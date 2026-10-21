Lloyd's Gas & Renewables Offers Solution To Rising Energy Costs & Carbon Emissions

A Manchester-based company has started offering air source heat pumps to customers as a way to cut energy costs and carbon footprints.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LLoyd's Gas & Renewables hopes to offer a solution to the rising energy costs for people in Manchester and Greater Manchester by providing air source heat pump installation solutions. Air source heat pumps cost less money to run than conventional home heating systems and have the additional benefit of cutting a home's carbon footprint.

The company believes that this energy offering will make the cost of living slightly easier for households to deal with, while also giving them peace of mind that their home isn't generating massive amounts of carbon emissions. Lloyd's Gas & Renewables also works with the BUS scheme offered by the UK government, enabling customers to benefit from up to £7,500 in grants for an air source heat pump.

As energy bills continue to rise, homeowners are always looking for ways to cut the costs without harming their way of life. This has become a particular challenge leading into the colder parts of the year, when many people stop heating their homes to save money, putting their own health at risk.

An Air source heat pump absorbs thermal energy from the outside air and transfers it inside to heat the home and provide hot water. Because of the science behind air source heat pumps, they move heat rather than burn fuel, and this creates far more energy efficiency. Statistics show that a heat pump can provide 3 to 4 units of heat for every 1 unit of electricity used, making them between 300-400% efficient.

The benefits of this are felt by homeowners who can heat their homes for less money, and the nature of an air source heat pump means it produces zero carbon emissions at home. For households looking to go greener, it remains a popular solution.

Lloyd's Gas & Renewables currently offers air source heat pump installations to households in the Greater Manchester area and remains committed to helping homeowners get the energy solutions they need in such trying times.

About Lloyd's Gas and Renewables

Lloyd's Gas & Renewables are specialist heat pump installers based in Manchester, covering the whole of Greater Manchester. The company is MCS accredited, Heat Geek certified, and a member of the APHC, RECC, and IWA. This means it carries out all installations to the highest industry standards and will design heat pump solutions to fit each home. For more information on the company, visit the website here: .



Lloyd Groves

Lloyd's Gas and Renewables

+44 7478333457

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lloyd's Gas & Renewables Offers Solution To Rising Energy Costs & Carbon Emissions News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 21, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.