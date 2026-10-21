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Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-21 07:17:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, Fidelity Bank, announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $8.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The $1.6 million, or 21%, increase in net income resulted primarily from a $3.4 million increase in net interest income coupled with a $1.0 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in non-interest expense and a $0.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans due to the growth of loans.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $24.2 million, or $4.16 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $3.50 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $3.9 million, or 20%, increase in net income stemmed from the $8.6 million increase in net interest income and $1.4 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense and a $1.8 million increase in the net provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.

“We delivered record earnings in the third quarter, generating net income of $8.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, with total assets reaching $3.0 billion,” said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer.“These results reflect the strong focus and dedication of our Bankers as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, including the successful opening of our new Corporate Center in downtown Scranton. We remain confident in our position as we enter the fourth quarter and look ahead to 2027.”

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 18%, compared with the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher average loan balances, improved loan yields and lower funding costs. Average loans increased $237.3 million, while the fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (non-GAAP measurement) yield on loans increased 4 basis points, resulting in higher interest income. Funding costs also benefited from a 29 basis point decline in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, which more than offset the impact of a $76.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances. Collectively, these factors contributed to a 35 basis point increase in FTE net interest margin to 3.30%.

The FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.95% for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 12 basis points from 4.83% for the third quarter of 2025. The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26% for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 29 basis points from the 2.55% for the third quarter of 2025. The cost of funds decreased 23 basis points from 1.98% to 1.75% for the third quarters of 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Company's FTE net interest spread was 2.69% for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 41 basis points from 2.28% recorded for the third quarter of 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million and a $50 thousand benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments, compared to a $200 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $110 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period primarily reflected growth in the loan portfolio. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the decrease in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior-year period was primarily due to a reduction in unfunded construction commitments.

Total non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 20%, to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase included $0.4 million of higher wealth management revenue and a $0.3 million gain on the sale of bank property. Commercial loan fee income also increased $0.2 million, primarily attributable to a prepayment penalty recognized during the quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.5 million, or 10%, for the third quarter of 2026 to $16.1 million from $14.6 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expenses was attributed to added salaries and benefits expense of $0.6 million, primarily reflecting higher staffing levels to support business growth and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the Company experienced increases of $0.4 million in premises and equipment expenses primarily due to costs for software and subscriptions and depreciation. Donations expense increased $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting a one-time charitable contribution. Despite the increase in non-interest expense, the efficiency ratio improved to 56.11% from 60.17% in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in income before taxes.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $62.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $53.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $8.6 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $6.5 million in interest income primarily due to a $134.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and an 8 basis point increase in FTE yield. The largest contributor to interest income growth was the loan portfolio which produced an additional $8.8 million in interest income from an increase of 5 basis points in FTE loan yields on $193.1 million in higher average balances. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in interest earned on the investment portfolio due to decreases of 17 basis points in yield and $49.8 million in average balances. Additionally, the Company experienced a decrease of $2.0 million in interest expense on deposits due to a 26 basis point decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which more than offset the increase from $98.6 million in higher average balances during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The cost of funds decreased 21 basis points to 1.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from 1.96% for the same period of 2025. The FTE yield on interest earning assets was 4.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 8 basis points from the 4.78% year-to-date September 30, 2025. The Company's FTE net interest spread was 2.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 34 basis points from the 2.26% recorded for the same period of 2025. FTE net interest margin increased by 28 basis points to 3.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from 2.92% for the same 2025 period, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and higher yields earned on loans and leases.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $380 thousand compared to a $955 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $45 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to higher loan growth. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for unfunded commitments compared to the prior-year period was due to growth in originations within the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $16.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 9%, from $15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to $1.0 million growth in wealth management revenue. Additionally, the Company saw increases of $0.3 million in fees from commercial loans with interest rate hedges and $0.4 million in service charges on commercial loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same 2025 period. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest income was a decrease of $0.6 million in gains from sold loans primarily due to a $0.5 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased to $47.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.4 million, or 8%, from $43.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Salaries and benefits expense increased $1.8 million due to an increase in bankers in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.6 million in premises and equipment expenses primarily due to new technology and higher software costs. Donations expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.3 million contribution made to the Fidelity D & D Charitable Foundation. Professional services expense increased $0.4 million primarily attributable to improvement initiatives throughout the bank and relocation-related costs incurred in connection with the transition of bankers to the Company's new corporate headquarters, which was completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in income before taxes. Partially offsetting the increase in income tax expense was approximately $0.5 million of benefit associated with purchased renewable energy tax credits.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company's total assets had a balance of $3.0 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $280.3 million from December 31, 2025. The increase resulted from $261.7 million of net growth in the loans and leases portfolio as of September 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $25.5 million over the same period. Investment securities decreased $10.7 million from December 31, 2025, reflecting principal paydowns, maturities and sales, and changes in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by security purchases.

