Leagend JS600 Brings Battery-Free Starting Support To Heavy-Duty Vehicles Facing Winter Challenges

Designed for demanding temperatures and compatible 24V applications, leagend JS600 offers an onboard supercap solution for winter vehicle starting preparedness.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As winter approaches, cold-weather starting reliability remains a key concern for truck drivers, bus operators and commercial vehicle owners. Low temperatures can put additional strain on vehicle batteries and increase the difficulty of engine starting, creating potential delays for drivers and fleet operators. leagend is highlighting its JS600 Battery-Free Supercapacitor Jump Starter as an onboard starting-assistance solution designed to help address these challenges.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that rely on built-in chemical batteries and require drivers to retrieve and connect the device when needed, the leagend JS600 is designed for permanent vehicle installation. Its supercapacitor-based technology, intelligent starting assistance and wide operating-temperature range offer an alternative approach to preparing vehicles for demanding winter conditions.Engineered for Demanding Winter ConditionsCold weather can affect battery performance and increase the power required to start an engine. For heavy-duty vehicle operators working early shifts, travelling long distances or operating in regions with severe winters, a weak starting battery can mean an unexpected interruption to the day's schedule.The leagend JS600 is designed to operate across a temperature range of -40°C to 80°C (-40°F to 176°F). Its battery-free supercapacitor design supports rapid energy storage and high-current discharge without relying on an internal lithium battery.With peak starting current of up to 1300A, the JS600 provides additional starting assistance for compatible vehicles. It supports both 12V and 24V applications, making it an option for suitable heavy-duty trucks, buses and other vehicles within its specified compatibility range.An Onboard Solution Designed to Reduce Winter Starting StressThe JS600 takes a proactive approach to starting assistance. Once properly installed, the system monitors vehicle starting conditions and uses its intelligent Self-Learning Mode to understand the vehicle's starting characteristics. It can then determine when additional starting assistance is needed.Its supercapacitors recharge from the vehicle battery under suitable conditions, allowing the system to prepare for subsequent starts without the routine charging and storage requirements associated with many portable jump starters.The JS600 also features Drive Mode, which makes the supercapacitor bank available as an additional energy buffer while the engine is running. Together, these functions are designed to support a more integrated approach to vehicle starting and electrical-system management.For drivers, permanent onboard installation means the starting-assistance system stays with the vehicle rather than being left behind in a garage or service facility. For fleet operators, it offers another way to incorporate starting preparedness into vehicle equipment and maintenance planning.Supporting Battery Health Through High-Current AssistanceRepeated engine starts can place significant electrical demands on a vehicle's starting battery, particularly in cold conditions. By supplying additional current during cranking, the leagend JS600 is designed to help reduce the starting load placed on the original battery.Over time, reducing this stress may contribute to longer battery service life, although actual results depend on battery condition, vehicle design, climate and operating habits. The leagend JS600 works alongside the original vehicle battery; it does not replace the battery or eliminate the need for regular maintenance.The device also supports Bluetooth connectivity and smart-app monitoring, giving users access to relevant battery and starting-system information. This visibility can help vehicle owners better understand starting conditions and take a more proactive approach to maintenance.A Practical Addition to Winter Vehicle PreparationFor independent truck drivers, owner-operators, bus companies and fleet managers, winter preparation is an important part of maintaining operational readiness. Checking battery condition, inspecting electrical connections and maintaining the charging system remain essential steps before temperatures drop.The leagend JS600 adds another option to that preparation process by combining battery-free supercapacitor technology, high-current starting assistance and intelligent onboard operation in one system. Its IP65-rated enclosure is designed to provide protection against dust and water jets under specified test conditions, supporting use in demanding vehicle environments.While no starting-assistance device can guarantee a start under every condition, the JS600 is designed to help drivers prepare for situations in which a vehicle's original battery struggles to provide sufficient cranking power.Discover the leagend JS600As commercial vehicle operators prepare for winter, the leagend JS600 offers an onboard starting-assistance solution for compatible 12V and 24V vehicles. By combining supercapacitor technology with intelligent monitoring and permanent installation, it aims to make starting preparedness a more integrated part of everyday vehicle operation.For product specifications and compatibility details, visit the official leagend shop:About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer of automotive battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools and supercapacitor jump starters. With a focus on product development and research and development, leagend provides automotive aftermarket solutions for vehicle owners, automotive professionals and business partners worldwide.Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend JS600 Brings Battery-Free Starting Support to Heavy-Duty Vehicles Facing Winter Challenges News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 21, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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