Old National Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q26 net income applicable to common shares of $250.0 million, diluted EPS of $0.66; $249.7 million and $0.66 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"With our strong 3rd quarter results, highlighted by record net income, a record efficiency ratio, and growth in both deposits and loans, Old National continues to demonstrate the strength and consistency of our operating model," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Our disciplined focus on fundamentals continues to drive profitable growth, positive operating leverage, and meaningful value creation for our shareholders. As we look ahead, we remain very well positioned to build on this momentum and capitalize on opportunities across our growing franchise."





THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2: Net Income

Record net income applicable to common shares of $250.0 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $249.7 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.66; record adjusted EPS1 of $0.66 Net Interest Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $592.0 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.52%, down 2 basis points ("bps") Operating Performance

Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $365.0 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $364.8 million

Noninterest expense of $355.4 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $354.7 million Record efficiency ratio1 of 46.1%; record adjusted efficiency ratio1of 44.9% Deposits and Funding

Period-end total deposits of $57.6 billion, up 10.6% annualized Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 179 bps, up 8 bps; interest-bearing deposit costs of 231 bps, up 8 bps Loans and Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans3 of $51.2 billion, up $362.3 million or 2.9% annualized

Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $33.6 million

Net charge-offs of $34.1 million, or 27 bps of average loans; 24 bps of average loans excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition 30+ day delinquencies of 0.25% and nonaccrual loans of 0.92% of total loans Return Profile & Capital

Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 19.6%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 19.6%

Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.11%, up 2 bps Repurchased $100 million, or 3.9 million shares, of common stock during the quarter Notable Items

$0.9 million of pre-tax pension gain5 $0.7 million of pre-tax merger-related charges

1Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3Includes loans held-for-sale 4Includes the provision for unfunded commitments 5 Includes a gain associated with the settlement of the Bremer pension plan

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2

Old National Bancorp reported record third quarter 2026 net income applicable to common shares of $250.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.

Included in third quarter results was a $0.9 million pre-tax gain associated with the settlement of the Bremer pension plan and pre-tax charges of $0.7 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these items and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter net of tax, adjusted net income1 was $249.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Increases in business and public funds.



Period-end total deposits were $57.6 billion, up 10.6% annualized.

On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $56.9 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 179 bps, up 8 bps. A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Loan growth driven by high quality commercial loan production.



Period-end total loans3 were $51.2 billion, up $362.3 million or 2.9% annualized, including commercial and industrial growth of $148.0 million, as well as commercial real estate growth of $157.3 million.

Period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.4 billion, down 20% from record levels at the end of the second quarter and up 6% from a year ago. Average total loans in the third quarter were $51.1 billion, up 7.8% annualized.

CREDIT QUALITY

Credit quality remains stable.



Provision4 expense was $33.6 million compared to $36.2 million.

Net charge-offs were $34.1 million, or 27 bps of average loans, compared to 26 bps.

Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 24 bps compared to 22 bps.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.25% compared to 0.29%.

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.92% compared to 0.91%. The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $611.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $612.0 million, or 1.21% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Earning asset growth and favorable rate/volume mix more than offset higher deposit costs.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $592.0 million compared to $586.5 million, driven by high quality loan and deposit growth, partly offset by core deposit pricing and funding mix.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1decreased 2 bps to 3.52%. Cost of total deposits was 1.79%, increasing 8 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 8 bps to 2.31%.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Bank and wealth fees remained resilient as other income normalized from elevated second quarter levels.



Total noninterest income was $128.4 million compared to $153.6 million, or $127.5 million compared to $140.4 million excluding pre-tax gains associated with the settlement of the Bremer pension plan. Excluding the pension plan gains5 and realized debt securities gains, noninterest income was down 9.1% driven by approximately $10 million of elevated other income in the second quarter of 2026 due to market value adjustments, higher company-owned life insurance income and an asset recovery.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management drives record adjusted efficiency ratio.



Noninterest expense was $355.4 million and included $0.7 million of merger-related charges.

Excluding merger related charges, adjusted noninterest expense1 decreased to $354.7 million, compared to $360.1 million. The efficiency ratio1 was a record at 46.1%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was a record at 44.9% compared to 47.0% and 45.2%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES



Income tax expense was $69.8 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.6% compared to 21.8%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, the effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 23.0%. Income tax expense included $9.5 million of tax credit benefit compared to $9.9 million.

