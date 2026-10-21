Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.43 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.43 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $224.8 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share, compared with $202.1 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share (1) for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $234.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2026. Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said“Stifel is on track for another record year, with year-to-date revenue of $4.3 billion up 9%, core earnings per share of $4.33 up 22%, and return on tangible common equity of 24.1%. The investments we've made in our business continued to drive operating efficiencies, as we delivered our highest ever third quarter earnings per share of $1.46, up 12% versus the prior year, on net revenue of $1.43 billion. I am optimistic about our outlook, as Stifel's diversified business model, recurring revenue stream, and disciplined capital management position us to keep compounding value for shareholders.” Highlights

The Company reported net revenues of $1.43 billion, the second best third quarter in its history, driven by higher asset management revenues and net interest income.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.46 per diluted common share, the best third quarter in its history.

Asset management revenues increased 14% over the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income increased 9% over the year ago quarter.

Bank loans increased 21% over the year ago quarter.

Client assets of $576.5 billion, up 6% over the year-ago quarter.

Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $19 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 22.5%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) (6) of 23.9%.

Tangible book value per common share (9)of $26.05, up 12% from prior year.

The Company repurchased $124.0 million, or 1.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock during the third quarter at an average price of $76.95. Announced strategic investment in Meow Technologies.

Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 3Q 2026 3Q 2025 9m 2026 9m 2025 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,426,211 $1,429,396 $4,355,176 $3,969,151 Net income(2) $224,823 $202,051 $684,078 $391,457 Diluted EPS(1) (2) $1.40 $1.22 $4.23 $2.37 Comp. ratio 57.0% 58.8% 57.3% 59.1% Non-comp. ratio 21.3% 21.2% 21.2% 26.7% Pre-tax margin 21.7% 20.0% 21.5% 14.2% Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,429,077 $1,429,398 $4,323,903 $3,969,231 Net income(2)(3) $234,096 $214,419 $700,872 $454,281 Diluted EPS(1) (2) (3) $1.46 $1.30 $4.33 $2.76 Comp. ratio(3) 56.6% 58.0% 57.0% 58.0% Non-comp. ratio(3) 20.9% 20.8% 20.9% 25.9% Pre-tax margin(4) 22.5% 21.2% 22.1% 16.1% ROCE(5) 17.4% 17.0% 17.5% 12.2% ROTCE(6) 23.9% 24.3% 24.1% 17.3% Global Wealth Management ( assets and loans in millions ) Net revenues $980,293 $907,440 $2,868,950 $2,603,630 Pre-tax net income $374,408 $342,650 $1,066,970 $775,111 Total client assets(7) $576,482 $544,010 Fee-based client assets(7) $239,661 $219,178 Bank loans(8) $26,065 $21,635 Institutional Group





Net revenues $430,281 $500,435 $1,406,233 $1,305,143 Equity $282,574 $296,677 $915,506 $753,037 Fixed Income $147,707 $203,758 $490,727 $552,106 Pre-tax net income $76,261 $89,291 $266,348 $177,762

Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $980.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $907.4 million during the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $374.4 million compared with $342.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Highlights



Client assets of $576.5 billion, up 6% over the year-ago quarter, which included $10.2 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.



Fee-based client assets of $239.7 billion, up 9% over the year-ago quarter, which included $4.8 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.

Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $19 million.



Net revenues increased 8% from a year ago:



Transactional revenues decreased 3% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting a decrease in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 14% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher asset values due to improved market conditions and net new asset growth.

Net interest income increased 11% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates.



Total Expenses:



Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues increased modestly to 48.8% primarily driven by higher revenue-related compensation, partially offset by revenue growth.



Provision for credit losses decreased from a year ago primarily as a result of a modest improvement in macroeconomic conditions, partially offset by loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 13.0% primarily attributable to lower litigation-related expenses, a decrease in the provision for credit losses, and revenue growth over the year-ago quarter.



Summary Results of Operations

(000s)

3Q 2026 3Q 2025 Net revenues $ 980,293 $ 907,440 Transactional revenues 196,213 203,078 Asset management 492,123 431,363 Net interest income 284,583 257,327 Investment banking 6,731 6,529 Other income 643 9,143





Total expenses $ 605,885 $ 564,790 Compensation expense 478,877 441,626 Provision for credit losses 7,926 8,316 Non-comp. operating expenses 119,082 114,848 Pre-tax net income $ 374,408 $ 342,650 Compensation ratio 48.8% 48.7% Non-compensation ratio 13.0% 13.5% Pre-tax margin 38.2 % 37.8 %

Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $430.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $500.4 million during the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $76.3 million compared with $89.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues decreased 6% from a year ago:



Advisory revenues decreased 4% from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower levels of completed advisory transactions.

