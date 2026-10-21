SIEF Launches 2026 China-Arab Business & Investment Report And Announces World Bank Partnership At Investopia

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the strategic partner of Investopia, Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) led a number of high-level engagements at Investopia Bridge 2026 on October 7 at the Park Hyatt Hotel, Abu Dhabi: the launch of the 2026 China-Arab Business & Investment Report; the announcement of a strategic partnership with the World Bank; and a CEO roundtable on the report.

The report was launched during the plenary session, with H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, in attendance. The 2026 China-Arab Business & Investment Report is the joint flagship report of SIEF and Investopia, supported by HSC Asset Management. It examines economic collaboration among China, the UAE, and the wider Arab world, offering a sector-by-sector view of the Now Economy and the New Economy.

The Now Economy section covers logistics and aviation, energy and petrochemicals, real estate and construction, machinery and equipment, and culture and tourism. The New Economy section explores renewables and storage, digital infrastructure and AI, trade finance and settlement, and mobility and EVs. Together, these sectors show how China–Arab cooperation is evolving beyond traditional trade and energy toward integrated ecosystems built around joint ventures, localized production, technology partnerships, financial innovation, talent development, and third-market collaboration across the Global South.

Earlier in the day, SIEF convened a CEO roundtable under the theme“From Trade to Partnership: Unlocking the Next Chapter of China-Arab Investment.” The session brought together C-level executives from China and Arab countries to debrief the report and discuss how to translate expanding commercial ties into deeper, longer-term investment partnerships. Participants from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Klickl, Phoenix Media, Huawei, CICC, Keeta, AIC Global, XtalPi, Abu Dhabi Investment Group, WeCarbon, among others.

Meanwhile, SIEF and the World Bank announced a Strategic Partnership in Understanding Risk, in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism. The partnership will advance global climate and disaster resilience by connecting business, government, and community leaders across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Under the partnership, the two organizations will strengthen stakeholder engagement and coordination, provide strategic advisory and initiative facilitation, accelerate innovation and knowledge exchange, and amplify global communications and impact. With Understanding Risk Abu Dhabi 2027 as a key milestone, the collaboration will create a long-term platform bringing together global expertise, regional leadership, and private-sector capabilities to build more resilient communities and economies.

About SIEF

The Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) is a global, non-profit, non-partisan organization established in 2008 by Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, Hon. John Howard, and H.E. Long Yongtu. It is incorporated in Zurich and headquartered in Beijing at the Prince Palace to be a trusted facilitator connecting leading business leaders across industries, continents, and cultures. Over the past decades, SIEF has helped public- and private-sector leaders achieve their goals by advising on strategy, policy, and delivery. As a not-for-profit, it can work in the most challenging contexts and on the most transformative mandates because the focus is always on impact, not profits. As a non-partisan organization, it can bring the best of global expertise to leaders who want to translate their ambitions into meaningful action for their people.

Media inquiries: Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF)

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Carrie Zheng

Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation

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