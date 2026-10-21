Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Launch Gold Mining Project In Kashkadarya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is launching a gold mining project in cooperation with Azerbaijan in Kashkadarya region, as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the region to review industrial, agricultural and social development projects on October 21.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The gold mining project is set to begin in Kitab district. In Shakhrisabz district, Russian investors plan to build a $300 million tourism complex featuring a cable car, hotel and ski resort.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev said that 20 trillion soums (about $1.6 billion) had been invested in Kashkadarya over the past five years, while $7 billion in foreign investment had been attracted to the region. Thousands of projects focused on deep processing of raw materials have been launched, and per capita income has tripled, he said.

"Now, it is necessary to deeply process agricultural products within the region itself and create conditions for residents to earn decent incomes," Mirziyoyev said.

The president thanked foreign partners and investors for investing in the region and introducing new technologies and innovations. He also heard their proposals for further development.

"2027 will be a year of development for Kashkadarya based on modern industry and agricultural technologies," Mirziyoyev said.

The president then formally launched new projects by pressing a symbolic button and marked the start of construction on additional facilities.