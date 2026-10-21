Asian Para Games: Sukhchain Wins Bronze In Men's Javelin Throw F55

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) Indian para-athlete Sukhchain won bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F55 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, registering a personal best of 29.94 metres to add to India's athletics medal tally.

Sukhchain produced his best effort on his third attempt, improving on his opening throw of 27.35m. He followed it up with throws of 27.84m, 27.56m, 29.06m and 27.22m to finish with a best distance of 29.94m.

China's Feifei Zhou won the gold medal with a World Record throw of 37.63m, while Iran's Zafar Zaker claimed silver with a personal best of 36.00m.

Sukhchain's bronze continued his consistent performances at the Asian Para Games. He also won bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F55 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, with a throw of 30.36 m.

India had already secured several medals in javelin throw events earlier in the ongoing competition.

Manjeet Vyas won silver in the Men's Javelin Throw F13 category with a personal best of 61.03 m on Wednesday.

Competing in the combined F12/13 event, he produced the best effort on his second attempt to secure a podium finish.

Manjeet's silver added to an impressive season in which he won gold in the Men's Javelin Throw F13 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi and the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru. He had also topped the podium at the Asian Para Games qualifiers with a throw of 59.08m.

Earlier, Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma finished second and third, respectively, in the Men's Javelin Throw F53 category. Pradeep, competing in the F54 classification, recorded a personal best of 27.45m on his final attempt to win silver, while Ayush secured bronze with a personal best of 17.88m in his fifth attempt. The event uses a points-based system to assess athletes from different classifications.

India also secured a one-two finish in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 event on Monday, with Rinku Hooda winning gold with 65.11m and Ajeet Singh taking silver with 65.02m. The difference between the two Indian athletes was just nine centimetres.