During the same time period, total liabilities increased $272.2 million, or 11%. Deposit growth of $142.9 million was utilized to fund loan growth and increase interest-bearing cash balances. Short-term borrowings increased $132.7 million during the period. The Company experienced an increase of $40.7 million in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. For interest-bearing deposit accounts, the Company experienced increases of $73.3 million in money market deposits, $44.2 million in interest-bearing checking accounts and $5.1 million in savings and clubs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $20.4 million in time deposits. As of September 30, 2026, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 72%.

Shareholders' equity increased $8.1 million, or 3%, to $247.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $238.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was caused by $16.7 million from retained earnings produced from net income of $24.2 million and $1.2 million associated with common stock issuance and restricted stock. This activity was partially offset by $7.6 million of cash dividends and a $9.7 million after-tax reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income. At September 30, 2026, there were no credit losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.64% of total average assets as of September 30, 2026. Total risk-based capital was 14.10% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.97% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $39.06 at September 30, 2026 compared to $37.88 at December 31, 2025. Tangible common equity decreased to 7.54% of total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to 8.01% at December 31, 2025 due to a 10% increase in total tangible assets compared to a 4% increase in tangible common equity.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $2.6 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.19% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.01% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2025.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and Fidelity Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as a trusted financial advisor to the clients served by Fidelity Bank. Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at , through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company's vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,190 hours of volunteer time and over $1.5 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company's operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Adjusted non-interest income used in the calculation of certain non-GAAP performance measures excludes gains and losses on securities sales in order to enhance comparability between reporting periods. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE"), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. FTE adjustments affect interest income and related ratios only and do not impact reported GAAP net income.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

local, regional and national economic conditions and changes thereto;
the short-term and long-term effects of inflation, and rising costs to the Company, its customers and on the economy;
the risks of changes and volatility of interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;
securities markets and monetary fluctuations and volatility;
disruption of credit and equity markets;
impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;
governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;
effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;
the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance and their application with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply;
the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;
the effects of economic conditions of any other pandemic, epidemic or other health-related crisis such as COVID-19 and responses thereto on current customers and the operations of the Company, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans;
the effects of bank failures, banking system instability, deposit fluctuations, loan and securities value changes;
technological changes;
the interruption or breach in security of our information systems, continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;
acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;
acts of war, terrorism, or armed conflict; and
the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through .

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)

At Period End: September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,606 $ 148,060
Investment securities 513,270 523,946
Restricted investments in bank stock 7,729 4,373
Loans and leases 2,175,412 1,911,724
Allowance for credit losses on loans (22,391 ) (20,168 )
Premises and equipment, net 48,122 48,950
Life insurance cash surrender value 60,593 59,396
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,076 20,242
Other assets 52,002 51,535
Total assets $ 3,028,419 $ 2,748,058
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,270 $ 552,581
Interest-bearing deposits 2,017,002 1,914,772
Total deposits 2,610,272 2,467,353
Short-term borrowings 132,708 20
Secured borrowings 4,709 5,995
Other liabilities 33,746 35,830
Total liabilities 2,781,435 2,509,198
Shareholders' equity 246,984 238,860
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,028,419 $ 2,748,058