CAPITAL

CET1 held at 11.11% while funding earning asset growth and returning $155 million to shareholders.



Preliminary total risk-based capital down 6 bps to 13.59% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 1 bps to 11.54%, as growth in loans and share repurchases is partly offset by strong retained earnings.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.28% compared to 7.68%, driven by the $391 million impact of rates on other comprehensive income. The Company repurchased $100 million of common stock and paid $55 million of quarterly common stock cash dividends during the quarter resulting in a combined payout ratio of 62%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to review third quarter financial results. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S./International (833) 461-5787, meeting ID 244 307 806. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call until midnight ET on October 21, 2027.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, pre-provision net revenue and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include a pension plan gain/loss, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, realized debt securities gains/losses, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, and CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain/loss and realized debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National's financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives, and the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

CONTACTS: Media: Scott Reinhard Investors: Lynell Durchholz (612) 716-0304 (812) 464-1366 ... ...





Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Income Statement Net interest income $ 584,287 $ 578,988 $ 572,573 $ 580,832 $ 574,609 $ 1,735,848 $ 1,477,042 FTE adjustment1,3 7,667 7,510 7,849 8,013 7,975 23,026 20,398 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 591,954 586,498 580,422 588,845 582,584 1,758,874 1,497,440 Provision for credit losses 33,580 36,206 34,946 32,745 26,738 104,732 164,976 Noninterest income 128,446 153,564 122,346 109,759 130,461 404,356 356,772 Noninterest expense 355,380 372,161 364,704 386,320 445,734 1,092,245 1,098,971 Net income applicable to common shareholders 249,960 249,381 229,638 212,589 178,533 $ 728,979 440,533 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 380,900 383,273 388,054 389,550 390,496 384,156 357,278 EPS, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.90 $ 1.23 Cash dividends 0.145 0.145 0.145 0.140 0.140 0.44 0.42 Dividend payout ratio2 22 % 22 % 25 % 25 % 30 % 23 % 34 % Book value $ 21.26 $ 21.80 $ 21.40 $ 21.17 $ 20.64 $ 21.26 $ 20.64 Stock price 24.64 25.90 22.10 22.31 21.95 24.64 21.95 Tangible book value3 13.77 14.32 13.93 13.71 13.15 13.77 13.15 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.21 % 1.03 % 1.35 % 0.95 % ROAE 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.1 % 10.4 % 9.0 % 11.7 % 8.3 % ROATCE3 19.6 % 19.8 % 18.4 % 17.8 % 15.9 % 19.3 % 14.3 % NIM (FTE)3 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.65 % 3.64 % 3.53 % 3.50 % Efficiency ratio3 46.1 % 47.0 % 48.3 % 51.6 % 58.8 % 47.1 % 56.4 % NCOs to average loans 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.24 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.19 % ACL4to EOP loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.26 % Nonaccrual loans to EOP loans 0.92 % 0.91 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 0.92 % 1.23 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 51,148,063 $ 50,772,584 $ 49,731,844 $ 48,764,162 $ 47,967,915 $ 51,148,063 $ 47,967,915 Total assets 74,423,980 74,189,417 73,002,651 72,151,967 71,210,162 74,423,980 71,210,162 Total deposits 57,639,107 56,146,770 