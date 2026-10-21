Austin Roofing Awarded Major Steel Roof Restoration At Parts Canada Corporate Headquarters In London, Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated, recognized as Canada's largest commercial and industrial roofing coatings contractor, has secured another major industrial steel roof restoration project at the Parts Canada corporate headquarters in London, Ontario.

The significant project award follows the company's recent completion of its landmark 26-building steel roof restoration portfolio spanning across Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls, Ontario. Together, these achievements further reinforce Austin Roofing's position as a leading force and pioneer in North America's commercial and industrial roof coatings and restoration industry.

The Parts Canada project represents another substantial undertaking within Austin Roofing's expanding portfolio of large-scale industrial roof restorations. The extensive steel roofing assembly will require specialized surface preparation, technical precision, and the coordinated execution of advanced fluid-applied restoration technologies designed to deliver long-term waterproofing protection and structural preservation.

Building on the momentum of Canada's largest steel roof restoration portfolio following the successful completion of its award-winning 26-building restoration contract, Austin Roofing continues demonstrating its strength to execute complex, multi-phase industrial roofing projects on an exceptional scale like no other.

“The completion of our landmark 26-building restoration portfolio, immediately followed by another major industrial project of this magnitude, demonstrates the extraordinary scale and capabilities of our organization,” said Patrick Austin, President of Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated.“We are establishing a new standard for what can be achieved in the commercial and industrial roof coatings industry. Our continued growth is a direct reflection of the exceptional talent, relentless drive, and commitment of our people. As we continue expanding our presence across North America, our goal is to continue leading the industry through innovation, execution, and attention to detail”

Founded in 1985, Austin Roofing has installed and restored over 150 million square feet of commercial and industrial roofing systems, establishing a reputation of leading the evolution of industrial roof coatings across North America. Austin Roofing continues to remain at the forefront of advanced roofing technologies and seamless steel roof restoration systems.

The newly awarded Parts Canada corporate headquarters project represents another defining milestone in the company's continued expansion and represents its position within the North American industrial roof coatings market.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated.

They lead Canada, because they live it.

Contact Information

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.

1-866-255-5068

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