Invivyd Presents VMS063, A Potential Best-In-Class Monoclonal Antibody Candidate For The Treatment And Prevention Of Measles, At Idweek 2026



VMS063 is a novel, potential first- and best-in-class monoclonal antibody investigational candidate discovered by Invivyd

VMS063 demonstrated potent in vitro antiviral activity against contemporary measles virus variants, and attractive biophysical properties supporting its potential utility for both treatment and prevention of measles

Invivyd is scaling up production toward clinical development in 2027

There are currently no FDA approved treatments for measles, leaving a major gap in the public health and medical management of measles The U.S. is experiencing a record-breaking number of measles cases in 2026, and a significant immunity gap has emerged, leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to measles infection and associated complications

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced the presentation of preclinical data describing its novel, potential first- and best-in-class investigational monoclonal antibody candidate VMS063 at IDWeek 2026TM in Washington, D.C. Data demonstrated highly potent in vitro antiviral activity against contemporary measles fusion protein (MeV-F) variants, supporting its potential utility for both treatment and prevention (pre/post-exposure prophylaxis) of measles.

VMS063 is a highly potent, half-life-extended, high resistance barrier measles monoclonal antibody candidate engineered via Invivyd's proprietary antibody discovery platform to target a highly conserved protein of measles virus. VMS063 could be the first precision therapy for measles, as well as a potentially important direct immunization option to supplement, offer an alternative to, or enhance standard measles vaccination. As a potential measles prophylactic option, Invivyd intends to maximize the convenience of accessing antibody immunization versus measles virus by developing VMS063 in either intramuscular or subcutaneous forms. Invivyd has begun manufacturing scale-up toward clinical development in 2027.

“Despite continued transmission of measles globally, and a reemergence in the United States, physicians who see measles patients have long lamented that there are no targeted approved treatments for measles. More generally, there has been little, if any, innovation in how we prevent and treat measles since 1963. As we see more and more cases, it's clear that Americans, as well as the international community, need additional prevention options for measles as well as a specific treatment,” said Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Epidemiologist of Invivyd and widely cited measles researcher. “A molecule like VMS063 has the potential to transform the measles landscape by leveraging the extraordinary potential of monoclonal antibodies that can, with one molecule, provide both prevention and treatment to fill these gaps. We are excited to interact with the scientific and public health community at IDWeek 2026TM, as well as leaders across public health more generally, and we are rapidly advancing this program toward clinical development.”

At IDWeek 2026TM, Invivyd will present data describing that VMS063 binds a highly conserved epitope of the MeV-F protein, stabilizing its pre-fusion conformation, supporting a mechanism of neutralization through inhibition of membrane fusion. Invivyd characterized the properties of VMS063 including its highly potent in vitro neutralization activity against historical and contemporary MeV variants, including the highest circulating contemporary genotypes, B3 and D8, in both authentic virus and pseudovirus neutralization assays.

The United States is facing a critical measles virus inflection point in 2026, with measles incidence reaching levels not seen in decades. As of October 2026, U.S. disease burden is nearly double that seen in 2025. As pediatric and community vaccination rates dip, a significant immunity gap has emerged. More than nine million school-aged children are estimated to be unprotected against measles in the U.S. today along with many millions more adults who are immune compromised. More, as one of the most infectious viruses known to exist, and a virus uniquely capable of destroying human immunologic memory, measles has the potential to impose a substantial burden on the healthcare system as infection spreads.

IDWeek 2026TM is an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA) and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS). IDWeek features the latest science and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases, including HIV, across the lifespan. IDWeek 2026TM takes place Oct. 21-24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW) in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit .

About VMS063

VMS063 is a novel, highly potent, half-life-extended, high resistance barrier measles monoclonal antibody candidate engineered via Invivyd's proprietary antibody discovery platform to target a highly conserved protein of measles virus. VMS063 targets the measles Fusion (F) protein and is designed to lock the trimeric measles Fusion protein into a pre-fusion configuration, thereby preventing cell entry, similar to approved pediatric respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monoclonal antibodies. VMS063 could be the first precision therapy for measles, as well as a potentially important passive preventive option to supplement or enhance measles vaccination.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit to learn more.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“expects,”“estimates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,” and“targets” or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, plans related to the company's measles program, and the potential of VMS063 as a novel, potential first- and best-in-class mAb candidate being developed for the treatment and prevention of measles; the potential for VMS063 to be the first precision therapy for measles and a potentially important direct immunization option to supplement, offer an alternative to, or enhance standard measles vaccination; the company's anticipated development and clinical timeline for VMS063; expectations regarding the public health environment and potential of a molecule like VMS063 to transform the measles landscape; the company's plans to develop VMS063 in either intramuscular or subcutaneous forms; the company's strategies and objectives; the company's future prospects; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the company's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the timing, progress, and results of the company's discovery and preclinical development activities, including with respect to VMS063; whether or not any preclinical candidate identified by the company is determined to be suitable for clinical development; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim data are subject to further analysis; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; the predictability of clinical success of the company's product candidates based on neutralizing activity in nonclinical studies and the assessment of other in vitro properties; potential variability in neutralizing activity of product candidates tested in different assays, such as pseudovirus assays and authentic assays; the company's reliance on third parties; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; changes in the regulatory environment; the risk that a lack of awareness of mAb therapies and regulatory scrutiny of mAb therapies may adversely impact the development or commercial success of the company's product candidates; changes in expected or existing competition; the company's reliance on third parties; complexities of manufacturing mAb therapies; macroeconomic and political uncertainties; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company's other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

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