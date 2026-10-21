RTI Delay Case: Rajasthan IPS Officer Impleads UPSC

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) Rajasthan-cadre IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday impleaded the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a party in a case related to the delay in providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The matter is scheduled for a hearing before the Central Information Commission (CIC) in New Delhi on November 17.

The case concerns the non-provision of information within the time limit prescribed under the RTI Act.

By making the UPSC a party to the case, Chaudhary has brought the commission into the proceedings.

The upcoming hearing is expected to provide further clarity on the matter.

The Central Information Commission will hear the case as part of its role in dealing with complaints and appeals related to the implementation of the RTI Act.

The details of the arguments put forward by the parties and the issues to be examined during the hearing are expected to become clearer as the proceedings move forward.

The case has drawn attention because the RTI Act sets specific timelines for public authorities to provide information to applicants.

Timely disclosure is an important part of ensuring transparency and accountability in government offices.

Meanwhile, a separate RTI-related matter has come up in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the Rajasthan Information Commission (RIC) has issued a notice to IAS officer Archana Singh, Secretary of the Department of Personnel, in connection with another case concerning the RTI process.

A hearing in the Rajasthan matter is also expected to take place soon.

However, further details about the notice, the specific issues involved and the response of the officer concerned have not yet been made available.

Both matters have brought attention to the implementation of the RTI Act and the responsibility of public authorities to respond to information requests within the prescribed period.

The November 17 hearing before the Central Information Commission will be important in determining how the case involving Pankaj Chaudhary and the UPSC proceeds.

Further developments in both cases are expected after the respective Information Commissions take up the matters.

The RTI Act is widely regarded as an important tool that allows citizens to seek information from public authorities and strengthens transparency in public administration.