Delux Goes Live With First Spirits Customer, Turning Bottles Into A Trusted And Direct Consumer Engagement Channel

The DeLux security tag is live on the Spirit of the Downs bottle

Spirit of the Downs brandy becomes the first live DeLux-enabled product, marking a major milestone for the independent spirits technology platform

- Sylwia Fitch, Founder and CEO, DeLux

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeLux 's fully integrated bottle-to-consumer platform is now live on Spirit of the Downs brandy, marking its first commercial activation ahead of planned launches with The English Distillery, Campbeltown Bond, and further clients in the pipeline.

Built by a team with more than 100 years of combined Scotch whisky and wider spirits experience, DeLux connects authentication, provenance, digital ownership and direct consumer engagement to address persistent challenges from illicit trading and counterfeiting to fragmented information and lost consumer relationships.

The next-generation solution surpasses earlier attempts to protect luxury spirits through a layered platform enabled by AI, blockchain and IoT (Internet of Things). A connected security tag gives each bottle a digital identity. Cryptographic checks, a hardware switch that permanently records first opening, additional app-based protection and intelligent monitoring help detect copying, tampering and fraud.

Consumers tap their phone to verify a bottle and explore its provenance. Through the DeLux app, they can claim digital ownership and choose to connect directly with the producer, creating an ongoing relationship beyond the retailer.

The first bottle was placed on shelf on Thursday 15 October; the wider rollout spans bottles and casks.

Sylwia Fitch, Founder and CEO of DeLux, said:

“From entertainment to retail, people increasingly expect highly tailored content and experiences. Spirits brands should have that opportunity too, alongside stronger protection for the products they have spent years building.

DeLux connects those ambitions. Consumers can check authenticity and discover provenance, while brands gain insight into bottle interactions and a direct, consented relationship after purchase. What this unlocks for brand owners is limited only by their imagination.”

She added:“Seeing the concept I first developed during the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme become a live product is a proud moment. I want to thank the whole DeLux team for making this real. It is only the beginning, and I am very excited to be part of this era of authenticity and connection for spirits.”

From bottle history to lasting brand connection

Structured production records link bottles to their source casks, making provenance and craftsmanship accessible. Transferable blockchain-backed ownership certificates preserve a verifiable history as ownership changes.

Overall, approximately 1,200 data points per bottle bring production and sustainability information together, supporting greater transparency, more efficient reporting and better-informed commercial decisions.

Brands can use the new, consented 1:1 communication channel to gain valuable consumer insight, and offer owners relevant content and exclusive experiences throughout the product's life.

Bringing the technology to life

The Spirit of the Downs collaboration with DeLux was brought together by Tagore Ramoutar, DeLux's Chief Commercial Officer, who is also a director of the producer.

Ramoutar said:

"We know how much information, value and expertise sits behind every bottle and cask, yet too much becomes disconnected through production, distribution and ownership.

Seeing DeLux live at Spirit of the Downs shows how we can connect that history, strengthen product protection and put meaningful information into consumers' hands. It is something producers and their customers can now use, with potential across spirits categories and markets.”

Michael Yeoman, Founder & CEO at Spirit of the Downs, said:

"We put enormous care into every bottle of our brandy, from the ingredients and production to the people behind it. Customers should have confidence they're getting the genuine product and understand its story.

DeLux lets them verify their bottle, discover its provenance and, if they choose, stay connected with us. We're excited to bring this experience to life.”

Built for the spirits industry, with independence at its core

DeLux is independent of spirits producers and brands, enabling it to serve portfolios across the industry. It is chaired by Ian Wright CBE, former Corporate Relations Director at Diageo and former Chief Executive of the Food & Drink Federation.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

DeLux

An independent, bottle-to-consumer authentication, digital product identity and engagement platform spirits. Developed by industry experts, it connects secure bottle and cask identity, provenance, digital ownership, production and sustainability intelligence, and direct, consented consumer engagement in one solution. The platform's layered technology combines cryptographic authentication, tamper detection, AI-supported monitoring and externally verifiable blockchain-backed ownership records.

Spirit of the Downs

An independent, multi-award-winning craft distillery producing premium English brandies, grape vodka, gin and brandy-based liqueurs.

Jennie Norrish

Yellow Shoes

+44 7717 450023

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DeLux goes live with first spirits customer, turning bottles into a trusted and direct consumer engagement channel News Provided By DeLuxBlock October 21, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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