Average Year-To-Date Balances: September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,413 $ 133,171
Investment securities 513,320 544,390
Restricted investments in bank stock 4,775 4,189
Loans and leases 2,039,312 1,866,637
Allowance for credit losses on loans (21,217 ) (20,315 )
Premises and equipment, net 50,249 40,457
Life insurance cash surrender value 60,056 58,786
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,147 20,358
Other assets 48,495 42,032
Total assets $ 2,832,550 $ 2,689,705
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 574,072 $ 543,794
Interest-bearing deposits 1,967,786 1,884,507
Total deposits 2,541,858 2,428,301
Short-term borrowings 964 17
Secured borrowings 5,027 6,127
Other liabilities 36,165 36,296
Total liabilities 2,584,014 2,470,741
Shareholders' equity 248,536 218,964
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,832,550 $ 2,689,705


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025
Interest income
Loans and leases $ 30,271 $ 26,660 $ 85,364 $ 76,583
Securities and other 2,836 4,022 9,920 12,172
Total interest income 33,107 30,682 95,284 88,755
Interest expense
Deposits (11,219 ) (12,158 ) (33,087 ) (35,083 )
Borrowings (76 ) (95 ) (222 ) (281 )
Total interest expense (11,295 ) (12,253 ) (33,309 ) (35,364 )
Net interest income 21,812 18,429 61,975 53,391
Provision for credit losses on loans (1,109 ) (200 ) (2,384 ) (955 )
Net benefit (provision) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 50 (110 ) (380 ) (45 )
Non-interest income 6,124 5,105 16,796 15,437
Non-interest expense (16,108 ) (14,632 ) (47,291 ) (43,896 )
Income before income taxes 10,769 8,592 28,716 23,932
Provision for income taxes (1,851 ) (1,246 ) (4,489 ) (3,674 )
Net income $ 8,918 $ 7,346 $ 24,227 $ 20,258


Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Interest income
Loans and leases $ 30,271 $ 28,475 $ 26,618 $ 27,269 $ 26,660
Securities and other 2,836 3,242 3,842 3,815 4,022
Total interest income 33,107 31,717 30,460 31,084 30,682
Interest expense
Deposits (11,219 ) (10,887 ) (10,981 ) (11,717 ) (12,158 )
Borrowings (76 ) (73 ) (73 ) (87 ) (95 )
Total interest expense (11,295 ) (10,960 ) (11,054 ) (11,804 ) (12,253 )
Net interest income 21,812 20,757 19,406 19,280 18,429
Provision for credit losses on loans (1,109 ) (400 ) (875 ) (100 ) (200 )
Net benefit (provision) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 50 (340 ) (90 ) (170 ) (110 )
Non-interest income 6,124 5,483 5,189 5,122 5,105
Non-interest expense (16,108 ) (15,992 ) (15,191 ) (14,921 ) (14,632 )
Income before income taxes 10,769 9,508 8,439 9,211 8,592
Provision for income taxes (1,851 ) (1,659 ) (979 ) (1,271 ) (1,246 )
Net income $ 8,918 $ 7,849 $ 7,460 $ 7,940 $ 7,346


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)

At Period End: Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,606 $ 207,660 $ 154,995 $ 148,060 $ 142,161
Investment securities 513,270 509,032 512,308 523,946 529,263
Restricted investments in bank stock 7,729 9,464 4,482 4,373 4,301
Loans and leases 2,175,412 2,088,893 2,023,671 1,911,724 1,914,893
Allowance for credit losses on loans (22,391 ) (21,314 ) (20,942 ) (20,168 ) (20,218 )
Premises and equipment, net 48,122 45,929 52,738 48,950 45,422
Life insurance cash surrender value 60,593 60,189 59,792 59,396 58,995
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,076 20,126 20,181 20,242 20,303
Other assets 52,002 51,245 52,040 51,535 41,630
Total assets $ 3,028,419 $ 2,971,224 $ 2,859,265 $ 2,748,058 $ 2,736,750
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,270 $ 582,920 $ 574,808 $ 552,581 $ 539,118
Interest-bearing deposits 2,017,002 1,975,732 2,001,686 1,914,772 1,927,795
Total deposits 2,610,272 2,558,652 2,576,494 2,467,353 2,466,913
Short-term borrowings 132,708 119,802 10 20 20
Secured borrowings 4,709 4,767 4,825 5,995 6,059
Other liabilities 33,746 35,098 33,284 35,830 34,511
Total liabilities 2,781,435 2,718,319 2,614,613 2,509,198 2,507,503
Shareholders' equity 246,984 252,905 244,652 238,860 229,247
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,028,419 $ 2,971,224 $ 2,859,265 $ 2,748,058 $ 2,736,750


