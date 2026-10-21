Pharmagambit Introduces Three Moves Ahead Podcast On Spotify And Youtube

Simon Fogg and Alexis Besson of PharmaGambit

Alexis Besson and Simon Fogg explore how pharma teams can think three moves ahead, anticipate competition and build stronger launch strategies.

- Alexis BessonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexis Besson and Simon Fogg explore pharmaceutical launch strategy, competitive pressure and why strong clinical data alone does not guarantee commercial success.PharmaGambit, the UK's leading consultancy specialising in pharmaceutical strategic simulation and competitive wargaming, is introducing PharmaGambit – Three Moves Ahead, available to listen to on Spotify and watch on YouTube.Hosted by Alexis Besson and Simon Fogg, the podcast explores how pharmaceutical teams can challenge assumptions, anticipate competitor responses and prepare for the decisions that shape commercial performance.The first full episode examines a familiar belief in pharmaceutical launch planning: that a medicine with stronger clinical data will naturally win in the market. Through discussion of the statin wars and the evolving GLP-1 market, the hosts explore how market access, customer behaviour and competitive strategy can influence what happens next.“Strong clinical data creates an opportunity, but teams still need to anticipate how competitors, payers and prescribers will respond. With Three Moves Ahead, we want to help pharma leaders challenge their assumptions and prepare for those responses before the market puts their strategy to the test,” said Alexis Besson of PharmaGambit.Designed for professionals working in pharmaceutical marketing, launch strategy, market access and commercial leadership, Three Moves Ahead examines the gap between an internally convincing plan and the market a brand actually faces.The opening episode considers why clinically differentiated medicines can struggle commercially, how stakeholder behaviour can change a launch trajectory, and what previous pharmaceutical markets can teach teams preparing for new competition.The podcast also explores how strategic simulation can expose vulnerabilities before a strategy is put into practice. By considering how competitors, healthcare professionals and payers might respond, teams can identify risks that internal planning discussions may overlook.Pharmaceutical professionals are invited to listen on Spotify, watch on YouTube and join the conversation about the assumptions shaping their next strategic decision.Listen on Spotify:Watch on YouTube:@PharmaGambitAbout PharmaGambitPharmaGambit is a strategic simulation and competitive wargaming consultancy supporting pharmaceutical launch, market access and commercial strategy. Through structured simulations, it helps teams challenge assumptions, anticipate stakeholder responses and identify strategic vulnerabilities before critical decisions are made. Its mission is to help pharmaceutical teams think three moves ahead.Media ContactAlexis BessonPharmaGambitEmail:...

Alexis Besson

PharmaGambit

+44 7786 074674

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PharmaGambit Introduces Three Moves Ahead Podcast on Spotify and YouTube News Provided By PharmaGambit October 21, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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