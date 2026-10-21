Winnebago Industries Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results
|Three Months Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|220.3
|$
|306.3
|(28.1)%
|Operating income
|$
|9.3
|$
|21.4
|(56.5)%
|Operating income margin
|4.2
|%
|7.0
|%
|(280) bps
|(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
- Net revenues decreased primarily due to lower unit volume and a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Operating income margin decreased primarily due to volume deleverage and higher discounts and allowances, partially offset by cost containment initiatives and selective price adjustments.
|Year Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|1,050.8
|$
|1,220.2
|(13.9)%
|Operating income
|$
|47.5
|$
|72.7
|(34.7)%
|Operating income margin
|4.5
|%
|6.0
|%
|(150) bps
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
- Net revenues decreased primarily due to lower unit volume and a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Operating income margin decreased primarily due to volume deleverage, higher discounts and allowances, and product mix, partially offset by selective price adjustments and cost containment initiatives.
Motorhome RV
|Three Months Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|323.6
|$
|361.2
|(10.4)%
|Operating income
|$
|7.9
|$
|(0.3
|)
|NM
|Operating income margin
|2.4
|%
|(0.1)%
|250 bps
|(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|NM: Not meaningful.
- Net revenues decreased primarily due to lower unit volume and a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models, partially offset by lower discounts and allowances.
Operating income margin increased primarily due to operational efficiencies from transformation initiatives, lower discounts and allowances, and cost containment initiatives, partially offset by volume deleverage.
|Year Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|1,257.5
|$
|1,159.7
|8.4
|%
|Operating income
|$
|33.2
|$
|(7.3
|)
|NM
|Operating income margin
|2.6
|%
|(0.6)%
|320 bps
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|NM:Not meaningful.
- Net revenues increased primarily due to higher unit volume, selective price adjustments, and lower discounts and allowances. Operating income margin increased primarily due to lower discounts and allowances, and volume leverage.
Marine
|Three Months Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|92.3
|$
|94.9
|(2.7)%
|Operating income
|$
|6.6
|$
|6.7
|(1.5)%
|Operating income margin
|7.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|- bps
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|NM:Not meaningful.
- Net revenues decreased primarily due to a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Operating income margin was consistent with prior year primarily due to selective price adjustments, offset by product mix.
|Year Ended
|($, in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|356.4
|$
|367.8
|(3.1)%
|Operating income
|$
|20.9
|$
|27.7
|(24.5)%
|Operating income margin
|5.9
|%
|7.5
|%
|(160) bps
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|NM:Not meaningful.
- Net revenues decreased primarily due to a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models and lower unit volume, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Operating income margin decreased primarily due to volume deleverage and higher warranty expense, partially offset by selective price adjustments.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $181.4 million compared to $57.1 million at the end of the Fiscal 2026 third quarter and $174.0 million at the end of Fiscal 2025. Total outstanding debt was $443.3 million, which included $450.0 million of debt, net of issuance costs of $6.7 million. Working capital improved to $419.1 million, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management and stronger operating efficiency. Cash flow provided by operations was $142.5 million in the Fiscal 2026 fourth quarter. Net leverage was 2.2x at the end of the Fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, down from 3.0x at the end of the third quarter, reflecting strong cash generation and continued progress in strengthening our leverage position.
Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Repurchases
On August 12, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share. The dividend was paid on September 23, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2026.
“Fiscal 2026 also reflected the strength of our balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation,” Happe said.“The renewal and extension of our $350 million revolving credit facility through 2031 and the Board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend underscore our confidence in the business and long-term strategy. Supported by solid operating cash flow, improved working-capital performance and lower year-end leverage, we exited the year with a stronger balance sheet and the flexibility to continue investing in innovation, operations and customer experience."
Outlook
For calendar year 2026, Winnebago Industries now expects North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 275,000 to 295,000 units. For calendar year 2027, Winnebago Industries anticipates total North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 265,000 to 295,000 units. Based on this outlook and the current business environment, in Fiscal 2027 the Company expects:
- Consolidated net revenues in the range of $2.65 to $2.80 billion; Reported earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.90 to $1.50; and Adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.65 to $2.25(2)
The Company's outlook takes into account prevailing trends in the RV sector, including the impacts from current policy and trade environment, competitive dynamics, shifts in consumer preferences, and key macroeconomic factors that may influence overall demand.
