Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Rockwell Automation Introduces FactoryTalk Conductor, an AI-Native Orchestration Platform for Industrial Automation

21.10.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New software connects AI agents, skills and workflows across the automation lifecycle MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the introduction of FactoryTalk® ConductorTM, a new AI-native orchestration platform designed to coordinate AI-powered work across the industrial automation lifecycle, creating a foundation for AI-enabled workflows from system design through operation and maintenance. The software will make its public debut at Automation Fair® 2026 in Boston, where attendees will receive an exclusive first look ahead of its planned commercial availability in the first quarter of 2027.



According to Rockwell Automation's 2026 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, one-third of manufacturing operations are already AI-augmented, with adoption expected to accelerate in the years ahead. As manufacturers move from AI experimentation to broader deployment, they need practical ways to connect technology, workflows and expertise. FactoryTalk Conductor is designed to meet that need through a single platform that brings AI together across engineering environments. "The next phase of industrial AI will be defined by orchestration rather than individual copilots," said Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "Manufacturers need AI technologies that can coordinate tasks across software systems, engineering tools and operational data. FactoryTalk Conductor reflects the industry's evolution toward agentic automation by bringing AI agents, workflows and industrial expertise together in a unified environment." FactoryTalk Conductor enables users to initiate engineering tasks using natural language and intelligently connects the software, AI capabilities and workflows needed to complete them. At launch, the platform will integrate with Studio 5000 Logix Designer®, Logix EchoTM, Emulate3D® and FactoryTalk® OptixTM, providing coverage across key design, development, simulation and testing workflows. Additional integrations across Rockwell Automation's software portfolio, including FactoryTalk® Design StudioTM, FactoryTalk® Historian, Plex® and Fiix®, are planned to follow, expanding AI-powered workflows across the industrial automation lifecycle. "What makes FactoryTalk Conductor unique is the combination of AI orchestration and trusted industrial expertise," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, software & control, Rockwell Automation. "Customers can leverage Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, create capabilities tailored to their business, and connect AI across software, data and services. This creates a scalable foundation for accelerating engineering work while maintaining the standards required in industrial environments." Key benefits include:

Supporting enterprise AI and governance requirements, giving organizations the flexibility to leverage FactoryTalk Hub-hosted AI services or connect their preferred large or small language models, including locally hosted open-weight models that can help reduce ongoing token consumption costs.

Accelerating engineering workflows across the automation lifecycle by coordinating activities across design, development, testing and verification environments.

Reducing complexity across software applications by enabling AI-powered workflows that span Studio 5000 Logix Designer, Logix Echo, Emulate3D, FactoryTalk Optix and other Rockwell Automation solutions.

Applying AI with greater confidence and reliability through Rockwell Automation-developed integrations that connect software, data and services across industrial operations. Extending trusted automation expertise through Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, helping teams accelerate work with capabilities purpose-built for industrial applications. Manufacturers attending Automation Fair 2026 will be able to experience FactoryTalk Conductor demonstrations across multiple show floor experiences, including Technology & Services Showcase, Industry Pavillion, Innovations, as well as dedicated technical sessions. Additional information about FactoryTalk Conductor and Automation Fair can be found at . Frequently Asked Questions What is FactoryTalk Conductor?

FactoryTalk Conductor is an AI-native orchestration platform that connects AI agents, skills, workflows and automation software to help engineers accelerate system design, development and testing activities through natural language interactions and trusted industrial expertise. How is FactoryTalk Conductor different from an AI copilot?

While traditional AI copilots assist with individual tasks, FactoryTalk Conductor enables multiple AI agents, workflows and software tools to work together across engineering processes. This enables broader automation of complex, multi-step activities that span applications, data sources and teams. When will FactoryTalk Conductor be available?

FactoryTalk Conductor will be previewed at Automation Fair 2026 in Boston and is expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2027. What Rockwell Automation products can FactoryTalk Conductor work with?

FactoryTalk Conductor is designed to work across a growing portfolio of Rockwell Automation software. At launch, it will support Studio 5000 Logix Designer®, Logix EchoTM, Emulate3D® and FactoryTalk® OptixTM, with additional integrations planned for FactoryTalk® Design StudioTM, FactoryTalk® Historian, Plex®, Fiix® and other solutions over time. Can customers create and deploy their own AI agents and skills?

Yes. In addition to Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, customers can create and deploy their own agents and skills to support company standards, industry requirements and unique engineering workflows About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit







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