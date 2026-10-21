Jharkhand: Protesters Block Key Road For Hours After Attack On School Principal In Khunti

MENAFN - IANS) Khunti (Jharkhand), Oct 21 (IANS) Hundreds of members of tribal and Christian communities took to the streets in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday following a murderous attack on Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School and a priest associated with St Michael's Church.

The protesters blocked the key Bhagat Singh Chowk in Khunti town from around 10.30 a.m. and also took out a protest march seeking the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.

The blockade on the Ranchi-Khunti-Chaibasa road was continuing when the report was filed at 4.30 p.m.

The protesters demanded that those involved in the attack be arrested and the circumstances surrounding the incident be brought to light. They warned that the agitation would continue until the accused were apprehended.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg and ASP Christopher Kerketta reached the spot and launched an investigation. Father Benedict Barla, who was seriously injured, was given first aid at Khunti Sadar Hospital before being shifted to another hospital for further treatment.

The incident came to light around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to RC Church priest Father Nicholas, a woman who arrived at the school in the morning spotted Father Benedict Barla lying injured and bleeding. She then went to the parish house and informed others about the incident.

Police are trying to trace the unidentified woman who first found the priest in an injured condition. At the scene, items in the school office were found scattered, while investigators also found indications that attempts had been made to wipe away bloodstains in the corridor.

The priest's mobile phone, recovered from the spot, is also being examined.

SP Rishabh Garg said CCTV footage suggested that the attack took place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Father Benedict Barla routinely inspected the premises at night.

Police suspect that two or three persons may have been lying in wait and attacked him when he resisted them, leaving him unconscious before fleeing, apparently believing him to be dead.

Three suspicious youths are visible in the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify them.

Dr Akhilesh, who provided initial treatment to the injured priest, said there was a circular wound below his left ear. It has not yet been established what caused the injury, and investigators are examining whether it was caused by a bullet or some other object.

Police are investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage, evidence recovered from the scene and other circumstances. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants have yet to be established.