“Fiscal 2027 outlook reflects a market where the timing and pace of recovery remain difficult to predict,” Happe said.“We will stay focused on serving our customer and dealers at high levels, delivering differentiated products that consumers value and continuing to strengthen our operational efficiency and discipline. The progress we made in fiscal 2026 gives us a stronger operating foundation to manage near-term volatility and capitalize on opportunities as they emerge."
Q4 FY 2026 Conference Call
Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2026 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the business outlook and financial guidance for Fiscal 2027. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve potential risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to general economic uncertainty in key markets and a worsening of domestic and global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, including changes in consumer disposable income; availability of financing for RV and marine dealers and retail purchasers; competition and new product introductions by competitors; ability to innovate and commercialize new products; ability to manage our inventory to meet demand; risk related to cyclicality and seasonality of our business; risk related to performance and financial condition of independent dealers; risk related to dealer consolidation or the loss of a significant dealer; significant increase in repurchase obligations; ability to retain relationships with our suppliers and obtain components; business or production disruptions; inadequate management of dealer inventory levels; increased material and component costs, including availability and price of fuel and other raw materials; risk related to changes in trade policy, including tariffs; ability to manage strategic acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and partnerships; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and changes in market compensation rates; exposure to warranty claims and product recalls; ability to protect our information technology systems from failures and disruptions, including those associated with system implementations; risks related to cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the use of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies; ability to maintain compliance with data governance; ability to retain brand reputation and related exposure to product liability claims; governmental regulation, including for climate change; increased attention to sustainability matters, and our ability to meet our commitments; impairment of goodwill and trade names; risks related to our 2030 Convertible Notes and Senior Secured Notes, including our ability to satisfy our obligations under these notes; and changes in recommendations or a withdrawal of coverage by third-party securities analysts. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.
Contacts
Investors: Joan Ondala
...
Media: Dan Sullivan
...
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Footnotes to News Release
Footnotes:
(1) Source: Statistical Surveys Inc. for the trailing 12 months ended 8/31/2026 and 8/31/2025.
(2)Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance primarily excludes the pretax impact of intangible amortization of approximately $22 million and restructuring and related costs of approximately $6 million.
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|Three Months Ended
|(in millions, except percent and per share data)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Net revenues
|$
|645.1
|100.0
|%
|$
|777.3
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|564.4
|87.5
|%
|678.1
|87.2
|%
|Gross profit
|80.7
|12.5
|%
|99.2
|12.8
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|57.6
|8.9
|%
|73.7
|9.5
|%
|Amortization
|5.5
|0.9
|%
|5.4
|0.7
|%
|Total operating expenses
|63.1
|9.8
|%
|79.1
|10.2
|%
|Operating income
|17.6
|2.7
|%
|20.1
|2.6
|%
|Interest expense, net
|4.6
|0.6
|%
|6.6
|0.8
|%
|Non-operating loss
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|0.2
|0.1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|12.6
|2.0
|%
|13.3
|1.7
|%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|2.9
|0.5
|%
|(0.4
|)
|(0.1)%
|Net income
|$
|9.7
|1.5
|%
|$
|13.7
|1.8
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.49
|Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.49
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|28.3
|28.0
|Diluted
|28.6
|28.2
|Year Ended
|(in millions, except percent and per share data)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Net revenues
|$
|2,703.9
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,798.2
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|2,353.7
|87.0
|%
|2,433.1
|87.0
|%
|Gross profit
|350.2
|13.0
|%
|365.1
|13.0
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|262.3
|9.7
|%
|285.8
|10.2
|%
|Amortization
|21.7
|0.8
|%
|22.1
|0.8
|%
|Total operating expenses
|284.0
|10.5
|%
|307.9
|11.0
|%
|Operating income
|66.2
|2.4
|%
|57.2
|2.0
|%
|Interest expense, net
|20.9
|0.8
|%
|25.9
|0.9
|%
|Loss on note repurchase
|0.8
|-
|%
|2.0
|0.1
|%
|Non-operating loss (income)
|0.1
|-
|%
|(0.8
|)
|(0.1)%
|Income before income taxes
|44.4
|1.6
|%
|30.1
|1.1
|%
|Income tax provision
|9.9
|0.4
|%
|4.4
|0.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|34.5
|1.2
|%
|$
|25.7
|0.9
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.91
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|28.2
|28.2
|Diluted
|28.4
|28.3
| Amounts in tables are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|In addition, percentages may not add in total due to rounding.
