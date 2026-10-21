Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $8.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The $1.6 million, or 21%, increase in net income resulted primarily from a $3.4 million increase in net interest income coupled with a $1.0 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in non-interest expense and a $0.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans due to the growth of loans.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $24.2 million, or $4.16 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $3.50 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $3.9 million, or 20%, increase in net income stemmed from the $8.6 million increase in net interest income and $1.4 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense and a $1.8 million increase in the net provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.

“We delivered record earnings in the third quarter, generating net income of $8.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, with total assets reaching $3.0 billion,” said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer.“These results reflect the strong focus and dedication of our Bankers as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, including the successful opening of our new Corporate Center in downtown Scranton. We remain confident in our position as we enter the fourth quarter and look ahead to 2027.”

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 18%, compared with the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher average loan balances, improved loan yields and lower funding costs. Average loans increased $237.3 million, while the fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (non-GAAP measurement) yield on loans increased 4 basis points, resulting in higher interest income. Funding costs also benefited from a 29 basis point decline in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, which more than offset the impact of a $76.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances. Collectively, these factors contributed to a 35 basis point increase in FTE net interest margin to 3.30%.

The FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.95% for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 12 basis points from 4.83% for the third quarter of 2025. The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26% for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 29 basis points from the 2.55% for the third quarter of 2025. The cost of funds decreased 23 basis points from 1.98% to 1.75% for the third quarters of 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Company's FTE net interest spread was 2.69% for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 41 basis points from 2.28% recorded for the third quarter of 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million and a $50 thousand benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments, compared to a $200 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $110 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period primarily reflected growth in the loan portfolio. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the decrease in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior-year period was primarily due to a reduction in unfunded construction commitments.

Total non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 20%, to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase included $0.4 million of higher wealth management revenue and a $0.3 million gain on the sale of bank property. Commercial loan fee income also increased $0.2 million, primarily attributable to a prepayment penalty recognized during the quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.5 million, or 10%, for the third quarter of 2026 to $16.1 million from $14.6 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expenses was attributed to added salaries and benefits expense of $0.6 million, primarily reflecting higher staffing levels to support business growth and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the Company experienced increases of $0.4 million in premises and equipment expenses primarily due to costs for software and subscriptions and depreciation. Donations expense increased $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting a one-time charitable contribution. Despite the increase in non-interest expense, the efficiency ratio improved to 56.11% from 60.17% in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in income before taxes.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $62.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $53.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $8.6 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $6.5 million in interest income primarily due to a $134.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and an 8 basis point increase in FTE yield. The largest contributor to interest income growth was the loan portfolio which produced an additional $8.8 million in interest income from an increase of 5 basis points in FTE loan yields on $193.1 million in higher average balances. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in interest earned on the investment portfolio due to decreases of 17 basis points in yield and $49.8 million in average balances. Additionally, the Company experienced a decrease of $2.0 million in interest expense on deposits due to a 26 basis point decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which more than offset the increase from $98.6 million in higher average balances during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The cost of funds decreased 21 basis points to 1.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from 1.96% for the same period of 2025. The FTE yield on interest earning assets was 4.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 8 basis points from the 4.78% year-to-date September 30, 2025. The Company's FTE net interest spread was 2.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 34 basis points from the 2.26% recorded for the same period of 2025. FTE net interest margin increased by 28 basis points to 3.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from 2.92% for the same 2025 period, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and higher yields earned on loans and leases.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $380 thousand compared to a $955 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $45 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to higher loan growth. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for unfunded commitments compared to the prior-year period was due to growth in originations within the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $16.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 9%, from $15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to $1.0 million growth in wealth management revenue. Additionally, the Company saw increases of $0.3 million in fees from commercial loans with interest rate hedges and $0.4 million in service charges on commercial loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same 2025 period. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest income was a decrease of $0.6 million in gains from sold loans primarily due to a $0.5 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased to $47.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.4 million, or 8%, from $43.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Salaries and benefits expense increased $1.8 million due to an increase in bankers in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.6 million in premises and equipment expenses primarily due to new technology and higher software costs. Donations expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.3 million contribution made to the Fidelity D & D Charitable Foundation. Professional services expense increased $0.4 million primarily attributable to improvement initiatives throughout the bank and relocation-related costs incurred in connection with the transition of bankers to the Company's new corporate headquarters, which was completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in income before taxes. Partially offsetting the increase in income tax expense was approximately $0.5 million of benefit associated with purchased renewable energy tax credits.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company's total assets had a balance of $3.0 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $280.3 million from December 31, 2025. The increase resulted from $261.7 million of net growth in the loans and leases portfolio as of September 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $25.5 million over the same period. Investment securities decreased $10.7 million from December 31, 2025, reflecting principal paydowns, maturities and sales, and changes in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by security purchases.

During the same time period, total liabilities increased $272.2 million, or 11%. Deposit growth of $142.9 million was utilized to fund loan growth and increase interest-bearing cash balances. Short-term borrowings increased $132.7 million during the period. The Company experienced an increase of $40.7 million in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. For interest-bearing deposit accounts, the Company experienced increases of $73.3 million in money market deposits, $44.2 million in interest-bearing checking accounts and $5.1 million in savings and clubs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $20.4 million in time deposits. As of September 30, 2026, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 72%.

Shareholders' equity increased $8.1 million, or 3%, to $247.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $238.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was caused by $16.7 million from retained earnings produced from net income of $24.2 million and $1.2 million associated with common stock issuance and restricted stock. This activity was partially offset by $7.6 million of cash dividends and a $9.7 million after-tax reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income. At September 30, 2026, there were no credit losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.64% of total average assets as of September 30, 2026. Total risk-based capital was 14.10% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.97% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $39.06 at September 30, 2026 compared to $37.88 at December 31, 2025. Tangible common equity decreased to 7.54% of total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to 8.01% at December 31, 2025 due to a 10% increase in total tangible assets compared to a 4% increase in tangible common equity.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $2.6 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.19% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.01% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2025.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and Fidelity Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as a trusted financial advisor to the clients served by Fidelity Bank. Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at , through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company's vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,190 hours of volunteer time and over $1.5 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company's operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Adjusted non-interest income used in the calculation of certain non-GAAP performance measures excludes gains and losses on securities sales in order to enhance comparability between reporting periods. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE"), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. FTE adjustments affect interest income and related ratios only and do not impact reported GAAP net income.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: