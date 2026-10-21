Why Was 'Zero FIR' Registered In Kerala But Not In Rajasthan In Ritu Barala Case, Congress Will Approach Court: Dotasra

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) The Congress has announced plans to approach the court over the alleged police inaction in the assault case involving NSUI leader Ritu Barala.

Rajasthan Congress President, Govind Singh Dotasra, and Congress leader Tikaram Jully made the announcement after concluding their three-day sit-in protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate seeking registration of an FIR against police over the alleged assault by the cops on student leader Ritu Barala earlier this month.

The Congress leaders had been demanding the registration of an FIR in the case and action against those responsible. They alleged that the police had failed to take appropriate action despite repeated attempts to lodge a complaint.

Dotasra said the Congress leaders had approached the police three days earlier to file a complaint in the Ritu Barala case. At the time, the Station House Officer (SHO) had indicated that the Police Commissioner would decide on registering the complaint.

When they subsequently contacted the Commissioner, they were asked to wait. Questioning the need for a three-day sit-in when the law provides for a procedure to register complaints, Dotasara said the police had now given a written response claiming that a 'Zero FIR' could not be registered anywhere in the country on the basis of a complaint.

He countered the claim by pointing out that a 'Zero FIR' had been registered in Kerala under the same law.“If a Zero FIR can be registered in Kerala, why not in Rajasthan?” he asked.

Dotasara alleged that the police were under pressure from Delhi and were misinterpreting the law. He said the Congress would now approach the court to seek justice for Ritu Barala and press for the registration of an FIR. He added that the court would determine why a provision applicable in Kerala was not being implemented in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Tikaram Jully said the party had decided to seek judicial intervention. He said the Congress would pursue legal action not only in connection with the alleged assault and the role of the Delhi Police but also against Rajasthan police officials who, he alleged, had failed to take appropriate action.

Jully accused officials of acting as agents of the BJP and violating the law, asserting that those responsible would be held accountable.

He also targeted the BJP over the ongoing panchayat elections, alleging that the ruling party was facing the prospect of defeat. He claimed that the BJP had hoped to manipulate the panchayat polls, as it had allegedly done during the municipal body elections. During the protest, Dotasra slipped and fell on the stairs, injuring his leg.

A team of doctors was called to examine him following the incident. Jully alleged that the incident highlighted the police's heavy-handed approach within the Commissionerate premises and negligence regarding basic facilities. He also raised concerns over the locking of washrooms at the premises.

The three-day protest has now ended, with the Congress leaders saying they will pursue the matter through the courts.