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|(in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|181.4
|$
|174.0
|Receivables, net
|153.5
|192.0
|Inventories, net
|404.7
|396.4
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|38.7
|29.8
|Total current assets
|778.3
|792.2
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|317.6
|333.0
|Goodwill
|484.2
|484.2
|Other intangible assets, net
|435.3
|456.9
|Investment in life insurance
|28.3
|27.1
|Operating lease assets
|39.6
|41.6
|Other long-term assets
|18.2
|19.4
|Total assets
|$
|2,101.5
|$
|2,154.4
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|174.1
|$
|129.3
|Accrued expenses
|185.1
|197.8
|Total current liabilities
|359.2
|327.1
|Long-term debt, net
|443.3
|540.5
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|12.3
|5.9
|Unrecognized tax benefits
|4.1
|4.8
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|36.3
|39.3
|Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion
|4.3
|5.1
|Other long-term liabilities
|5.4
|7.0
|Total liabilities
|864.9
|929.7
|Shareholders' equity
|1,236.6
|1,224.7
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,101.5
|$
|2,154.4
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|Year Ended
|(in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|34.5
|$
|25.7
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation
|38.3
|38.5
|Amortization
|21.7
|22.1
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2.5
|3.0
|Last in, first-out expense
|0.1
|1.8
|Stock-based compensation
|16.9
|15.8
|Deferred income taxes
|6.3
|2.9
|Deferred compensation expense
|0.6
|0.7
|Loss on note repurchase (Note 8)
|0.8
|2.0
|Asset impairment
|-
|1.2
|Restructuring and related costs
|1.6
|2.9
|Other, net
|(2.7
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired
|Receivables, net
|38.5
|(8.2
|)
|Inventories, net
|(8.4
|)
|40.5
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4.3
|)
|9.2
|Accounts payable
|43.7
|(11.6
|)
|Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits
|3.3
|1.3
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(24.7
|)
|(17.9
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|168.7
|128.9
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(24.1
|)
|(39.4
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment
|5.6
|2.2
|Other, net
|-
|2.4
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18.5
|)
|(34.8
|)
|Financing activities
|Borrowings on long-term debt
|3.0
|48.8
|Repayments on long-term debt
|(103.0
|)
|(208.7
|)
|Payments of cash dividends
|(39.9
|)
|(38.9
|)
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|(1.7
|)
|(53.7
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(2.2
|)
|-
|Other, net
|1.0
|1.5
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(142.8
|)
|(251.0
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|7.4
|(156.9
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|174.0
|330.9
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|181.4
|$
|174.0
|Supplemental Disclosures
|Income taxes paid, net
|$
|0.9
|$
|2.5
|Interest paid
|22.3
|29.5
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Capital expenditures in accounts payable
|$
|1.4
|$
|0.4
|Dividends declared not yet paid
|11.7
|11.0
|Increase in lease assets in exchange for lease liabilities:
|Operating leases
|5.5
|2.7
|Financing leases
|-
|0.2
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Towable RV
(in millions, except unit data)
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|220.3
|$
|306.3
|$
|(86.0
|)
|(28.1)%
|Operating income
|9.3
|4.2
|%
|21.4
|7.0
|%
|(12.1
|)
|(56.5)%
|Three Months Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|Product Mix (2)
|August 30, 2025
|Product Mix (2)
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Travel trailer
|4,671
|78.0
|%
|5,680
|72.5
|%
|(1,009
|)
|(17.8)%
|Fifth wheel
|1,314
|22.0
|%
|2,153
|27.5
|%
|(839
|)
|(39.0)%
|Total Towable RV
|5,985
|100.0
|%
|7,833
|100.0
|%
|(1,848
|)
|(23.6)%
|Year Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|1,050.8
|$
|1,220.2
|$
|(169.4
|)
|(13.9)%
|Operating income
|47.5
|4.5
|%
|72.7
|6.0
|%
|(25.2
|)
|(34.7)%
|Year Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|Product Mix (2)
|August 30, 2025
|Product Mix (2)
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Travel trailer
|20,021
|74.1
|%
|21,714
|69.7
|%
|(1,693
|)
|(7.8)%
|Fifth wheel
|6,983
|25.9
|%
|9,455
|30.3
|%
|(2,472
|)
|(26.1)%
|Total Towable RV
|27,004
|100.0
|%
|31,169
|100.0
|%
|(4,165
|)
|(13.4)%
|Dealer Inventory (3)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Units
|15,471
|16,200
|(729
|)
|(4.5)%
|(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|(2) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.
|(3) Data is based on the latest information available from our dealer partners and is subject to timing of reporting and other limitations.