55,672,472 55,088,195 55,006,184 57,639,107 55,006,184 Total borrowed funds 7,134,231 8,423,983 7,823,198 7,451,367 6,766,381 7,134,231 6,766,381 Total shareholders' equity 8,295,211 8,583,843 8,510,653 8,494,788 8,309,271 8,295,211 8,309,271 Capital Ratios3 Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.11 % 11.09 % 11.11 % 11.08 % 11.02 % 11.11 % 11.02 % Tier 1 capital 11.54 % 11.53 % 11.56 % 11.53 % 11.49 % 11.54 % 11.49 % Total capital 13.59 % 13.65 % 13.71 % 12.85 % 12.78 % 13.59 % 12.78 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.98 % 8.95 % 8.93 % 8.90 % 8.72 % 8.98 % 8.72 % Equity to assets (averages) 11.52 % 11.61 % 11.79 % 11.73 % 11.48 % 11.64 % 11.59 % TCE to TA 7.28 % 7.68 % 7.67 % 7.72 % 7.53 % 7.28 % 7.53 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,894 4,914 4,948 4,971 5,243 4,894 5,243 Banking centers 346 346 346 346 351 346 351 1Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 4Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments. September 30, 2026 capital ratios are preliminary. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Interest income $ 916,830 $ 894,391 $ 877,391 $ 897,301 $ 917,192 $ 2,688,612 $ 2,372,552 Less: interest expense 332,543 315,403 304,818 316,469 342,583 952,764 895,510 Net interest income 584,287 578,988 572,573 580,832 574,609 1,735,848 1,477,042 Provision for credit losses 33,580 36,206 34,946 32,745 26,738 104,732 164,976 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 550,707 542,782 537,627 548,087 547,871 1,631,116 1,312,066 Wealth and investment services fees 42,244 42,098 39,715 39,012 39,684 124,057 105,149 Service charges on deposit accounts 29,187 28,009 26,937 27,516 27,856 84,133 72,890 Debit card and ATM fees 13,325 13,092 12,038 13,178 13,197 38,455 36,110 Mortgage banking revenue 8,966 11,163 9,554 11,053 10,442 29,683 27,353 Capital markets income 12,348 12,329 11,016 13,080 12,629 35,693 24,249 Company-owned life insurance 7,326 8,531 7,561 7,099 7,565 23,418 19,571 Other income 15,045 38,376 15,450 (1,252 ) 19,081 68,871 71,560 Debt securities gains (losses), net 5 (34 ) 75 73 7 46 (110 ) Total noninterest income 128,446 153,564 122,346 109,759 130,461 404,356 356,772 Salaries and employee benefits 180,018 184,765 184,073 187,251 211,345 548,856 561,762 Occupancy 34,784 33,452 36,995 35,243 34,442 105,231 93,927 Equipment 11,326 11,077 12,075 14,184 12,703 34,478 34,170 Marketing 16,462 15,601 16,434 14,418 15,093 48,497 40,792 Technology 27,529 29,630 29,025 30,882 36,122 86,184 89,594 Communication 6,323 6,130 6,196 6,726 7,742 18,649 16,890 Professional fees 12,260 10,735 12,356 18,454 13,598 35,351 43,448 FDIC assessment 13,243 13,592 13,756 11,190 14,095 40,591 37,204 Amortization of intangibles 23,331 23,992 25,623 26,016 26,184 72,946 52,644 Amortization of tax credit investments 8,131 7,807 7,111 9,822 7,057 23,049 16,296 Other expense 21,973 35,380 21,060 32,134 67,353 78,413 112,244 Total noninterest expense 355,380 372,161 364,704 386,320 445,734 1,092,245 1,098,971 Income before income taxes 323,773 324,185 295,269 271,526 232,598 943,227 569,867 Income tax expense 69,779 70,771 61,597 54,903 50,031 202,147 117,233 Net income $ 253,994 $ 253,414 $ 233,672 $ 216,623 $ 182,567 $ 741,080 $ 452,634 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (12,101 ) (12,101 ) Net income applicable to common shares $ 249,960 $ 249,381 $ 229,638 $ 212,589 $ 178,533 $ 728,979 $ 440,533 EPS, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.90 $ 1.23 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 379,250 381,864 385,849 387,862 389,038 382,297 355,307 Diluted 380,900 383,273 388,054 389,550 390,496 384,156 357,278 (EOP) 378,639 382,537 386,315 389,662 390,768 378,639 390,768





