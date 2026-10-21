Armatage Home Care Approved To Provide In-Home Care To Veterans Through VA Benefits

Kayla Aurell, Nate Aurell and Matt Bandstra, Owners of Armatage Home Care

Armatage Home Care

Agency co-owner served as a combat medic in the Minnesota Army National Guard

- Kayla Aurell, Owner and Director of Care at Armatage Home CareEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Armatage Home Care, a licensed home care agency serving the seven-county Twin Cities metro, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide in-home care to eligible veterans.The agency is owned and run by three partners, including Kayla Aurell, a registered nurse who served as a combat medic in the Army National Guard.“Following my time served as a medic in the guard, the opportunity to now serve veterans through my own organization is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Aurell, Owner and Director of Care at Armatage Home Care. "Caring for those who have served our country locally feels like a natural continuation of that commitment to service."Eligible veterans can now receive care from Armatage Home Care through their VA benefits, in many cases at little or no cost to the veteran or their family. Care is provided in the veteran's own home by trained, screened, and insured caregivers.Many veterans and surviving spouses never find out these benefits exist. The agency plans to work with local veteran service organizations, VA social workers, and community groups to get the word out."Through my work in the community, I've spoken with far too many veterans who simply weren't aware of the benefits and services available to them." said Matt Bandstra, Owner and Director of Community Outreach. "Now we are able to help bridge that gap, and connect veterans and their families with the resources they've earned and the support they deserve, even if it is with another agency.”Services available to eligible veterans include bathing and personal hygiene assistance, dressing and grooming, toileting assistance, medication reminders, medication administration, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, companionship, and transportation to appointments and errands. Schedules range from a few hours a week to around-the-clock care.Because Armatage Home Care holds a comprehensive home care license and all care is overseen by a registered nurse, the agency can provide hands-on medication administration, not just reminders. Many home care agencies are limited to reminding clients when it is time to take their medications. Armatage caregivers are trained and supervised by the agency's nursing team to help veterans take the right medication, at the right dose, at the right time. For veterans managing multiple prescriptions or recovering after a hospital stay, this added level of support can help prevent missed doses and medication errors, and gives families real peace of mind.Care begins with an in-home assessment by a care coordinator, followed by a written care plan and a caregiver matched to the veteran's needs and personality. Armatage Home Care serves Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Eden Prairie, Woodbury, Bloomington, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Edina, Shakopee, Lakeville, and surrounding communities.Veterans, family members, VA social workers, and community partners can learn more or start a referral by calling (952) 207-2952 or visiting armatagehomecare.About Armatage Home CareArmatage Home Care is a licensed home care agency based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, serving the seven-county Twin Cities metro. The agency holds a comprehensive home care license with an HCBS designation and provides personal care, RN-supervised medication administration, companionship, respite, and support for family caregivers through select HCBS waiver programs, private pay, LTCI, and now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Armatage is owned by Kayla Aurell, RN, Director of Care and a former Army National Guard combat medic; Nate Aurell, Director of Operations; and Matt Bandstra, Director of Community Outreach. Each client is matched with a caregiver chosen for fit, not just availability. For more information, call (952) 207-2952 or visit armatagehomecare.

Kayla Aurell

Armatage Home Care

+1 (952) 207-2952

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armatage Home Care Approved to Provide In-Home Care to Veterans Through VA Benefits News Provided By Armatage Home Care October 21, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.