an international healthcare organization with a clear purpose: improving lives. This reason for reflecting its commitment to patients, healthcare professionals, communities, and innovators; believing that progress in science and health requires collaboration, shared responsibility, and trust. The company upholds strong ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) standards and is certified as a B Corp. ESTEVE is focused on serving people living with complex diseases with highly specialized solutions. In parallel, under the ESTEVE CDMO scope, the organization works alongside innovators to accelerate treatments through the development and manufacturing of small-molecule APIs. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has grown globally, with pharmaceutical affiliates in Europe and the United States; and CDMO facilities in Spain, Mexico, China and the United States. More information at . Press contact: Gemma Mestre, Global External Communications Manager, ....











View original content to download multimedia: 21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

