UN Highlights Methane Reduction, Green Investment Potential In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's cooperation with the UN and international partners in the area of methane emission reduction is aimed at integrating satellite monitoring, emission reduction technologies, and policy development, which could help attract international investment in sustainable development, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Xiaojun Grace Wang, said at the international conference and exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

According to her, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) noted Turkmenistan's progress in reducing methane emissions in a recent global report. The satellite-based methane emission early warning and response system has identified eight major measures taken by the country to reduce these emissions.

“This lays a solid foundation for us to achieve even more together,” Wang noted.

She noted that the UN, in collaboration with international partners and national authorities, is promoting a joint program to reduce methane emissions that integrates factual data, policy decisions, emission-reduction technologies, satellite monitoring, and reporting.

According to the UN representative, the value of this initiative extends beyond individual projects: it serves as an open platform that brings together the necessary elements, with the country itself playing a leading role. This approach, she noted, lays the groundwork for mobilizing international investment in a sustainable future.

Grace Wang also highlighted technological innovation and regional energy cooperation as other areas of collaboration between the UN and Turkmenistan.

She highlighted the potential of the regional climate technology center for Central Asia in Ashgabat, proposed by Turkmenistan. According to her, under the auspices of the UN, the center will be able to facilitate technology exchange and align supply and demand in the areas of climate solutions and energy.

In addition, the UN representative highlighted the importance of the UN General Assembly resolution on the key role of reliable and stable energy interconnectivity for sustainable development, adopted in December 2025. The UN report prepared in its wake contains factual data and recommendations on energy interconnectivity, innovation, investment, and regional cooperation.

“The future of energy lies not in how much we produce, but in how intelligently we produce, consume, distribute, and connect,” Wang emphasized.