End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 507,214 $ 588,654 $ 537,322 $ 591,645 $ 491,910 Money market and other interest-earning investments 1,171,814 1,179,526 1,216,826 1,234,532 1,190,707 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,312,713 2,358,509 2,371,903 2,427,371 2,402,375 Mortgage-backed securities 10,275,345 10,460,468 10,295,623 10,078,358 10,117,015 States and political subdivisions 1,393,309 1,442,703 1,454,444 1,570,888 1,579,802 Other securities 814,729 821,719 814,990 825,761 849,911 Total investments 14,796,096 15,083,399 14,936,960 14,902,378 14,949,103 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 30,456 43,608 56,128 52,911 80,341 Loans: Commercial 16,260,724 16,112,685 15,617,656 14,983,861 14,506,375 Commercial real estate 22,692,502 22,535,229 22,192,900 22,050,007 22,083,734 Residential real estate 8,770,515 8,760,832 8,621,409 8,467,496 8,190,127 Consumer 3,424,322 3,363,838 3,299,879 3,262,798 3,187,679 Total loans 51,148,063 50,772,584 49,731,844 48,764,162 47,967,915 Allowance for credit losses on loans (579,658 ) (580,511 ) (574,358 ) (569,520 ) (572,178 ) Premises and equipment, net 674,192 682,065 690,400 690,824 691,950 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,839,096 2,862,427 2,886,419 2,907,986 2,926,960 Company-owned life insurance 1,058,220 1,053,333 1,054,824 1,051,009 1,044,780 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,778,487 2,504,332 2,466,286 2,526,040 2,438,674 Total assets $ 74,423,980 $ 74,189,417 $ 73,002,651 $ 72,151,967 $ 71,210,162 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,847,561 $ 12,665,278 $ 12,927,096 $ 13,247,483 $ 12,691,658 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 11,177,144 11,129,286 10,969,731 10,740,919 11,162,121 Savings accounts 4,812,222 4,924,639 4,985,949 4,909,138 4,958,555 Money market accounts 17,949,816 16,936,441 16,871,237 16,529,631 17,032,446 Time deposits 10,852,364 10,491,126 9,918,459 9,661,024 9,161,404 Total deposits 57,639,107 56,146,770 55,672,472 55,088,195 55,006,184 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 484 250,389 200,583 100,197 1 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 240,698 265,301 264,518 261,366 277,594 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,484,611 6,520,296 6,026,801 6,237,375 5,663,361 Other borrowings 1,408,438 1,387,997 1,331,296 852,429 825,425 Total borrowed funds 7,134,231 8,423,983 7,823,198 7,451,367 6,766,381 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,355,431 1,034,821 996,328 1,117,617 1,128,326 Total liabilities 66,128,769 65,605,574 64,491,998 63,657,179 62,900,891 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 9,244,597 9,141,984 9,053,907 8,973,459 8,833,662 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (949,386 ) (558,141 ) (543,254 ) (478,671 ) (524,391 ) Total shareholders' equity 8,295,211 8,583,843 8,510,653 8,494,788 8,309,271 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 74,423,980 $ 74,189,417 $ 73,002,651 $ 72,151,967 $ 71,210,162





