Punjab DGP Lays Wreaths At Police Martyrs' Memorial In Jalandhar

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Oct 21 (IANS) The 67th state-level Police Commemoration Day, honouring the valiant police personnel who laid down their lives while fighting militants and criminals for the unity and integrity of the nation, was observed with reverence at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the solemn homage ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Memorial.

He was accompanied by Special DGP, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar Sinha and ADGP M.F. Farooqui.

Describing the Punjab Police as an exceptional and legendary force that has served the country with unmatched valour during war, peace, and proxy conflicts, the DGP said that since September 1981, as many as 1,804 brave personnel of Punjab Police have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, including two bravehearts who attained martyrdom this year alone.

In his address to the gathering, DGP Yadav said: "It is because of these brave martyrs that we are breathing in an atmosphere of peace today. Punjab Police has an illustrious legacy of gallantry, selflessness, and iron-willed determination to eradicate militancy. The force remains steadfastly committed to defending our frontiers and preserving communal harmony across the border state."

A ceremonial commemoration parade was held at the Martyrs' Memorial within the PAP complex, where the names of all martyrs who laid down their lives during the past year were read out by the Commandant.

The ceremony was concluded with the observance of a two-minute silence, and the laying of wreaths by senior officers in honour of the fallen heroes.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, DGP Yadav said Punjab Police have delivered a decisive blow to drugs. He said over 95,000 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered since March 16, 2022, leading to more than 127,000 arrests and the recovery of over 7,260 kg of heroin.

Striking at the economic roots of the narco-trade, the DGP stated Punjab Police have frozen properties of Rs 902 crore belonging to drug traffickers, marking the highest forfeiture anywhere in the country, alongside securing an unprecedented 90 per cent conviction rate in courts.

Furthermore, sustained anti-gangster operations launched in April 2022 have dismantled 1,288 organised criminal modules and led to the arrest of over 3,300 gang members.

Outlining new strategic frameworks under the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, the DGP said the campaign has now transitioned into an intensive 60-day mission mode wherein all designated drug hotspots are being jointly surveilled by senior police officers and gazetted officers from the civil administration round-the-clock. He emphasised that the central objective of this multi-pronged approach is to reclaim these vulnerable areas through community outreach and playgrounds for the youth.