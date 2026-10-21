Unicycive Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of Oxylanthanum Carbonate New Drug Application Resubmission And PDUFA Date Of March 25, 2027

Resubmission includes Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) data from new drug product (DP) manufacturing vendor



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), the Company's investigational oral phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The NDA was resubmitted following a Complete Response Letter (CRL) received in June 2026. The FDA has deemed the OLC resubmission a Class II with a six-month review period from the resubmission date, and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 25, 2027.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted the resubmission of our NDA for OLC and assigned a PDUFA date,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive.“This resubmission includes CMC data from a new third-party drug product manufacturing vendor. The new vendor's facility was last inspected by the FDA in March 2024 and received 'No Action Indicated' status. We hope to continue working with the FDA toward potential approval of this important medication to patients with CKD on dialysis who need additional treatment options for managing hyperphosphatemia.”

The Company does not know whether the FDA will decide to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the new third-party DP vendor. Additionally, if the original third-party manufacturing vendor is inspected in the near term and finds that its facility complies with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), the Company plans to seek FDA alignment on a shorter approval timeline.

The Company resubmitted the NDA following the second CRL, which cited deficiencies previously identified at the original third-party manufacturer of the drug product, which the FDA had not been able to re-inspect during the prior submission review.

The timing and outcome of any FDA inspection of the original third-party vendor will be determined solely by the FDA.

The NDA is supported by data from three clinical studies (a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, a bioequivalence study in healthy volunteers, and a tolerability study of OLC in CKD patients on dialysis), multiple preclinical studies, as well as CMC data. The FDA did not raise any concerns regarding OLC's preclinical or clinical data, including safety data, included in the original NDA submission.

About Oxylanthanum Carbonate

OLC is an investigational oral phosphate binder that leverages proprietary nanoparticle technology to deliver high phosphate binding potency, reducing the number and size of pills that patients must take to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Its potential best-in-class profile may have meaningful patient adherence benefits over currently available treatment options as it requires a lower pill burden. Unicycive is seeking FDA approval of OLC via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. OLC is protected by a strong global patent portfolio including issued patents on composition of matter with exclusivity until 2031, and with the potential for patent term extension until 2035.

About Hyperphosphatemia

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious medical condition that occurs in nearly all patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Annually there are over 450,000 individuals in the U.S. that require medication to control their phosphate levels.1 Uncontrolled hyperphosphatemia is strongly associated with increased death and hospitalization for CKD patients on dialysis. Treatment of hyperphosphatemia is aimed at lowering serum phosphate levels via two means: (1) restricting dietary phosphorus intake; and (2) using, on a daily basis, and with each meal, oral phosphate binding drugs that facilitate fecal elimination of dietary phosphate rather than its absorption from the gastrointestinal tract into the bloodstream.

1Flythe JE. Dialysis-Past, Present, and Future: A Kidney360 Perspectives Series. Kidney360. 2023 May 1;4(5):567-568. doi: 10.34067/KID.0000000000000145.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; Unicycive's clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; Unicycive's dependence on third parties for manufacturing; the possibility that FDA may require inspection of any vendor prior to approval, which could delay or prevent approval of its NDA; the risk that the inspection of the original or new third-party manufacturing vendor may not occur within a timeframe that benefits its regulatory timeline, or may result in adverse findings; risks related to business interruptions, which could seriously harm its financial condition and increase its costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; market acceptance of its products; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Unicycive's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.