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Motorhome RV
(in millions, except unit data)
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|323.6
|$
|361.2
|$
|(37.6
|)
|(10.4)%
|Operating income (loss)
|7.9
|2.4
|%
|(0.3
|)
|(0.1)%
|8.2
|NM
|Three Months Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|Product Mix (2)
|August 30, 2025
|Product Mix (2)
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Class A
|187
|11.9
|%
|403
|23.1
|%
|(216
|)
|(53.6)%
|Class B
|518
|33.0
|%
|524
|30.0
|%
|(6
|)
|(1.1)%
|Class C
|865
|55.1
|%
|818
|46.9
|%
|47
|5.7
|%
|Total Motorhome RV
|1,570
|100.0
|%
|1,745
|100.0
|%
|(175
|)
|(10.0)%
|Year Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|1,257.5
|$
|1,159.7
|$
|97.7
|8.4
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|33.2
|2.6
|%
|(7.3
|)
|(0.6)%
|40.4
|NM
|Year Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|Product Mix (2)
|August 30, 2025
|Product Mix (2)
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Class A
|892
|15.1
|%
|1,211
|21.1
|%
|(319
|)
|(26.3)%
|Class B
|1,934
|32.6
|%
|1,682
|29.3
|%
|252
|15.0
|%
|Class C
|3,099
|52.3
|%
|2,849
|49.6
|%
|250
|8.8
|%
|Total Motorhome RV
|5,925
|100.0
|%
|5,742
|100.0
|%
|183
|3.2
|%
|Dealer Inventory (3)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Units
|3,395
|3,562
|(167
|)
|(4.7)%
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|(2) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.
|(3) Data is based on the latest information available from our dealer partners and is subject to timing of reporting and other limitations.
|NM: Not meaningful.
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Marine
(in millions, except unit data)
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|92.3
|$
|94.9
|$
|(2.6
|)
|(2.7)%
|Operating income
|6.6
|7.1
|%
|6.7
|7.1
|%
|(0.1
|)
|(1.5)%
|Three Months Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Boats
|1,141
|1,164
|(23
|)
|(2.0)%
|Year Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Revenues (1)
|August 30, 2025
|% of Revenues (1)
|$ Change (1)
|% Change (1)
|Net revenues
|$
|356.4
|$
|367.8
|$
|(11.4
|)
|(3.1)%
|Operating income
|20.9
|5.9
|%
|27.7
|7.5
|%
|(6.8
|)
|(24.5)%
|Year Ended
|Unit deliveries
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Boats
|4,423
|4,635
|(212
|)
|(4.6)%
|Dealer Inventory (2,3)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Unit Change
|% Change
|Units
|2,510
|2,687
|(177
|)
|(6.6)%
|(1)Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.
|(2)Due to the nature of the Marine industry, this amount includes a higher proportion of retail sold units than our other segments.
|(3)Data is based on the latest information available from our dealer partners and is subject to timing of reporting and other limitations.
|NM: Not meaningful.
| Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)
| Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.
| The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.91
|Amortization(1)
|0.19
|0.19
|0.76
|0.78
|Loss on note repurchase(1)
|-
|-
|0.03
|0.07
|Asset impairment(1)
|-
|-
|-
|0.04
|Restructuring and related costs(1)
|-
|0.10
|0.06
|0.10
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment(1)
|-
|-
|(0.10
|)
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments(2)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.71
|$
|1.79
|$
|1.67
|(1)Represents a pre-tax adjustment.
|(2)Income tax impact calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 22.0% and 23.0% for Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2025.
|(3)Per share numbers may not foot due to rounding.
The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in millions)
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Net income
|$
|9.7
|$
|13.7
|$
|34.5
|$
|25.7
|Interest expense, net
|4.6
|6.6
|20.9
|25.9
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|2.9
|(0.4
|)
|9.9
|4.4
|Depreciation
|9.5
|9.8
|38.3
|38.5
|Amortization
|5.5
|5.4
|21.7
|22.1
|EBITDA
|32.2
|35.1
|125.3
|116.6
|Loss on note repurchase
|-
|-
|0.8
|2.0
|Asset impairment
|-
|-
|-
|1.2
|Restructuring and related costs
|-
|2.9
|1.6
|2.9
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(2.8
|)
|-
|Non-operating loss (income)
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|(0.8
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|32.6
|$
|38.2
|$
|125.0
|$
|121.9
Non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have been provided as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and to improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share adjusted for after-tax items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other pretax adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. Management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as assess performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board of Directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for the Company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with restricted activities under the terms of our asset-backed revolving credit facility and outstanding notes. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.
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