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,170,557 $ 10,979 3.72 % $ 1,212,043 $ 11,121 3.68 % $ 1,159,564 $ 12,207 4.18 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,358,480 19,370 3.29 % 2,349,871 18,993 3.23 % 2,391,564 20,721 3.47 % Mortgage-backed securities 10,479,035 114,368 4.37 % 10,428,343 111,157 4.26 % 9,854,107 105,596 4.29 % States and political subdivisions 1,417,175 11,844 3.34 % 1,450,389 12,017 3.31 % 1,577,384 13,109 3.32 % Other securities 824,408 12,488 6.06 % 828,774 12,395 5.98 % 874,728 16,265 7.44 % Total investments 15,079,098 158,070 4.19 % 15,057,377 154,562 4.11 % 14,697,783 155,691 4.24 % Loans:2 Commercial 16,207,022 248,740 6.14 % 15,792,290 238,663 6.05 % 14,722,785 249,569 6.78 % Commercial real estate 22,660,192 346,840 6.12 % 22,234,235 339,925 6.12 % 21,999,016 356,014 6.47 % Residential real estate loans 8,800,325 104,378 4.74 % 8,722,341 103,162 4.73 % 8,287,155 95,129 4.59 % Consumer 3,383,853 55,490 6.51 % 3,323,663 54,468 6.57 % 3,166,508 56,557 7.09 % Total loans 51,051,392 755,448 5.92 % 50,072,529 736,218 5.88 % 48,175,464 757,269 6.28 % Total earning assets $ 67,301,047 $ 924,497 5.49 % $ 66,341,949 $ 901,901 5.44 % $ 64,032,811 $ 925,167 5.78 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (592,670 ) (580,550 ) (566,102 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 526,400 $ 545,346 $ 492,415 Other assets 7,040,733 6,991,436 7,177,663 Total assets $ 74,275,510 $ 73,298,181 $ 71,136,787 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 11,217,310 $ 52,484 1.86 % $ 11,106,289 $ 47,349 1.71 % $ 10,807,113 $ 52,301 1.92 % Savings accounts 4,878,272 3,071 0.25 % 4,950,785 3,032 0.25 % 5,009,293 3,866 0.31 % Money market accounts 17,085,773 104,643 2.43 % 16,485,000 99,903 2.43 % 17,007,426 125,717 2.93 % Time deposits 10,831,986 96,449 3.53 % 10,145,661 87,220 3.45 % 9,337,597 90,717 3.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 44,013,341 256,647 2.31 % 42,687,735 237,504 2.23 % 42,161,429 272,601 2.57 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 9,668 90 3.69 % 42,228 391 3.71 % 157,192 1,816 4.58 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 258,721 577 0.88 % 257,217 561 0.87 % 289,323 731 1.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,068,074 59,292 3.88 % 6,561,147 61,744 3.77 % 5,552,780 57,143 4.08 % Other borrowings 1,449,183 15,937 4.36 % 1,360,976 15,203 4.48 % 871,996 10,292 4.68 % Total borrowed funds 7,785,646 75,896 3.87 % 8,221,568 77,899 3.80 % 6,871,291 69,982 4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 51,798,987 $ 332,543 2.55 % $ 50,909,303 $ 315,403 2.48 % $ 49,032,720 $ 342,583 2.77 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Demand deposits $ 12,837,453 $ 12,860,401 $ 12,731,654 Other liabilities 1,083,626 1,020,272 1,203,838 Shareholders' equity 8,555,444 8,508,205 8,168,575 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 74,275,510 $ 73,298,181 $ 71,136,787 Net interest rate spread 2.94 % 2.96 % 3.01 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.47 % 3.49 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.64 % FTE adjustment $ 7,667 $ 7,510 $ 7,975 1Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 2Includes loans held-for-sale. 3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,199,047 $ 33,044 3.68 % $ 1,126,460 $ 35,813 4.25 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,375,485 57,484 3.23 % 2,369,307 61,560 3.46 % Mortgage-backed securities 10,392,449 332,990 4.27 % 8,249,480 247,853 4.01 % States and political subdivisions 1,463,885 36,402 3.32 % 1,594,912 39,753 3.32 % Other securities 830,985 38,260 6.14 % 872,430 42,547 6.50 % Total investments $ 15,062,804 $ 465,136 4.12 % $ 13,086,129 $ 391,713 3.99 % Loans:2 Commercial 15,771,532 720,843 6.09 % 12,803,059 634,610 6.61 % Commercial real estate 22,319,323 1,022,713 6.11 % 19,432,867 918,371 6.30 % Residential real estate loans 8,686,561 306,493 4.70 % 7,636,955 251,629 4.39 % Consumer 3,326,422 163,409 6.57 % 3,030,102 160,814 7.10 % Total loans 50,103,838 2,213,458 5.89 % 42,902,983 1,965,424 6.11 % Total earning assets $ 66,365,689 $ 2,711,638 5.45 % $ 57,115,572 $ 2,392,950 5.59 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (582,180 ) (457,192 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 540,143 $ 430,891 Other assets 7,025,532 6,331,698 Total assets $ 73,349,184 $ 63,420,969 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 11,097,532 $ 146,128 1.76 % $ 9,512,075 $ 123,627 1.74 % Savings accounts 4,916,410 9,114 0.25 % 4,891,083 11,251 0.31 % Money market accounts 16,706,478 304,502 2.44 % 14,697,398 328,533 2.99 % Time deposits 10,246,260 267,738 3.49 % 8,215,063 239,773 3.