Average Quarterly Balances: Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,996 $ 115,115 $ 175,362 $ 150,706 $ 122,808
Investment securities 505,408 510,978 523,776 529,518 544,476
Restricted investments in bank stock 5,255 4,633 4,427 4,345 4,277
Loans and leases 2,129,763 2,040,314 1,945,837 1,927,366 1,892,439
Allowance for credit losses on loans (21,952 ) (21,394 ) (20,289 ) (20,478 ) (20,400 )
Premises and equipment, net 46,928 53,498 50,358 47,400 42,602
Life insurance cash surrender value 60,451 60,051 59,656 59,255 58,875
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,094 20,143 20,203 20,263 20,325
Other assets 49,158 46,163 50,183 39,527 42,724
Total assets $ 2,858,101 $ 2,829,501 $ 2,809,513 $ 2,757,902 $ 2,708,126
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 583,802 $ 579,871 $ 558,264 $ 549,911 $ 544,511
Interest-bearing deposits 1,977,585 1,960,662 1,964,972 1,930,040 1,901,166
Total deposits 2,561,387 2,540,533 2,523,236 2,479,951 2,445,677
Short-term borrowings 1,517 1,343 16 20 16
Secured borrowings 4,738 4,796 5,557 6,028 6,093
Other liabilities 37,050 34,509 36,931 37,754 36,415
Total liabilities 2,604,692 2,581,181 2,565,740 2,523,753 2,488,201
Shareholders' equity 253,409 248,320 243,773 234,149 219,925
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,858,101 $ 2,829,501 $ 2,809,513 $ 2,757,902 $ 2,708,126

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data

Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Selected returns and financial ratios
Basic earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 1.34 $ 1.29 $ 1.38 $ 1.27
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.33 $ 1.28 $ 1.37 $ 1.27
Dividends per share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.40
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.95 % 4.86 % 4.77 % 4.83 % 4.83 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.26 % 2.24 % 2.27 % 2.42 % 2.55 %
Cost of funds 1.75 % 1.73 % 1.77 % 1.88 % 1.98 %
Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.50 % 2.41 % 2.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.30 % 3.22 % 3.08 % 3.04 % 2.95 %
Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.08 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.64 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.30 %
Return on average equity 13.96 % 12.68 % 12.41 % 13.45 % 13.25 %
Return on average tangible equity* 15.16 % 13.80 % 13.53 % 14.73 % 14.60 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 56.11 % 59.19 % 58.53 % 58.35 % 60.17 %
Expense ratio 1.38 % 1.49 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.39 %


Nine months ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025
Basic earnings per share $ 4.18 $ 3.51
Diluted earnings per share $ 4.16 $ 3.50
Dividends per share $ 1.29 $ 1.20
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.86 % 4.78 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.26 % 2.52 %
Cost of funds 1.75 % 1.96 %
Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.60 % 2.26 %
Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.20 % 2.92 %
Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.02 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.49 % 1.25 %
Return on average equity 13.03 % 12.67 %
Return on average tangible equity* 14.18 % 14.00 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 57.90 % 61.00 %
Expense ratio 1.41 % 1.39 %


