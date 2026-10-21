Doorolla Highlights Space-Saving Design Benefits Of Roller Garage Doors

Local garage door specialists in the West Midlands reveal how homeowners can maximise garage space with roller doors.

RUGELEY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doorolla, a seasoned garage door specialist servicing the West Midlands, has released a new development that explains how roller garage doors can be used to save space for homeowners. The company outlines that the design of a roller door enables it to provide full functionality without taking up anywhere near as much space as traditional garage door designs.

Doorolla details that some of the more typical garage door installations carry one common problem: they require additional space inside the garage to function correctly. Some garage doors open inwards like traditional double doors, while others may have a pivoting or sliding function that means the door moves backwards into the garage space. As a consequence, homeowners have to leave large gaps towards the front of their garage to accommodate the door mechanisms, rendering that space useless.

What Doorolla explains about roller garage doors is that their design removes the need for any extra garage space. The door itself is composed of a more flexible metal material that can roll up and around a mechanism installed above the garage door area. This enables the door to roll up like a blind - and all that's required is space above the door to house the rolling mechanism.

The result is a garage door that opens directly vertically and takes up zero additional floor space, giving homeowners the freedom to maximise their garage areas. It allows cars to be parked right up to the door, potentially letting homeowners park two cars in their garage instead of one. Doorolla outlines that roller garage doors have been some of the best developments in the garage door space for many years, and that the benefits are clear to see.

For more information, visit Doorolla's website here: .

About Doorolla

Doorolla is a proudly family-run business with over 25 years of experience in property refurbishment and improvement. The company has handled thousands of garage door installations in its time, bringing exemplary workmanship and attention to detail to each project. Based in the Midlands, Doorolla's main service areas include Tamworth, Sutton, Coldfield, and Cannock.

Jack Terry

Doorolla

+44 7878842325

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Doorolla Highlights Space-Saving Design Benefits Of Roller Garage Doors News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 21, 2026, 11:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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