Whitman Advisory Launches Conventus, A Peer Community Built For Independent CPA Firms Up To $8 Million In Revenue

Conventus Monthly Levels

New membership community pairs expert-led learning with peer advisory and implementation support to help firm leaders build stronger, more profitable firms.

- Erin Hartman, President & Managing Director of ConventusNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whitman Advisory LLC today announced the launch of Conventus, a membership community designed for independent CPA firms with up to $8 million in annual revenue. Conventus brings together firm leaders, practice management experts, and experienced facilitators to help members grow profitability, create capacity, and plan for the future without giving up their independence.Leading a firm of this size can be isolating. Major decisions about pricing & service offerings, talent, technology, AI, and succession often rest on one owner or a small leadership team with few trusted peers to turn to. Conventus was created to change that."Independent firm leaders carry an enormous amount of responsibility, and too often they carry it alone," said Erin Hartman, President & Managing Director of Conventus. "Conventus replaces isolation with community and uncertainty with confidence. Our members don't just listen to experts. They pressure-test ideas with peers who understand their reality, leave with clear actions, and have support in place to follow through."This year-round program follows the flow of tax season. It offers operational support during peak months and strategic planning when the workload eases. Members receive:.Monthly Learning & Leadership Days: Expert-led sessions on topics such as driving sustainable growth, improving profitability, talent & leadership development, adapting to new technology& AI, and planning for succession..Facilitated Peer Advisory Roundtables: Structured discussions with peers and subject-matter experts to work through firm-specific challenges and commit to next steps..Practical Tools, Templates, and Office Hours: Ready-to-use resources and ongoing access to advisors..Benchmarking and KPI Reviews: Quarterly reviews comparing firm performance with peers..90-Day Mastermind and Growth Clinics: Small cohorts focused on a single priority, with built-in accountability..The Annual Conventus Summit: An in-person gathering on the future of independent CPA firms."The firms that thrive will be the ones that make better decisions faster, and that rarely happens in a vacuum," said Philip J. Whitman, Advisor to Conventus. "Firms under $8 million in revenue deserve solutions designed for their size and complexity, not scaled-down versions of what larger firms use. Conventus gives these leaders the expertise and peer insight that is difficult to build internally, helping to protect what makes their firm worth keeping and take it further."Conventus does not prescribe a single version of success. For one firm, success may mean doubling in size. For another, it may mean improving margins, reducing owner dependence, or creating a better quality of life for the team. Members draw on a bench of specialists in practice management, talent, leader transitions, fractional CFO services, AI, growth, and more.To learn more or book a meeting with a Conventus advisor, visit###About Whitman Advisory LLCWhitman Advisory LLC is an innovative professional services advisory firm providing clients with tailored strategies for M&A, succession planning, operational support, and talent solutions. Our multidisciplinary team serves CPA firms, private equity firms, and privately held businesses with a people-first, client-centric approach focused on helping them achieve their goals and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit our website at .

Jennifer Palmer Farrington

Whitman Advisory LLC

+1 203-894-6473

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Whitman Advisory Launches Conventus, a Peer Community Built for Independent CPA Firms Up to $8 Million in Revenue News Provided By Whitman Advisory LLC October 21, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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