Other financial data At period end:
(dollars in thousands except per share data) Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Assets under management $ 1,161,520 $ 1,219,415 $ 1,096,776 $ 1,058,881 $ 1,037,414
Book value per share $ 42.52 $ 43.54 $ 42.14 $ 41.39 $ 39.75
Tangible book value per share* $ 39.06 $ 40.08 $ 38.67 $ 37.88 $ 36.23
Equity to assets 8.16 % 8.51 % 8.56 % 8.69 % 8.38 %
Tangible common equity ratio* 7.54 % 7.89 % 7.91 % 8.01 % 7.69 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to:
Total loans 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.06 %
Non-accrual loans 8.72x 12.23x 8.65x 10.66x 7.78x
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.14 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.11 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 %
Capital Adequacy Ratios
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.10 % 14.29 % 14.45 % 14.78 % 14.52 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.97 % 13.17 % 13.33 % 13.65 % 13.39 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.97 % 13.17 % 13.33 % 13.65 % 13.39 %
Leverage ratio 9.64 % 9.51 % 9.38 % 9.34 % 9.27 %

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)
Interest income (GAAP) $ 33,107 $ 31,717 $ 30,460 $ 31,084 $ 30,682
Adjustment to FTE 774 777 784 800 785
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 33,881 32,494 31,244 31,884 31,467
Interest expense (GAAP) 11,295 10,960 11,054 11,804 12,253
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) $ 22,586 $ 21,534 $ 20,190 $ 20,080 $ 19,214
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Non-interest expenses (GAAP) $ 16,108 $ 15,992 $ 15,191 $ 14,921 $ 14,632
Net interest income (GAAP) 21,812 20,757 19,406 19,280 18,429
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 774 777 784 800 785
Non-interest income (GAAP) 6,124 5,483 5,189 5,122 5,105
Plus: Loss (gain) on sales of securities - - 577 371 (3 )
Net interest income (FTE) plus adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 28,710 $ 27,017 $ 25,956 $ 25,573 $ 24,316
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 56.11 % 59.19 % 58.53 % 58.35 % 60.17 %
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest income.
Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
Total assets (GAAP) $ 3,028,419 $ 2,971,224 $ 2,859,265 $ 2,748,058 $ 2,736,750
Less: Intangible assets (20,076 ) (20,126 ) (20,181 ) (20,242 ) (20,303 )
Tangible assets 3,008,343 2,951,098 2,839,084 2,727,816 2,716,447
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) 246,984 252,905 244,652 238,860 229,247
Less: Intangible assets (20,076 ) (20,126 ) (20,181 ) (20,242 ) (20,303 )
Tangible common equity 226,908 232,779 224,471 218,618 208,944
Common shares outstanding, end of period 5,808,508 5,808,518 5,805,180 5,771,110 5,767,288
Tangible Common Book Value per Share $ 39.06 $ 40.08 $ 38.67 $ 37.88 $ 36.23
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.54 % 7.89 % 7.91 % 8.01 % 7.69 %
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets
Income before taxes (GAAP) $ 10,769 $ 9,508 $ 8,439 $ 9,211 $ 8,592
Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,059 740 965 270 310
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 11,828 10,248 9,404 9,481 8,902
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 46,925 $ 41,103 $ 38,139 $ 37,615 $ 35,316
Average assets $ 2,858,101 $ 2,829,501 $ 2,809,513 $ 2,757,902 $ 2,708,126
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.64 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.30 %


Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)
Interest income (GAAP) $ 95,284 $ 88,755
Adjustment to FTE 2,335 2,316
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 97,619 91,071
Interest expense (GAAP) 33,309 35,364
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) $ 64,310 55,707
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Non-interest expenses (GAAP) $ 47,291 $ 43,896
Net interest income (GAAP) 61,975 53,391
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 2,335 2,316
Non-interest income (GAAP) 16,796 15,437
Plus: Loss on sales of securities 577 819
Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 81,683 $ 71,963
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 57.90 % 61.00 %
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest (loss) income.
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets
Income before taxes (GAAP) $ 28,716 $ 23,932
Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,764 1,000
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 31,480 $ 24,932
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 42,088 $ 33,334
Average assets $ 2,832,550 $ 2,666,723
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.49 % 1.25 %

Contacts:

Daniel J. Santaniello Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035 570-504-8000



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