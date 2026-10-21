Aman Gandhi Reflects On His 'Big Boss 20' Journey: I Was Not Able To Express Myself Properly

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Television actor Aman Gandhi, who was recently evicted from the reality show 'Bigg Boss 20', reflected on his game.

He admitted that he was unable to express himself properly on the show. Aman added that whoever knows him also felt that they were unable to witness the real Aman inside the house. The actor also confessed that while he was inside the 'Bigg Boss' house, he also kept telling himself that this was not him.

He said, "I couldn't express myself properly. Because my personality, as much as I know myself, as much as people know me, everyone said that Aman was missing somehow. I mean, the real Aman is not there. And I was also sitting inside and thinking, 'Aman, what you do, what people like about you, why are you not able to do that?' I think too much pressure, a little bit of negativity, and mix of a lot of things, it gets on your head, you don't understand many times. Plus, so many things were happening inside. I couldn't express myself properly."

Aman was eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 20' within 5 weeks after he received fewer votes compared to the other contestants who were nominated alongside him. Aman was in the bottom three for the second consecutive week, along with Mary Kom and Uditi Singh.

A lifeline system was introduced during the latest season of the reality show, under which every contestant entered the house with two additional chances to avoid elimination. However, Aman lost his first lifeline in an earlier voting round.

While inside the house, wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull reportedly made remarks about Aman's sexuality and sexual experimentation that left the television actor uncomfortable. While Aman chose not to confront Nakul about his statement immediately, he was seen talking about it with other housemates.

A few of the contestants even questioned Aman as to why he had not confronted Nakul about this at the time.