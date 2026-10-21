'Tukde-Tukde Gang' Trying To Divide Country, PM Modi Right In Vijayadashami Message: Giriraj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday accused the Opposition of attempting to divide the country, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right in his Vijayadashami message calling for national unity.

This comes as on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi used the occasion of Vijayadashami to urge people to unite against forces that undermine the country's honour, dignity, social harmony and cultural heritage.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said the country was progressing independently, without bowing to external pressure, and working in its national interest.

"The 'Tukde-Tukde gang' is trying to divide the country. Prime Minister Modi was right in his Vijayadashami message. India is progressing independently, without bowing to external pressure, and working in its national interest," the Union Minister added.

He also alleged that certain groups were acting at the behest of external forces and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leading them.

He also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"These people are acting as a 'Tukde-Tukde gang' at the behest of external forces, with Rahul Gandhi leading them as an 'urban Naxal'. The 'Cockroach Janta Party' and Arvind Kejriwal are also involved," the Union Minister alleged.

Giriraj Singh appealed to the people to remain cautious of what he described as "anti-national forces" and urged them to reject such groups.

Drawing a parallel with the Dussehra tradition of burning effigies of demon king Ravana to symbolise the victory of good over evil, the Union Minister called for action against groups he accused of attempting to divide society.

He alleged that such groups were raising issues involving youth and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to garner Muslim support, especially who are Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants.

Reacting to Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's recent remarks, Giriraj Singh said Raut and Rahul Gandhi were competing to make the most absurd statements.

"Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi themselves do not know what they are saying. Both are competing with each other to see who makes the most absurd statement each day, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Sanjay Raut," he added.

Meanwhile, Raut had linked the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to an alleged mafia network operating in Mumbai.

At a Shiv Sena-UBT's Dussehra rally, Raut claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was Lawrence Bishnoi and accused the Union Home Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of being the "real sardars" of the mafia.

His remarks came after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing incident involving Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Three shooters reportedly opened fire at the actor's vehicle as he was leaving a ground after playing football.