Dasara Should Usher In Harmony, End Injustice: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Oct 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday offered prayers to the Nandi Dhwaja near the Kote Anjaneya Temple as part of the rituals associated with the world-famous Mysuru Dasara procession.

Speaking to the media after the puja, Shivakumar described the occasion as a precious and unforgettable moment in his life, saying that he and his colleagues had participated in the historic event as representatives of the people of the state.

“This is a precious moment in my life and an unforgettable day for me. With the blessings of the people, I have got the opportunity to participate in this grand procession as a representative of the state. The blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari are our greatest strength,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari for good rainfall, a good harvest, peace, harmony and happiness for the people of Karnataka, who had allowed him to serve them.

He said Abhinava Koppala Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji had inaugurated the procession by lighting lamps and blessed the state, expressing the hope that its spirit would remain bright.

“We have prayed to Mother Chamundi that the state should receive good rainfall, crops should flourish, and the land should prosper,” Shivakumar said.

He noted that since the inauguration of Dasara ten days ago, lakhs of people had visited Mysuru and enjoyed the celebrations.

Referring to the procession carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Chief Minister said it would be taken out on a new elephant and that the grand event had attracted lakhs of visitors.

“May hatred disappear through this Dasara, and may harmony prevail. Injustice must end. There is injustice in every system in the state, and it must be eliminated. The future of the youth must be bright. I have prayed for the grace of the goddess in all these matters,” he said.

Reiterating his faith in the goddess, Shivakumar said the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari remained the greatest source of strength for the state and its people.

Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Minister for Agriculture P.M. Narendraswamy, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadgi, Minister for Muzrai K. Basavanteppa, former minister Umashree and others were present.