Equity capital raising revenues decreased 13% from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower volumes and smaller deal sizes. Fixed income capital raising revenues decreased 2% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by lower bond issuances.



Fixed income transactional revenues decreased 34% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues were impacted by widening credit spreads, increased market volatility, and lower realized trading gains during the quarter.



Equity transactional revenues decreased 29% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues were impacted by lower realized trading gains, a decline in trading volumes over the year-ago quarter and the restructuring of our European Equities business, which resulted in a $7 million reduction in equity transactional revenues year over year.



Total Expenses:



Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 58.7% primarily attributable to lower revenue-related compensation due to a decline in revenues from the year ago quarter.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 23.6% primarily attributable to a decline in revenues from the year ago quarter.



Summary Results of Operations

(000s) 3Q 2026 3Q2025 Net revenues $ 430,281 $ 500,435 Investment banking 299,472 316,954 Advisory 173,017 179,270 Equity capital raising 68,556 78,765 Fixed income capital raising 57,899 58,919 Fixed income transactional 80,472 122,567 Equity transactional 41,195 58,306 Other 9,142 2,608 Total expenses $ 354,020 $ 411,144 Compensation expense 252,656 297,106 Non-comp. operating expenses 101,364 114,038 Pre-tax net income $ 76,261 $ 89,291 Compensation ratio 58.7% 59.4% Non-compensation ratio 23.6% 22.8% Pre-tax margin 17.7 % 17.8 %

Other Matters

Highlights



Total assets increased $3.6 billion, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last twelve months, the Company repurchased $564.4 million, or 7.3 million shares, of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $77.05.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased primarily due to share repurchases.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.34 quarterly dividend per share, payable on September 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record on September 1, 2026. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company's preferred stock, payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.



3Q 2026

3Q 2025

Common stock repurchases (1) Repurchases (000s) $124,005 $33,086 Number of shares (000s) 1,612 438 Average price $76.95 $75.57 Period end shares (000s) 150,061 152,922 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 160,145 165,087 Effective tax rate 24.4 % 26.1% Stifel Financial Corp. (10) Tier 1 common capital ratio `14.5% 14.8% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.0% 17.6% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.8% 11.1% Tier 1 capital (MM) $4,665 $4,267 Risk weighted assets (MM) $27,450 $24,235 Average assets (MM) $43,060 $38,332 Quarter end assets (MM) $45,282 $41,687 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its third quarter 2026 financial results conference call on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel's Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 330-6710 and referencing conference ID 9806728. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company's results, will be available through the Company's web site, . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit /investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at /investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at /investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies' operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 % Change 6/30/2026 % Change 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 % Change Revenues: Commissions $200,756 $206,075 (2.6) $221,462 (9.3) $630,052 $600,414 4.9 Principal transactions 117,124 177,876 (34.2) 140,091 (16.4) 407,436 492,139 (17.2) Investment banking 306,203 323,483 (5.3) 331,954 (7.8) 979,569 794,885 23.2 Asset management 492,163 431,399 14.1 456,630 7.8 1,408,250 1,244,548 13.2 Other income 8,299 14,228 (41.7) 12,549 (33.9) 76,527 28,499 168.5 Operating revenues 1,124,545 1,153,061 (2.5) 1,162,686 (3.3) 3,501,834 3,160,485 10.8 Interest revenue 510,624 481,504 6.0 476,093 7.3 1,437,766 1,434,192 0.2 Total revenues 1,635,169 1,634,565 0.0 1,638,779 (0.2) 4,939,600 4,594,677 7.5 Interest expense 208,958 205,169 1.8 187,975 11.2 584,424 625,526 (6.6) Net revenues 1,426,211 1,429,396 (0.2) 1,450,804 (1.7) 4,355,176 3,969,151 9.7 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 813,494 839,820 (3.1) 833,018 (2.3) 2,494,846 2,346,976 6.3 Non-compensation operating expenses 303,092 303,530 (0.1) 318,348 (4.8) 925,195 1,058,945 (12.6) Total non-interest expenses 1,116,586 1,143,350 (2.3) 1,151,366 (3.0) 3,420,041 3,405,921 0.4 Income before income taxes 309,625 286,046 8.2 299,438 3.4 935,135 563,230 66.0 Provision for income taxes 75,482 74,675 1.1 72,961 3.5 223,096 143,812 55.1 Net income 234,143 211,371 10.8 226,477 3.4 712,039 419,418 69.8 Preferred dividends 9,320 9,320 0.0 9,321 (0.0) 27,961 27,961 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $224,823 $202,051 11.3 $217,156 3.5 $684,078 $391,457 74.8 Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 1.48 $1.31 13.0 $1.41 5.0 $ 4.45 $2.52 76.6 Diluted $ 1.40 $1.22 14.8 $1.34 4.5 $ 4.23 $2.37 78.5 Cash dividends declared per common share (1) $ 0.34 $0.31 9.7 $0.34 0.0 $ 1.02 $0.93 9.7 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (1) Basic 151,956 154,679 (1.8) 154,234 (1.5) 153,889 155,603 (1.1) Diluted 160,145 165,087 (3.0) 161,631 (0.9) 161,744 164,877 (1.9)





