OTC Markets Group Names Meighan Mcgowan Executive Vice President, Corporate Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today named Meighan McGowan Executive Vice President, Corporate Services. McGowan will lead a global sales team that works with companies seeking access to U.S. investors through the OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and OTCID® Basic Market, from international companies listed on their home exchanges to U.S. growth companies and banks. McGowan joins from Computershare, where she was Head of Business Development, Investor Engagement North America, a division that includes Georgeson Advisory, Investor Intelligence and IR Suite.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meighan to our leadership team,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group.“She brings deep expertise working alongside executives at leading public companies, helping them better understand their shareholder base, enhance governance and identify opportunities to engage new investors. As more companies look to expand their U.S. investor reach, Meighan's insight will be invaluable in shaping how we support their growth and success with our premium markets.”

“OTC Markets has established a differentiated position in the global capital markets ecosystem, connecting companies with U.S. investors through an innovative and efficient market structure,” said McGowan.“The team here has built strong relationships with issuers across the firm's New York, London, and Hong Kong offices, and I look forward to working with them to drive the next phase of growth for Corporate Services.”

At Computershare, McGowan led go-to-market strategy and business development for the Investor Engagement division, overseeing commercial initiatives across corporate advisory, investor intelligence and investor relations technology. Prior to that, she held a senior business development role at Morrow Sodali, where she advised public companies, their in-house counsel and investor relations teams on corporate governance, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, and M&A and activism defense. She spent six years at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), rising from Senior Account Executive to Vice President, and managed relationships with asset managers, retirement recordkeepers, and technology providers. She began her career in advertising sales at NBCUniversal and Business Insider.

McGowan was named to NIRI's 2026 class of Rising Leaders Under 40. She served as the Vice-Chair of the 2026 NIRI Annual Conference and was an active speaker and participant with Society for Corporate Governance. She holds a BA in Psychology from Williams College. She will be based in New York and report to Coulson.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market, and Pink LimitedTM Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

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