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 42,966,680 727,482 2.26 % 37,315,619 703,184 2.52 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 18,532 504 3.64 % 131,341 4,394 4.47 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 258,927 1,732 0.89 % 286,137 1,918 0.90 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,310,172 179,088 3.79 % 5,355,597 158,081 3.95 % Other borrowings 1,328,586 43,958 4.42 % 792,708 27,933 4.71 % Total borrowed funds 7,916,217 225,282 3.80 % 6,565,783 192,326 3.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 50,882,897 952,764 2.50 % 43,881,402 895,510 2.73 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Demand deposits $ 12,862,492 $ 11,145,709 Other liabilities 1,067,798 1,041,715 Shareholders' equity 8,535,997 7,352,143 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,349,184 $ 63,420,969 Net interest rate spread 2.95 % 2.86 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.49 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.53 % 3.50 % FTE adjustment $ 23,026 $ 20,398 1Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2Includes loans held-for-sale. 3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 580,511 $ 574,358 $ 569,520 $ 572,178 $ 565,109 $ 569,520 $ 392,522 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans - - - - 13,104 - 103,546 Provision for credit losses on loans 33,237 38,400 36,854 29,450 24,003 108,491 154,292 Gross charge-offs (48,275 ) (41,540 ) (37,307 ) (35,131 ) (35,402 ) (127,122 ) (89,896 ) Gross recoveries 14,185 9,293 5,291 3,023 5,364 28,769 11,714 NCOs (34,090 ) (32,247 ) (32,016 ) (32,108 ) (30,038 ) (98,353 ) (78,182 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 579,658 $ 580,511 $ 574,358 $ 569,520 $ 572,178 $ 579,658 $ 572,178 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 31,531 $ 33,725 $ 35,633 $ 32,338 $ 29,603 $ 35,633 $ 21,654 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 343 (2,194 ) (1,908 ) 3,295 2,735 (3,759 ) 10,684 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 31,874 $ 31,531 $ 33,725 $ 35,633 $ 32,338 $ 31,874 $ 32,338 Allowance for credit losses $ 611,532 $ 612,042 $ 608,083 $ 605,153 $ 604,516 $ 611,532 $ 604,516 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 33,237 $ 38,400 $ 36,854 $ 29,450 $ 24,003 $ 108,491 $ 154,292 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 343 (2,194 ) (1,908 ) 3,295 2,735 (3,759 ) 10,684 Provision for credit losses $ 33,580 $ 36,206 $ 34,946 $ 32,745 $ 26,738 $ 104,732 $ 164,976 NCOs / average loans1 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Average loans1 $ 51,040,909 $ 50,062,552 $ 49,157,096 $ 48,199,086 $ 48,153,186 $ 50,093,753 $ 42,881,049 EOP loans1 51,148,063 50,772,584 49,731,844 48,764,162 47,967,915 51,148,063 47,967,915 ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.19 % ACL / EOP loans1 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.26 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 4,079 $ 6,832 $ 4,407 $ 2,691 $ 1,525 $ 4,079 $ 1,525 Nonaccrual loans 470,196 461,702 511,959 521,245 590,820 470,196 590,820 Foreclosed assets 2,885 3,374 5,786 6,235 6,325 2,885 6,325 Total underperforming assets $ 477,160 $ 471,908 $ 522,152 $ 530,171 $ 598,670 $ 477,160 $ 598,670 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 470,196 $ 461,702 $ 511,959 $ 521,245 $ 590,820 $ 470,196 $ 590,820 Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,737,688 1,918,721 1,881,374 1,759,221 1,881,294 1,737,688 1,881,294 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 4,079 6,832 4,407 2,691 1,525 4,079 1,525 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 2,211,963 2,387,255 2,397,740 2,283,157 2,473,639 2,211,963 2,473,639 Other classified assets 6,861 7,960 20,620 20,616 35,373 6,861 35,373 Special Mention 608,806 705,154 804,028 805,901 893,109 608,806 893,109 Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,827,630 $ 3,100,369 $ 3,222,388 $ 3,109,674 $ 3,402,121 $ 2,827,630 $ 3,402,121 Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 126,202 $ 140,428 $ 114,038 $ 105,632 $ 83,030 $ 126,202 $ 83,030 Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 0.92 % 0.91 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 0.92 % 1.23 % ACL / nonaccrual loans 130 % 133 % 119 % 116 % 102 % 130 % 102 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 0.93 % 0.93 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.25 % 0.93 % 1.25 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.64 % 0.84 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 1Excludes loans held-for-sale.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 249,960 $ 249,381 $ 229,638 $ 212,589 $ 178,533 $ 728,979 $ 440,533 Adjustments: Pension plan loss (gain) (893 ) (13,240 ) - 15,878 - (14,133 ) (21,001 ) Tax effect1 160 2,890 - (3,814 ) - 3,050 5,778 Pension plan loss (gain), net (733 ) (10,350 ) - 12,064 - (11,083 ) (15,223 ) Merger-related charges 689 12,109 7,323 24,547 69,274 20,121 116,336 Tax effect1 (199 ) (792 ) (1,810 ) (5,896 ) (16,494 ) (2,801 ) (28,921 ) Merger-related charges, net 490 11,317 5,513 18,651 52,780 17,320 87,415 Debt securities (gains) losses (5 ) 34 (75 ) (73 ) (7 ) (46 ) 110 Tax effect1 1 (7 ) 19 18 2 12 (24 ) Debt securities (gains) losses, net (4 ) 27 (56 ) (55 ) (5 ) (34 ) 86 Distribution of excess pension assets - - 3,394 - - 3,394 - Tax effect1 - - (839 ) - - (839 ) - Distribution of excess pension assets, net - - 2,555 - - 2,555 - FDIC special assessment - - - (2,994 ) - - - Tax effect1 - - - 719 - - - FDIC special assessment, net - - - (2,275 ) - - - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense - - - - - - 75,604 Tax effect1 - - - - - - (20,802 ) CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net - - - - - - 54,802 Total adjustments, net (247 ) 994 8,012 28,385 52,775 8,758 127,080 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 249,713 $ 250,375 $ 237,650 $ 240,974 $ 231,308 $ 737,737 $ 567,613 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 380,900 383,273 388,054 389,550 390,496 384,156 357,278 EPS, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.90 $ 1.23 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 1.92 $ 1.59 NIM: Net interest income $ 584,287 $ 578,988 $ 572,573 $ 580,832 $ 574,609 $ 1,735,848 $ 1,477,042 Add: FTE adjustment2 7,667 7,510 7,849 8,013 7,975 23,026 20,398 Net interest income (FTE) $ 591,954 $ 586,498 $ 580,422 $ 588,845 $ 582,584 $ 1,758,874 $ 1,497,440 Average earning assets $ 67,301,047 $ 66,341,949 $ 65,433,548 $ 64,456,815 $ 64,032,811 $ 66,365,689 $ 57,115,572 NIM (GAAP) 3.47 % 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.60 % 3.59 % 3.49 % 3.45 % NIM (FTE) 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.65 % 3.64 % 3.53 % 3.50 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 PPNR: Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 591,954 $ 586,498 $ 580,422 $ 588,845 $ 582,584 $ 1,758,874 $ 1,497,440 Add: Noninterest income 128,446 153,564 122,346 109,759 130,461 404,356 356,772 Total revenue (FTE) 720,400 740,062 702,768 698,604 713,045 2,163,230 1,854,212 Less: Noninterest expense (355,380 ) (372,161 ) (364,704 ) (386,320 ) (445,734 ) (1,092,245 ) (1,098,971 ) PPNR $ 365,020 $ 367,901 $ 338,064 $ 312,284 $ 267,311 $ 1,070,985 $ 755,241 Adjustments: Pension plan loss (gain) $ (893 ) $ (13,240 ) $ - $ 15,878 $ - $ (14,133 ) $ (21,001 ) Debt securities (gains) losses (5 ) 34 (75 ) (73 ) (7 ) (46 ) 110 Noninterest income adjustments (898 ) (13,206 ) (75 ) 15,805 (7 ) (14,179 ) (20,891 ) Adjusted noninterest income 127,548 140,358 122,271 125,564 130,454 390,177 335,881 Adjusted revenue $ 719,502 $ 726,856 $ 702,693 $ 714,409 $ 713,038 $ 2,149,051 $ 1,833,321 Adjustments: Merger-related charges $ 689 $ 12,109 $ 7,323 $ 24,547 $ 69,274 $ 20,121 $ 116,336 FDIC Special Assessment - - - (2,994 ) - - - Distribution of excess pension assets - - 3,394 - - 3,394 - Noninterest expense adjustments 689 12,109 10,717 21,553 69,274 23,515 116,336 Adjusted total noninterest expense (354,691 ) (360,052 ) (353,987 ) (364,767 ) (376,460 ) (1,068,730 ) (982,635 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 364,811 $ 366,804 $ 348,706 $ 349,642 $ 336,578 $ 1,080,321 $ 850,686 Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 355,380 $ 372,161 $ 364,704 $ 386,320 $ 445,734 $ 1,092,245 $ 1,098,971 Less: Amortization of intangibles (23,331 ) (23,992 ) (25,623 ) (26,016 ) (26,184 ) (72,946 ) (52,644 ) Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 332,049 348,169 339,081 360,304 419,550 1,019,299 1,046,327 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (8,131 ) (7,807 ) (7,111 ) (9,822 ) (7,057 ) (23,049 ) (16,296 ) Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (689 ) (12,109 ) (10,717 ) (21,553 ) (69,274 ) (23,515 ) (116,336 ) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 323,229 $ 328,253 $ 321,253 $ 328,929 $ 343,219 $ 972,735 $ 913,695 Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 720,400 $ 740,062 $ 702,768 $ 698,604 $ 713,045 $ 2,163,230 $ 1,854,212 Less: Debt securities (gains) losses (5 ) 34 (75 ) (73 ) (7 ) (46 ) 110 Less: Pension plan loss (gain) (893 ) (13,240 ) - 15,878 - (14,133 ) (21,001 ) Total adjusted revenue $ 719,502 $ 726,856 $ 702,693 $ 714,409 $ 713,038 $ 2,149,051 $ 1,833,321 Efficiency Ratio 46.1 % 47.0 % 48.3 % 51.6 % 58.8 % 47.1 % 56.4 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 44.9 % 45.2 % 45.7 % 46.0 % 48.1 % 45.3 % 49.8 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 ROAE and ROATCE: Net income applicable to common shares $ 249,960 $ 249,381 $ 229,638 $ 212,589 $ 178,533 $ 728,979 $ 440,533 Amortization of intangibles 23,331 23,992 25,623 26,016 26,184 72,946 52,644 Tax effect1 (5,833 ) (5,998 ) (6,406 ) (6,504 ) (6,546 ) (18,237 ) (13,161 ) Amortization of intangibles, net 17,498 17,994 19,217 19,512 19,638 54,709 39,483 Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 267,458 267,375 248,855 232,101 198,171 783,688 480,016 Total adjustments, net (see pg.12) (247 ) 994 8,012 28,385 52,775 8,758 127,080 Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization $ 267,211 $ 268,369 $ 256,867 $ 260,486 $ 250,946 $ 792,446 $ 607,096 Average shareholders' equity $ 8,555,444 $ 8,508,205 $ 8,544,220 $ 8,391,067 $ 8,168,575 $ 8,535,997 $ 7,352,143 Less: Average preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) Average shareholders' common equity $ 8,311,725 $ 8,264,486 $ 8,300,501 $ 8,147,348 $ 7,924,856 $ 8,292,278 $ 7,108,424 Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,850,422 ) (2,873,898 ) (2,894,824 ) (2,919,924 ) (2,931,319 ) (2,872,886 ) (2,633,858 ) Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 5,461,303 $ 5,390,588 $ 5,405,677 $ 5,227,424 $ 4,993,537 $ 5,419,392 $ 4,474,566 ROAE 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.1 % 10.4 % 9.0 % 11.7 % 8.3 % ROAE, adjusted 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.5 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.9 % 10.6 % ROATCE 19.6 % 19.8 % 18.4 % 17.8 % 15.9 % 19.3 % 14.3 % ROATCE, adjusted 19.6 % 19.9 % 19.0 % 19.9 % 20.1 % 19.5 % 18.1 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity $ 8,295,211 $ 8,583,843 $ 8,510,653 $ 8,494,788 $ 8,309,271 Less: Preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) Shareholders' common equity $ 8,051,492 $ 8,340,124 $ 8,266,934 $ 8,251,069 $ 8,065,552 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (2,839,096 ) (2,862,427 ) (2,886,419 ) (2,907,986 ) (2,926,960 ) Tangible shareholders' common equity $ 5,212,396 $ 5,477,697 $ 5,380,515 $ 5,343,083 $ 5,138,592 Total assets $ 74,423,980 $ 74,189,417 $ 73,002,651 $ 72,151,967 $ 71,210,162 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (2,839,096 ) (2,862,427 ) (2,886,419 ) (2,907,986 ) (2,926,960 ) Tangible assets $ 71,584,884 $ 71,326,990 $ 70,116,232 $ 69,243,981 $ 68,283,202 Risk-weighted assets3 $ 56,350,807 $ 55,349,162 $ 54,283,745 $ 53,617,620 $ 52,515,468 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.28 % 7.68 % 7.67 % 7.72 % 7.53 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets3 9.25 % 9.90 % 9.91 % 9.97 % 9.78 % Tangible Common Book Value: Common shares outstanding 378,639 382,537 386,315 389,662 390,768 Tangible common book value $ 13.77 $ 14.32 $ 13.93 $ 13.71 $ 13.15 1Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state). 2Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 3September 30, 2026 figures are preliminary.



