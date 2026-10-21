Coppernico Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule Ahead Of Phase 2 Drilling At Sombrero

Following the recent approval of its expanded Environmental Impact Assessment – Semi-detailed ("EIA-Sd") and the execution of a drilling contract with AK Drilling International S.A., the Company is advancing the final steps required to obtain its start-of-activities authorization, the final regulatory approval required to commence drilling, while drill pad construction is already underway. The planned program will initially focus on expanding known copper-gold mineralization and testing multiple high-priority targets across the expanded permitted area.

Upcoming Investor Conferences and Presentations

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference

Curzio One Wealth Forum

Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Precious Metals Summit Zurich 2026

121 Mining Investment London

For additional information on Coppernico's upcoming events, please visit .

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's Vice President of Exploration, who is a“Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: ...

Website:

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

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About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale, high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol“CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“intend” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's preparations for Phase 2 drilling at the Sombrero Project; the timing and receipt of the final Start-of-Activities authorization; the commencement, execution and objectives of the planned drill program; the potential to expand known mineralization and make new discoveries; and participation in upcoming investor conferences. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2025 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.