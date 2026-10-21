Aeluma Announces Primit Parikh As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has appointed Primit Parikh, Ph.D. as a Strategic Advisor. Dr. Parikh will support Aeluma's management team, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience from several prominent semiconductor organizations.

Most recently, Dr. Parikh was the VP & GM of the GaN business division at Renesas, following the acquisition of Transphorm Inc., where he was the Co-founder, President, and CEO. Dr. Parikh led Transphorm, a pioneer in GaN Power Semiconductors, growing it from inception through its public company listing and acquisition by Renesas. In addition to Transphorm and Renesas, he also held leadership positions at Nitres and Cree. Dr. Parikh's expertise spans several areas important to Aeluma including high-performance semiconductors, AI data centers, manufacturing, IP, and strategic partnerships. With more than 50 patents awarded and leadership positions held at multiple successful ventures and business divisions, Dr. Parikh provides a strategic and operational perspective to Aeluma as it positions itself for commercialization growth.

“We are excited to welcome Primit as a Strategic Advisor,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., President and CEO.“His broad range of experience in management and operations will be highly beneficial to Aeluma as we gain commercial traction across our target markets including AI, mobile, defense and aerospace, and quantum. Primit's insights will be especially valuable as we execute our AI datacom strategy.”

Dr. Parikh commented,“I am delighted to work with Jonathan, Aeluma's management and leadership at this exciting time in the company's growth. Demand for high-performance semiconductors is very strong, especially for AI datacom, and I believe Aeluma's disruptive photonics technology can make a significant impact.”

Dr. Parikh will support Dr. Klamkin and senior management on strategy and execution.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

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Aeluma, Inc.

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