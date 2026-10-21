LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning writer and documentary filmmaker Jeff Sewald has gifted sixty of his finest audio interviews with musical stars to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Sewald, who covered the music beat from Pittsburgh between 1984 and 1991, stored these interviews at his home for decades, all of which were recorded on increasingly fragile audio cassettes. With the encouragement of a friend, in 2025, he decided to dust them off and had them digitized and audio-engineered for the highest possible listening quality.“For years, I thought to myself, 'Why am I holding on to these tapes?' Sewald said.“I used to entertain friends by playing back the voices of some of their favorite artists, and I realized that others might get the same amount of enjoyment that we had while, at the same time, learning some things about the various artists and their music by simply listening to them.” __ Jeff SewaldAmong others, the collection includes interviews with Frank Zappa, Graham Nash, Tony Bennett, Huey Lewis, John Denver, Tom Jones, Gregg Allman, John Waite, Gloria Estefan, Johnny Ramone, Liza Minnelli, Warren Zevon, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Ted Nugent.“I enjoyed every one of those encounters,” Sewald said.“I discovered myself through them and developed my 'voice' as a writer. When I listen to my interviews now, I remember those special people and feel the impact they had on me. It was a wonderful way to spend my 20s.”The original cassettes, fully digitized audio replicas, and the articles that were culled from the interviews now reside in the archive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland,

Cherry Hepburn

Putnam & Smith Public Relations

+1 818-505-1104

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Award-winning journalist Jeff Sewald gifts sixty of his best musical-artist interviews to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame News Provided By Putnam & Smith Public Relations October 21, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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