Foreign Forces Behind 'Regime Change' Narrative, Trying To Incite Violence In India, Claims BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised the Opposition for promoting the "regime change" narrative, alleging that the campaign was being orchestrated by "unidentified and suspicious foreign entities" with the intention of "inciting violence" in India.

The BJP's criticism came after several Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, raised the issue of "regime change" and described it as "inevitable", triggering a fresh political confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that while India was continuing to strengthen its position on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, certain forces were unhappy with the country's progress.

"As India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to progress and establish its position on the global stage, there are forces that are unhappy with this development. These forces exist both within and outside the country, and a clear nexus between them is visible," Trivedi said.

Referring to protests taking place across Europe, the BJP MP said, "These developments are making this picture clearer to every Indian citizen."

Trivedi also referred to Prime Minister Modi's Vijayadashami address on Tuesday, saying the Prime Minister had warned about forces allegedly working to destabilise the country through corruption, divisions in society and opposition to Indian culture and religion.

"On Vijayadashami yesterday, the Prime Minister delivered a clear message to the country, stating that forces with three main characteristics are working to destabilise India: first, looting after coming to power; second, creating divisions in society; and third, opposing Indian culture and religion... They focus on this, organise conferences calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, initiate campaigns to 'dismantle Hindutva', and spread misleading narratives about Indian institutions," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also expressed concern over the financial losses allegedly being suffered by businesses and traders because of protests during the festive season, which he said was generally a period of high commercial activity and profits.

"These are the very forces that do not wish to see India progress," Trivedi said.

"As we observed Vijayadashami yesterday, Ravan had ten heads. Whenever one head was severed, another appeared, meaning that when one demand was met, another would emerge. The root cause lies in the navel. Every informed citizen, whether young or old, must understand where this root lies. The same phrases and words are repeatedly used in different movements, and this common thread needs to be recognised," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the forces he was referring to were driven by anti-religious and destructive intentions aimed at weakening India. Citing another episode from the Ramayan, Trivedi said such elements could conceal their true motives by appearing in different forms.

"Once we understand this root, we can see, as I believe, that these forces are driven by anti-religious and demonic elements seeking to destroy India. I would also like to cite another example from the Ramayana. When Ravan came to abduct Sita, he did not appear in his true demonic form but disguised himself as a sage," he said.

He alleged that the ultimate intention was not to pursue individual demands but to bring about a change of government through violence and conspiracy.

"These two points must be kept in mind: many forces are approaching in different disguises, concealing their true intentions. Their objective is not to pursue demands labelled X, Y or Z. Their real aim, as they have stated, is 'regime change' -- to overthrow the government through violent conflict and conspiracy, derail India's progress, create divisions within Indian society, and destroy its religion and culture," the BJP MP added.

Taking a veiled jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Trivedi questioned the political position of leaders who claim to represent the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray while associating themselves with forces that, according to him, seek to undermine religion and culture.

"They are confidently saying that once someone arrives from Vietnam, there will be regime change. My question is for the Congress: What is the information, secret or knowledge, that Sanjay Raut has about Rahul Gandhi that even Congress leaders do not know? What are the links to these alleged conspiracies?" Trivedi said.

The BJP MP asserted that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy the confidence of the people and said any attempt to bring about "regime change" through alleged conspiracies would fail in the face of public support for the government.

"The dream of regime change will be shattered when it collides with the firm resolve of 140 crore patriotic Indians, just as glass shatters when it strikes a stone," he said.

Trivedi also questioned the repeated use of statements predicting major political upheavals after foreign visits or references to people arriving from abroad.

"I reiterate that the Congress must answer: What information does Sanjay Raut possess that even Congress leaders are unaware of? And what is the rationale behind such statements repeatedly being made after foreign visits or references to people coming from abroad? Be it talks about dropping a 'hydrogen bomb' after coming from abroad, or predicting a 'tsunami', and now, Sanjay Raut's statements indicate that these actions are being orchestrated by unidentified and suspicious foreign entities who seek to incite violence in our nation," he added.