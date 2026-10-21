Offsec Aligns Its Cyber Workforce Development Programs To Global Workforce Frameworks

OffSec's new framework hub shows security leaders what their teams can do and how to prove it

- Cody Vitez, OffSec's Vice President of Sales for the Americas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two cybersecurity professionals can share a title, a certification, and years on the job, yet one can handle an incident far better than the other. CISOs know that gap exists. Few can prove it to a board.

OffSec is closing that gap. The company behind the OSCP certification and the Kali Linux operating system leads the industry in hands-on cybersecurity training. Employers worldwide list OSCP in their job requirements. Now OffSec is mapping its fast-growing modular content library to the major frameworks governments and enterprises use to define cyber roles.

OffSec's new framework hub breaks down each role and shows which courses, labs, learning paths, and modules build the skills it requires. The hub enables security leaders to plan training around the roles they already use and report progress in terms their boards and regulators know.

"Cyber workforce development starts with the business," said Cody Vitez, OffSec's Vice President of Sales for the Americas. "We look at what a company wants to achieve, the technology behind it and the skills it takes to protect it. Then we assess the team, build learning plans around the gaps and test again to confirm the skills are there. The frameworks give everyone from the analyst to the CISO the same definitions."

The hub covers the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (versions 2.2 and 2.1) and the U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF). It also covers ENISA's European Cybersecurity Skills Framework (ECSF), the Saudi Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (SCyWF), and the Cyber Resilience Omani Workforce Framework (CyROW).

Fifty-nine percent of organizations report critical or significant cybersecurity skills gaps, according to the ISC2 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. At the same time, regulations such as NIS2 in the EU and DoD 8140 in the U.S. are raising the bar for cyber workforce qualifications. Frameworks help leaders meet the bar by defining each role, the work it requires and the expected level of skill to perform defined tasks. Training mapped directly to them is essential to show which skills a team has and which it still needs.

OffSec runs one of the broadest continuous workforce development platforms in the industry, with more than 8,000 hours of content delivered through an OffSec Learn Enterprise subscription. The evolving training library reflects an industry shift to modular and stackable training content. It is designed to support a feedback loop that adapts automatically as teams scale and roles and responsibilities change.

The time from vulnerability to exploit has collapsed from months to minutes. OffSec now builds training in modular pieces it can update as fast as attackers change tactics. Live Training puts OffSec instructors on-site with security teams and has reached more than 1,800 learners across 75 sessions. Through the OffSec AI Red Teamer (OSAI) program, learners build and run their own AI agents and work side by side with them.

"Attackers change their methods constantly, and AI has made that pace faster than any training calendar,” said OffSec Senior Director, Solution Advisory Adam Sheffield. "Once-a-year training leaves teams a step behind. For 20 years, OffSec has set the standard for hands-on cyber training. We keep building for what comes next, from AI red teaming to AI-enabled incident response. We map our rapidly evolving content library to global frameworks so teams can keep pace with the exponential advances in adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures.”

Security leaders can explore OffSec's work role mappings and speak with an OffSec workforce development expert at offsec/frameworks.

About OffSec

OffSec is the world's leading provider of high-fidelity cybersecurity training and certifications. Built on a foundation of excellence, integrity, and the relentless "Try Harder" ethos, OffSec empowers individuals and organizations to outsmart evolving cyber threats through rigorous, hands-on learning.

From its beginnings to today, OffSec has set the elite standard for cybersecurity proficiency, earning global recognition and the implicit trust of the world's most elite security teams. With a comprehensive ecosystem ranging from the industry-defining OSCP to the cutting-edge OSAI (OffSec AI Red Teamer), OffSec is the definitive benchmark for validating real-world technical skills in an increasingly automated world.

Kathryn Brown

KB Media Consulting

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OffSec Aligns Its Cyber Workforce Development Programs to Global Workforce Frameworks News Provided By KB Media Consulting October 21, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.