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (11)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 GAAP net income 234,143 $ 211,371 712,039 $ 419,418 Preferred dividend 9,320 9,320 27,961 27,961 Net income available to common shareholders 224,823 202,051 684,078 391,457 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net revenue adjustments (12) (13) 2,866 2 (31,273 ) 80 Merger-related (14) 8,219 12,676 50,090 45,635 Restructuring and severance (15) 1,174 4,065 3,504 31,106 Provision for income taxes (16) (2,986 ) (4,375 ) (5,527 ) (13,997 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 9,273 12,368 16,794 62,824 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 234,096 $ 214,419 $ 700,872 $ 454,281 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) 160,145 165,087 161,744 164,877 GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1) $ 1.46 $ 1.28 $ 4.41 $ 2.53 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 0.06 0.08 0.10 0.39 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1) $ 1.52 $ 1.36 $ 4.51 $ 2.92 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1) $ 1.40 $ 1.22 $ 4.23 $ 2.37 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 0.06 0.08 0.10 0.39 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1) $ 1.46 $ 1.30 $ 4.33 $ 2.76





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation ( 11 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s) 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 GAAP net revenues $1,426,211 $1,429,396 $4,355,176 $3,969,151 Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of business (12) 2,866 - (44,418 ) - Litigation-related and other (13) - 2 13,145 80 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,866 2 (31,273 ) 80 Non-GAAP net revenues $1,429,077 $1,429,398 $4,323,903 $3,969,231 GAAP compensation and benefits $813,494 $839,820 $2,494,846 $2,346,976 As a percentage of net revenues 57.0% 58.8% 57.3% 59.1% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (14) (3,463 ) (6,704 ) (25,226 ) (13,706 ) Restructuring and severance (15) (1,174 ) (4,065 ) (3,504 ) (31,106 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (4,637 ) (10,769 ) (28,730 ) (44,812 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $808,857 $829,051 $2,466,116 $2,302,164 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 56.6% 58.0% 57.0% 58.0% GAAP non-compensation expenses $303,092 $303,530 $925,195 $1,058,945 As a percentage of net revenues 21.3% 21.2% 21.2% 26.7% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (14) (4,756 ) (5,972 ) (24,864 ) (31,929 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $298,336 $297,558 $900,331 $1,027,016 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 20.9% 20.8% 20.9% 25.9% Total adjustments before income taxes $ 12,259 $ 16,743 $ 22,321 $ 76,821





Footnotes (1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the February 2026 three-for-two stock split. (2) Represents available to common shareholders. (3) Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders' equity. (6) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets were $95.0 million and $87.2 million as of September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (7) Total client assets and fee-based client assets as of September 30, 2025, include $10.2 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively, of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026. (8) Includes loans held for sale. (9) Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents shareholders' equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. (10) Capital ratios are estimates at the time of the Company's earnings release, October 21, 2026. (11) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain“non-GAAP financial measures” during its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a“non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company's financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. (12) Gain recognized on the sale of Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC during the first quarter of 2026. (13) Primarily related to prejudgment interest recognized on legal matters. (14) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's on-going business. (15) The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries. (16) Primarily represents the Company's effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | /investor-relations