Influential Women Features Paula A. Thompson: Four Decades Of Executive Support Built On Resilience And Relationships

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Senior Executive Administrator Supporting Leaders Across Multiple Companies, She Is Known for Excellence, Discretion, and the Lasting Trust She Earns From the Executives She ServesCleveland, Ohio – Paula A. Thompson is a Senior Executive Administrator who supports senior leaders across multiple companies, drawing on more than 40 years of experience as an executive professional. Over a career spanning industries including executive support services, manufacturing, insurance, and wealth management, she has built a reputation for excellence, discretion, and reliability. Her specialties include executive support, project management, travel coordination, communications, and operations management. Paula is recognized for her integrity, her compassion, and her commitment to helping others succeed. Many of the executives she has supported have continued to seek her help even after retiring, a testament to the trust she has earned. In her work, she coordinates travel, manages projects, handles communications, and oversees the operational details that allow executives to focus on leading.Paula's career began in February 1985, when she joined Alliance Capital as an administrative assistant. She was 21 years old, newly married, and the mother of a son born about six months earlier, and she started her career without a college degree. A high school graduate who has completed some community college coursework, she grew largely through experience on the job. While raising three children, she advanced her career and developed the adaptability, consistency, and positive outlook that would come to define her work. Balancing family and professional responsibilities taught her lessons she still relies on today.After more than two decades with her longtime employer, a 2008 merger brought significant change, including a layoff. Rather than seeing the moment as an ending, Paula treated it as a turning point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter with broader reach. She approached the transition with the same positive outlook that had guided her through earlier challenges, and the new chapter expanded the range of leaders she supports. The executives she had supported continued working with her for years afterward, in relationships built on trust and mutual respect. Paula also persevered through two battles with cancer while remaining committed to her work and her family. She considers her greatest accomplishment not the length of her career but the lasting relationships and earned confidence she has built along the way.Paula attributes her success to resilience, strong relationships, and continuous growth. She believes adaptability and a positive outlook have carried her through every season of her career. The best career advice she received was to protect her reputation, because how she treats people and the trust she earns can create unexpected opportunities. That lesson has proven true many times, as relationships she built years ago have continued to open doors. For Paula, a reputation is built every day through consistent, respectful, and dependable work.To young women entering executive support, Paula offers encouragement rooted in her own experience. She urges them to believe in themselves and to take on challenges outside their comfort zones, noting that some of her best opportunities came from stepping into unfamiliar territory. She encourages them never to stop learning, since both good and bad experiences help a person grow. In her view, every experience, whether it goes well or poorly, prepares a person for the next opportunity, and real growth comes from being willing to learn from both. She also advises building strong relationships, protecting one's reputation, and remembering that resilience and perseverance matter as much as talent. Finally, she reminds young women to be their own advocates and to recognize their own value.Paula sees the biggest challenge in her field as keeping pace with constant change, noting that today's workplace is very different from the one she entered in 1985. At the same time, she views technology as a significant opportunity, enabling greater productivity and connection than ever before. She has seen the tools of executive support change many times since 1985, and each shift has required her to learn new ways of working while holding to the same standards of excellence. In her experience, the key is to embrace change rather than fear it. Her ability to adapt across four decades of evolving tools and expectations reflects that philosophy.The values most important to Paula are relationships, trust, resilience, and perseverance. She believes that while industries and technology change, these qualities endure, and they have shaped both her career and her personal life for more than 40 years. Faith, family, and making a positive impact remain at the center of her life. She volunteers with her church community and supports organizations including Rescue Village, Maple Leaf Community Residences, Kicking Cancer in Heels, Susan G. Komen, and the CLL Society. She has also served as a United Way campaign coordinator. Her volunteer commitments reflect causes close to her heart, from local community organizations to cancer support and awareness.Paula's story shows how dedication and character can build a remarkable career without a traditional path. From her first day as a young administrative assistant to her role supporting leaders across multiple companies, she has remained steady, adaptable, and focused on people. Her journey through change, family responsibilities, and personal health challenges reflects a deep well of strength. Her story also offers encouragement to anyone who begins a career without a degree, showing that commitment, learning, and character can open doors at every stage. Through her example, Paula A. Thompson demonstrates that trust, earned one relationship at a time, can be the most lasting achievement of a professional life.Learn More about Paula A. Thompson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Paula A. Thompson: Four Decades Of Executive Support Built On Resilience And Relationships News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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