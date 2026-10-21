Influential Women Profiles Brianne Beatrice: Building Inclusive, Award-Winning Theater And Empowering Student Voices

NEWBURY PORT, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Associate Professor of Theater and Communications at Northern Essex Community College, She Directs Socially Conscious Productions, Performs as a Professional Actor, and Teaches Confidence Through CommunicationNewburyport, Massachusetts – Brianne Beatrice is an Associate Professor of Theater and Communications at Northern Essex Community College, where she teaches, directs, and mentors students in acting, improvisation, public speaking, and production. She is also a professional actor and a member of the Actors' Equity Association, and she continues to perform and direct on stage alongside her academic work. With more than two decades in higher education and over 21 years in professional and academic theater, Brianne has built and led a performing arts program that has earned 21 national awards. She directs approximately two productions each year, and she is known for developing students who go on to earn national recognition through theater festivals and competitions. Her specialties span stage acting and performance, theater directing, improvisation, and public speaking and communication.Brianne's path into the profession began at Salem State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. She went on to complete a Master of Fine Arts in Acting at Penn State University on a full talent scholarship, as one of only a few women selected nationally for the program. During her graduate training, she studied classical acting at Stratford-upon-Avon in England, an experience that deepened her understanding of the craft and its traditions. It was also at Penn State that she began teaching, leading foundational acting courses. She has since taught at Salem State and other regional colleges, sharing her training with a wide range of students. Throughout her career, she has remained active in regional theater across Massachusetts and the surrounding areas, keeping her own artistic practice closely connected to the lessons she brings into the classroom.As an artist and educator, Brianne is committed to socio-political, inclusive, and progressive theater that emphasizes equity, voice, and student empowerment. She sees the stage as a place where students can explore difficult ideas, discover their own perspectives, and build the confidence to share them with an audience. Her productions are designed to challenge audiences while giving students meaningful roles in work that matters to them and to their community. This approach has helped make the program she leads a source of pride for the college and a launching point for students who go on to succeed at the national level. Beyond the theater, she speaks publicly on confidence, resilience, and communication, drawing on her own experience during her breast cancer journey. That experience has added depth to her message of resilience, which she shares with audiences seeking encouragement. She brings to that work the same honesty and warmth that shape her teaching.In the classroom, Brianne mentors students across acting, improvisation, public speaking, and production, preparing them both for the stage and for the communication skills they will need in any career. Her students regularly take part in theater festivals and competitions, where many have earned national recognition. Directing two productions a year allows her to involve students in every stage of the creative process, from rehearsal to performance. She also helps students plan their next steps, guiding them toward transfer opportunities that can carry their training further. Her approach reflects her belief that confidence grows through practice, preparation, and the encouragement of a mentor who believes in them.Brianne attributes her success to her mother and the upbringing she received. She grew up in a loving home where the focus was placed on character rather than appearance, and her mother taught her to put others first and to be selfless while still believing in herself. Her mother often reminded her that she was special but should never become conceited, a balance Brianne has carried with her ever since. Her mother passed away when Brianne was 24, and she has worked to protect and honor the lessons she was given. She remembers her mother as a bright presence who helped anyone in need and gave generously to others. That example continues to motivate Brianne to carry her mother's light forward in her teaching, her art, and the way she treats the people around her.The best career advice Brianne ever received came during an audition tour, from a member of the artistic leadership at the Purple Rose Theater in Michigan. He asked the group whether they truly wanted to get ahead and live their dream, and his advice was simple: show up. Rather than waiting at home for opportunities to arrive, he urged them to pursue auditions actively and consistently. Brianne took that message to heart, auditioning roughly 100 times over a couple of years and sometimes as many as six times in a single day as she traveled to theaters around Boston. Even now, when she feels tired or unmotivated, she recalls his words and prepares to go anyway, styling her hair, dressing well, and bringing her headshot and résumé. That habit of preparation, she believes, separates those who wait for opportunity from those who go out and find it. For Brianne, the discipline of showing up remains one of the most reliable paths to opportunity in the performing arts.For young women entering the industry, Brianne emphasizes preparation and research. She encourages them to learn the field thoroughly, including the websites, the key people, and the major players, whether their goal is film, content creation, or work on the stage. She advises attending shows, finding out who directed them, and asking about the chance to go backstage, noting that networking is essential in the performing arts. She also urges young women to become experts in their chosen area, believing that commitment and self-belief help opportunities develop over time. Researching training programs carefully is another priority, including how well a program fits, what it costs, and what transfer options it offers. She tells her own students that she will train them for a couple of years and then help them transfer to schools where new opportunities await.Above all, Brianne encourages young women to trust and believe in themselves, to avoid comparing themselves to others, and to be authentically who they are. She has seen how meeting the right people can make an enormous difference in a career, and how a single supportive person can help a dream take off. That belief shapes the way she mentors her students, opening doors where she can and helping them see their own potential. Her guidance blends practical steps with encouragement, reflecting her view that talent grows best when it is paired with preparation and confidence. Many of her students carry these lessons into competitions, transfer programs, and professional work.When she considers the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field, Brianne describes the current climate as a difficult one, marked by deep division, especially in the United States. She hopes for a world in which everyone can live as they choose, and she uses her art to move audiences toward that understanding. Her productions often aim to make audiences uncomfortable with injustice and to educate them about queer issues and inequity in parts of the country. She recognizes that some audience members may walk out, while others may experience a lasting realization, and still others may reject the message entirely. Brianne accepts that the work may draw both praise and criticism, and she continues to create it with conviction. For Brianne, creating theater that asks difficult questions is part of her responsibility as an artist and educator. She is grateful that her institution supports this work, noting that the college's president holds a PhD in theater, and she values how her productions give visibility to students within the community.The values most important to Brianne in both her work and personal life begin with professionalism. She views time management as an expression of respect for other people's time, and she returns again and again to the importance of believing in oneself. She also speaks about what she calls getting up off of yourself, which means doing the internal work needed to overcome self-doubt, particularly for those who did not receive encouragement while growing up. She teaches this concept in her workshops as a process that moves from internal to external, beginning with inner work and then leading to confident presentation. In public speaking, she explains, the focus should be on the audience rather than on oneself or on details such as what one is wearing. She considers this shift in focus the gateway to success, both on stage and beyond it. She sees these lessons as tools her students can use long after they leave her classroom, whether they pursue the stage or another path.Outside the classroom and the theater, Brianne enjoys interior design, cooking, reading, podcasts, and self-care, along with spin classes, boxing, and meditation. These interests help her stay balanced and energized for the demanding schedule of teaching, directing, and performing. As she continues to lead an award-winning program, she remains focused on helping students discover their voices and build the confidence to use them. Her career reflects a deep belief that theater can educate, challenge, and unite people, even in divided times. Through her teaching, her productions, and her honest reflections on resilience, Brianne Beatrice continues to show how art and education can empower a new generation to speak with courage and purpose.Learn More about Brianne Beatrice:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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