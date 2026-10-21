Kazakhstan, EU Discuss Trade, Investment And Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the European Union have discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Brussels in June 2026, as well as prospects for trade, investment and transport cooperation, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were discussed at a meeting in Astana between Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Ardak Zebeshev and European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić.

“The European Union remains Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded $45 billion, while total investment from EU countries since 2005 amounted to $200 billion. Our priorities remain unchanged: trade and investment, transport connectivity, energy, the green and digital transitions, critical raw materials, environmental protection and the fight against climate change,” Zebeshev said.

According to the ministry, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and the EU amounted to $45.1 billion in 2025, down 7.1% from $48.6 billion in 2024. Kazakhstan's exports to the EU totaled $34.7 billion, decreasing by 6.3%, while imports from the EU reached $10.4 billion, down 9.7%.

In January-July 2026, bilateral trade increased by 3% year-on-year to $26.4 billion, compared with $25.6 billion in the same period of 2025. Kazakhstan's exports to EU countries grew by 5.9% to $20.8 billion, while imports from the bloc declined by 6.5% to $5.6 billion.

Zebeshev outlined measures to improve the investment climate and reduce administrative risks. These include investment agreements, tax and customs incentives, state in-kind grants and opportunities offered by special economic zones.

Investment protection and support mechanisms include the Investment Ombudsman, the investment prosecutor, the National Digital Investment Platform and the“green corridor” mechanism.

The sides also discussed the Global Gateway Investment Hub, launched by the European Commission to promote investment projects in partner countries. The Kazakh side noted that the mechanism's practical value depends on its ability to help move projects from the conceptual stage to implementation.

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, was another key topic. Kazakhstan identified the route as one of its strategic priorities and welcomed the signing, with EU support, of loan agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), including agreements related to the modernization of the Port of Aktau and the development of sustainable transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

The sides agreed to continue close cooperation to advance joint projects