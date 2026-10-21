First Quad Summit Since 2024 Set for Manila, Rubio Says
(MENAFN) Leaders of the Quad nations will meet next month in the Philippines, with talks planned on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.
Rubio confirmed the plan in an interview with an Indian news broadcaster. “It’s been agreement now that we’re going to do it; we’re going to do it in Manila, at the ASEAN conference,” he said.
No date has been fixed. “but that’s going to happen, and we’re very enthusiastic about it,” Rubio said. The 49th ASEAN Summit runs Nov. 16-18 in Manila.
Rubio said the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which links the United States, Australia, India and Japan, is building momentum. He said the coming session would be more than a routine diplomatic meeting, and that its members plan to announce “concrete actions, not just simply a nice social gathering, but something that has concrete deliverables.”
The meeting will be the bloc’s first leaders’ summit since September 2024. India held the rotating host role, but scheduling difficulties pushed the gathering back.
US President Donald Trump is also due in the region in November. He will visit Manila for ASEAN-related meetings, then travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov. 18-19. There he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Rubio confirmed the plan in an interview with an Indian news broadcaster. “It’s been agreement now that we’re going to do it; we’re going to do it in Manila, at the ASEAN conference,” he said.
No date has been fixed. “but that’s going to happen, and we’re very enthusiastic about it,” Rubio said. The 49th ASEAN Summit runs Nov. 16-18 in Manila.
Rubio said the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which links the United States, Australia, India and Japan, is building momentum. He said the coming session would be more than a routine diplomatic meeting, and that its members plan to announce “concrete actions, not just simply a nice social gathering, but something that has concrete deliverables.”
The meeting will be the bloc’s first leaders’ summit since September 2024. India held the rotating host role, but scheduling difficulties pushed the gathering back.
US President Donald Trump is also due in the region in November. He will visit Manila for ASEAN-related meetings, then travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov. 18-19. There he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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